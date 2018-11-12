Investor Uncertainty Is Good News For Stocks

The debate over the stock market’s rebound potential in the wake of last month’s correction rages on, with opinions divided. This can be seen in a number of investor psychology indicators, some of which show a near-perfect balance of bullish and bearish sentiment. In today’s report we’ll see why there is so much uncertainty regarding the market outlook and why this is actually supportive for stock prices. We’ll also examine historical evidence that supports a bullish intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook for stocks.

The stock market right now provides us with a classic case of the “glass half empty/half full” conundrum. After recovering roughly 50% of its October losses, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) pulled back late last week after an impressive rally effort. The bulls can point with pride to the strong showing of the large cap stocks in the last two weeks, while the bears can still assert that the market still has a lot more room for recovery before it’s completely out of the woods.

To give you an idea of just how evenly divided investors are over the interim outlook, take a look at the Rydex Funds Nova/Ursa Ratio Sentiment Indicator shown below. This indicator measures the extremes between bullish and bearish sentiment among participants in the Rydex series of bull/bear mutual funds. As can be seen here, the intermediate-term Rydex Ratio indicator is presently at zero - which indicates an even balance between bullish and bearish bets on the stock market, hence a neutral outlook.

Source: Market Harmonics

Also indicating a relative balance between bullish and bearish sentiment is the Index Put/Call ratio (below). The indicator is very close to its mean of 1.21 as of Nov. 9. This suggests that options traders are unsure of the market’s directional bias.

Source: Index Indicators

From a contrarian’s perspective, however, the lack of consensus among participants - and the uncertainty over the interim outlook it suggests - is comforting. After the stock market has had a correction (i.e. a 10% or greater decline), one of two things normally happen. The majority opinion either turns bearish after the market’s first recoil rally or, more commonly, there is a balance between the bulls and bears. This is just what we’re seeing now, and it implies that investors are unsure of whether to take profits now after the market’s latest rally or else sell short in anticipation of further weakness. This lack of consensus prevents bullish sentiment from building up too much while also allowing short interest to build up just enough to provide additional fuel future rallies, thus preserving the market’s further recovery potential.

While there is currently an even balance between the bulls and the bears, the bulls enjoy a couple of clear and decisive advantages. One such advantage is the tendency for stocks to gain late in the second year of a U.S. president’s administration. The period between the fourth quarter of the second year of a 4-year presidential cycle through the second quarter of the third year has historically been the best 9-month period for stocks over the past century. This historical pattern can be explained by the propensity for presidents to enact fiscal policy measures that tend to boost the economy before the year-four elections.

Another advantage that the bulls have is the currently strong U.S. economy and the fact that we’re entering what is traditionally the strongest period for retail sales. The National Retail Federation predicts that November and December holiday sales will increase between 4.3 and 4.8 percent from 2017. Although the forecast is below last year’s 5.3 increase, which was the largest in 12 years. However, this year’s projected retail sales increase is still above the average annual increase of 3.9 percent and a reflection of this year’s healthy consumer spending trend.

Reflecting this positive trend, many retail stocks are also in a relative strength position compared with other sectors and industries. Shown here is a graph of the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC) versus the S&P 500 Index. Not only is IYC outperforming the SPX, it’s also decisively above its 200-day moving average and not far below its high for the year. As I mentioned in a previous report, it would be troubling for both the broad market outlook and the economic outlook if the retail stocks were underperforming the S&P. Instead, we find that some of the most economically sensitive retail companies are in a positive of relative strength. This is another reason for maintaining a bullish intermediate-term bias despite the pervasiveness of uncertainty after the October decline.

Source: BigCharts

How much strength the bulls still possess in the wake of last month’s plunge can be seen in the fact that the 3-day relief rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) between Oct. 30 and Nov. 1 was the strongest such rally in almost two years. A failure to sharply recoil from an extremely “oversold” market condition, such as we saw in late October, would have been troubling indeed. The market’s strong reaction to the sell-off, however, can be taken as a sign that buying interest is still alive and well in a market still characterized by strong corporate fundamentals and healthy liquidity.

Let’s examine the stock market’s progress since the recovery rally first began two weeks ago. One of the best overviews of the entire U.S. equity market is via the Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index, which measures the performance of all measures performance of all U.S. equities. It typically provides a cleaner picture of what’s happening in the stock market compared to other indices such as the NYSE Composite Index. What’s more, the Wilshire 5000 often reverses important trends before the more widely followed Dow 30 and S&P 500 indices do. For instance, the Wilshire 5000 showed signs of topping several days before the S&P 500 did in late September/early October by trending lower while the Dow was still rising and the SPX was drifting sideways.

Source: BigCharts

The magnitude of the October’s plunge can be seen in the fact that it resulted in a 7.3% loss for the Wilshire 5000, its largest loss since September 2011. The scope of the correction is also reflected in the resultant in a $2.4 trillion reduction in the value of U.S. equities at the October market lows.

After last month’s sell-off, the Wilshire found support around the 27,000 level which has served as a reversal point for the last two market setbacks earlier this year. The index also confirmed an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom by closing two days higher above its 15-day moving average last week. Most importantly, the Wilshire 5000 remains up for the year to date as of Nov. 10 and has erased half its October losses. It also managed to briefly recover above its 200-day moving average last Thursday, though it failed to close last week above this psychologically important trend line. This tells us that while the Wilshire is still technically in recovery mode, the bulls haven’t completely consolidated their control over the market by virtue of the Wilshire’s failure to close last week above the 200-day MA. We should see the Wilshire 5000 Index recover above the 200-day MA on a weekly closing basis at some point this month. This will let us know that the bulls are ready to finally push stock prices back to the September highs.

Before the bulls are ready to romp again, though, we need to see a return of the positive difference between NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week high and lows. The positive high-low differential on the Big Board which was seen up until late August was a powerful confirmation of the bulls’ control of the interim uptrend in equity prices through most of last spring and summer. However, when the cumulative new highs-new lows trend turned down in September, it provided us with an advance warning that internal selling pressure was increasing and that the stock market was therefore vulnerable to a correction.

Source: WSJ

As can be seen in the above graph, the NYSE cumulative new highs-lows indicator is still trending lower and needs to reverse before investors can safely buy with both hands. For now, investors should remain extremely selective and focus only on stocks and ETFs which display the highest relative strength readings and strongest fundamentals. A reversal of the cumulative new highs-low indicator shown above will tell us that the incremental demand for equities has increased enough to support a broader participation among many different sectors and industry groups instead of just a select few (as is now the case). My expectation is that by the end of November we’ll see the requisite improvement in the new 52-week highs and lows, with retail stocks leading the charge.

Investors can also continue to maintain longer-term investment positions to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes, in particular, the healthcare and consumer staples sectors, both of which have shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index in recent months. With earnings growth still on a positive trajectory, the probability is strong that the large cap major averages will continue to trend higher in the coming six months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IHF, XLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.