Qualcomm Disappoints; There's No Rush To Buy

Shares of Qualcomm (QCOM) have been harshly punished after offering weak fiscal Q1 2019 guidance, falling about 10% on Thursday and Friday. While the adoption of 5G technology should provide the company ample growth opportunity, the company is facing challenges on two fronts that are impairing its growth potential: its confrontation with Apple and slowdown in China. Moreover after stridently opposing Broadcom’s (AVGO) hostile takeover, the onus is on management to deliver good results for shareholders as promised. Unfortunately, they have started off on the wrong foot.

In their fiscal Q4, Qualcomm reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.90, $.07 ahead of consensus while revenue of $5.83 billion beat by 6%. The company’s chip unit kept revenue flat at $4.65 billion, though earnings fell 18% to $796 million. At the licensing unit, which has been hurt by Apple refusing to pay royalties amid a legal fight over patents (the company is not booking any revenue pending the outcome of the legal fight), the 6% decline in revenue pushed profits down 11% to $739 million. The licensing unit generally has an expense run-rate of about $400 million/qtr, so any decline in revenue flows right down to the bottom line, which is why margins that once ran around 80% pre-Apple legal disputes are now running 65%. These fights have led to a loss of operating leverage at the company, higher legal expenses, and undoubtedly have forced some of senior management to divert focus from the business and onto legal issues.

While the courts should provide some clarity on the Apple dispute in fiscal 2019, the lack of licensing revenue remains a near term headwind to profitability. Moreover, given this legal fight, Apple has been moving to replace Qualcomm chips from its phones to also inflict damage on Qualcomm’s chip business to increase pressure on it to reach a settlement on the licensing dispute. As a consequence, Qualcomm’s chip unit will likely report volume and profit growth that lags the sector average over the next year. This is further compounding the broader slowdown due to softening Chinese demand for smartphones.

All of these headwinds materialized in fairly downbeat fiscal Q1 (calendar Q4) guidance. Due to the lack of Apple payments, slowing demand for chips, and lower chip content in new iPhones, revenue will be down double-digits with a midpoint of $4.9 billion, below consensus, which expect $5.3-$5.5 billion. While the $200 million YoY decline in licensing makes sense given the Apple disputes, the implied drop in chip revenue from $4.8 billion to $3.4-$4.2 billion is much larger than expected. Additionally, the fact the guidance range for the chip unit is about 20% of the midpoint is stunningly wide and is suggestive of very poor underlying visibility into end-markets.

Additionally, while non-GAAP EPS is expected to rise 7-17%, this is due to a tax-item, which is about $0.40. The underlying business is truly generating $0.65-$0.75 of earnings this quarter, a 30% drop from Q1 as lower revenue will continue to compress operating margins. On the MSM chip shipments, Apple accounts for about 50-55 million of that decline, so QCOM’s guidance implies a chip market that is essentially flat YoY. On the earnings call, management highlighted “lower demand from China on weaker sell-through following very strong demand in fiscal Q4.” Now as 5G gains traction in fiscal 2020, that should provide support for Qualcomm results. However, 2019 is likely to see market growth of no more than 5%, which would be a pick-up from a flat Q1.

Ultimately, owning Qualcomm at this point requires patience. If a deal can be reached with Apple (or there is a positive legal settlement) and as 5G gains traction, 2020 results could be much stronger, but right now, the next twelve months look to be challenging. Additionally when fending off Broadcom, management essentially guided to at least $5.25 in 2019 earnings before the NXP (NXPI) acquisition, which fell through. However, given the typical seasonal patterns and weakness in Q1 guidance, earning even $4.75 would seem like an aggressive target. Aided in large part by the $30 billion share repurchase program which will bring the average shares outstanding to no more than 1.2 billion from 1.47 billion, earnings will likely be in the $4.25-$4.75 range over the next 12 months, a substantial miss from management’s prior guidance.

This begs the question of whether management was being overly optimistic earlier this year in its effort to fend of Broadcom or if there has been a substantial decline in the business in recent months. Neither is a particularly compelling possibility, but management needs to return QCOM to growth and deliver strong results soon to show they were correct to push to keep the company independent. At 12x earnings, QCOM shares are conservatively valued, but given the dual headwinds of slowing chip growth and the Apple licensing dispute, this valuation discount is likely to persist. Given the potential for growth from 5G, I remain long, but investors should be aware patience is required. Shares may be stuck around current levels until QCOM can show a turn in the business, which may be several quarters down the road. There is no rush to add more shares here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.