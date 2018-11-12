Gold Fields: South Deep Strike Begins, Guidance Lowered

Back in August, Gold Fields (GFI) shares sunk after the announcement of restructuring of the South Deep mine. In September, I revisited the situation, looking for a momentum play above $2.65. The stock indeed tried to develop momentum above this level, but the muted gold price performance together with challenges at South Deep did not allow the initial momentum to grow into something bigger. Recently, Gold Fields has issued an operating update for the third quarter, giving investors and traders a chance to look at how things are going on. Without further ado, let's look at key details.

According to the report, the company produced 533,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $977 per ounce in the third quarter of 2018. In comparison, the company's production for the first half of this year was almost a million ounces at AISC of $965 per ounce. The purchase of the interest in the Asanko Gold Mine helped add some ounces, but as will be shown below, the challenges at the South Deep mine will put pressure on the company's production level in the fourth quarter.

The restructuring of the problematic mine is, of course, in the center of investors' attention. Mine layoffs are notoriously difficult in South Africa, a country where mining unions are very powerful and eagerly engage in outright violence. On November 2, a strike began at South Deep. In the update from November 6, Gold Fields noted:

"Since the beginning of the strike approximately 150 people - fewer than 3% of the South Deep workforce - have actively participated in visible protests and are using violence and intimidation to prevent their colleagues from going to work".

Judging by the information provided in the company's third-quarter production update, it is quite possible that the strike at South Deep may last until the end of this year. As a result, the company has reduced its full-year production guidance to 2 million-2.05 million ounces of gold, down from the second-quarter estimate of 2.08 million-2.10 million. The AISC guidance of $990-1,010 per ounce remains unchanged.

I do not think that anyone expected that South Deep restructuring will be easy. As per Gold Fields report, the restructuring affects 1,102 permanent employees and 460 contractors. Laying off this number of people in South Africa without much noise is impossible. However, there's no other way for the company to proceed as the mine is making losses year after year and this has to be stopped.

The stock market's initial reaction to the new details regarding the South Deep restructuring was negative, but I do not think that the strike itself merits any additional downside for the beaten stock. Strikes and violence are nothing new at South African mines, and this has long been incorporated in their valuations. I believe that the market will wait out before it will be clear whether Gold Fields' policy "no work, no pay" will force the miners to return to work after the strike.

On the positive side, Gold Fields extended the credit facility of $380 million by one year to June 2020 on the prior terms and has no material debt maturities in 2019. The company also stated that it will consider further refinancing of its debt during the course of 2019.

The desire to push maturities further into the future is understandable since the restructuring of South Deep, assuming the company waits out the strike period and the miners are forced to return to work due to lack of money, will likely lead to further investments in mine optimization. Such periods are better met with stronger liquidity and safer balance sheet.

In my opinion, momentum traders will look for a play above $3.00 into the $3.40-3.50 area, but supportive gold prices and, likely, some better news from South Deep are the needed catalysts for such a move. The longer-term perspectives depend on the company's ability to push the South Deep valuation into the positive zone (the company must show that the mine can make positive cash flow). For longer-term entries as opposed to momentum ones, buying on pullbacks in share price looks like a safer choice.

