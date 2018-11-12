The Trade Desk: The Long Term Is Solid, But Near-Term Risks Abound

Almost all the major internet advertising giants, such as Facebook and Google, have reported a slowdown in ad revenues. The Trade Desk may feel this impact in the near future.

The Trade Desk (TTD) is an almost unheard-of name outside of the technology sector, but this mid-cap ad-tech stock is actually one of the best-performing stocks of the year. Fueled by accelerating revenue growth and a positive outlook on both digital advertising and a shift toward programmatic (versus analog, or not software-driven ad buying) advertising within digital, The Trade Desk shares have rocketed from the mid-$40s to the $120s, sparking a breathtaking 164% run this year so far. This is truly impressive in a year where the S&P 500 has made only low single-digit gains and consistently threatens to go flat or negative, dragged down by volatility in tech stocks.

The Trade Desk has largely escaped all of this volatility. Though the stock initially fell 13% after reporting Q3 results (it beat Wall Street numbers on both the top and bottom line, but I suspect many investors were profit-taking), it has recovered back into the $120 threshold:

TTD data by YCharts

The question for investors now is: is The Trade Desk a long, with a strong quarter under its belt and still down 24% from highs? Or are there better high-growth software stocks to invest in?

I've been sounding off warnings on The Trade Desk's valuation for most of this year. Despite the October pullback rendering The Trade Desk about 10% cheaper than it was last quarter, shares are still trading at a rich 11x forward revenues. Of course, that high valuation is an indicator of The Trade Desk's incredible >50% y/y revenue growth rate, but this is still a company with limited profits for a company who's market cap has bulged beyond $5 billion.

The biggest threat to The Trade Desk, in my view, is a noticeable slowdown in digital advertising spend. While I believe digital advertising as a whole will continue to see rapid growth over the long term, cracks are showing in the near term. As many investors know, Alphabet (GOOG) was one of the first companies to report earnings this season, and it missed badly on Wall Street's revenue figures. Facebook (FB) followed suit with another poor showing a week later. And just last week, both Zillow (Z) and Yelp (YELP) noted higher-than-expected advertising churn that led to a deceleration in revenue growth.

The Trade Desk does not directly generate advertising revenues, but it certainly is hurt the same when advertisers churn. After all, its business model takes a slice out of digital ad purchases made via its programmatic platform. Though The Trade Desk did see a minor deceleration in top-line growth this quarter, it wasn't the outright miss that many internet stocks suffered in Q3. Worse news for The Trade Desk may be waiting in the wings if this advertising slowdown has a lagging effect on The Trade Desk.

In my view, it's insensible to pay 11x forward revenues for a stock that has nearly tripled in 2018 amid an uncertain industry landscape. Though I was bullish on The Trade Desk in the past when it was trading well below $100, I believe the company has far exceeded the limits of fair valuation.

Plenty of other popular high-growth stocks can be played for a rebound at the moment. Dropbox (DBX), Docusign (DOCU), and Cloudera (CLDR) are all high-growth recent IPOs that I'm favoring as rebound plays, all of them hard hit in the October correction and trading just slightly above 52-week lows. The Trade Desk, on the other hand, has plenty of room to shed its gains, especially if digital advertising continues to be brittle.

Q3 download

Here's a look at The Trade Desk's results in the third quarter:

Figure 1. The Trade Desk 3Q18 results Source: The Trade Desk investor relations

There's no doubt that The Trade Desk is still a fantastic grower. Revenues grew at 50% y/y to $118.8 million this quarter, showing four points of deceleration versus last quarter's 54% y/y growth rate but still edging out over Wall Street's expectations of $117.4 million (+48% y/y) by a two-point margin. It's worth noting, however, that this beat margin is much smaller than in the past. In Q2, The Trade Desk's upside to Wall Street's revenue projection was a massive eleven-point spread.

We can perhaps attribute some of this slowdown to the malaise that has affected internet stocks from Alphabet to Yelp (YELP). Digital advertising is the motor that powers all of these companies' growth, so a slowdown in one company is bound to be reflected across the industry. Still, if we put The Trade Desk's deceleration and smaller revenue beat aside, the company is still doing fantastic from a market share perspective. Jeff Green, the company's CEO, noted as follows on the Q3 earnings call:

We think nearly all of advertising will eventually be digital and nearly all of that will be programmatic. In 2018, Magna Global estimates programmatic will grow 21%. The Trade Desk is growing over two times that. In Q3, our revenue grew 50% year-over-year. This means our growth rate for Q3, 2018 equals our growth rate for Q3 2017. Even though programmatic is one of the fastest growing corners of global advertising, we're growing more than two times as fast."

One of the other points that Green mentioned on the earnings call is that among the top 200 brands (per Ad Age) that have signed on with The Trade Desk since 2017, their year-to-date spend on The Trade Desk's platform in 2018 has increased by 5x relative to 2017. The Trade Desk is one of the only advertising companies this quarter to sound off positive notes on customer retention, whereas many companies like Facebook and Yelp are warning of steeper-than-expected churn.

To support this level of growth, however, The Trade Desk has made some sacrifices on the profitability side. Platform operations costs rose 69% y/y to $29.3 million, while technology costs also jumped 71% y/y to $22.6 million - far faster than revenue growth. The Trade Desk has repeatedly done a good job on the growth front this year, but it's lacked somewhat in gaining operating leverage. GAAP operating profits still grew 38% y/y to $22.3 million this quarter, but the implied GAAP operating margin of 18.7% represents a sharp 450bps drop relative to 23.2% in the year-ago quarter.

In my view, The Trade Desk's Q3 print is more of a mixed quarter - and, judging by the stock's erratic reaction post-earnings release, it seems investors also can't decide whether the quarter held more positive or negative news. While growth continued its hot streak, the four-point deceleration as well as the contraction in operating margins were red flags.

Remain long, but wait for a pullback

My reaction on The Trade Desk coming out of Q3 is torn. While I'm greatly encouraged by the company's ability to land-and-expand by a factor of 5x within its largest clients, and by its double-than-industry growth rates within programmatic advertising, I'm also wary of a short-term dip in overall advertising revenues. All the evidence from the major internet advertising companies this quarter points to a cautious outlook for the coming year.

As such, I believe there is plenty of room for The Trade Desk to slide down if its growth softens amid an industry slowdown next year. At 11x forward revenues, The Trade Desk is essentially priced for perfection - the stock likely needs to keep hitting >50% y/y growth and wide beat margins to Wall Street's estimates in order to maintain its valuation.

This is a watch list stock that remains structurally positioned to become a multi-billion dollar revenue company in the future, but coming off a hot year where The Trade Desk has already nearly tripled, it's not the right time to buy in. Wait for shares to consolidate at lower levels before going long.

