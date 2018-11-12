Cabot O&G: A No-Brainer Play On The Natural Gas Rally

So we have a seasonal rising price environment going into a rising production profile. That has CEO talking "special dividend".

With the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline going in-service, Cabot has contracts for another 1 Bcf/d of production - a 40% increase over Q3.

Inventories are low, coal plants keep closing, and there is always a chance we'll have a cold winter.

NYMEX gas has rallied ~15% over the past couple weeks, and is currently trading over $3.70/MMBtu.

After years of having to throttle back production on its tier-1 Marcellus acreage due to a lack of takeaway capacity, Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) is (finally) in the cat-bird seat now that the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline ("AS") has gone in-service. COG has reserved ~1 Bcf/d of capacity on AS. Considering Cabot's production was roughly 2.4 Bcf/d in Q3, that equates to a production increase of ~40%:

Source: Cabot O&G Q3 Presentation (available here)

And this is no short-term phenomenon. Note that the additional 1 Bcf/d of production is underpinned by long-term supply contracts - 0.9 Bcf/d for terms of from 15-20 years. So this is a major and very positive catalyst for a company whose stock has been beaten down for years now.

And just to highlight how much an additional 1 Bcf/d of gas is, according to the NGSA's August "Top 40" list, it would likely move COG from #5 to ahead of Exxon Mobil (XOM) into the second largest domestic gas producer:

Source: NGSA's August 2018 "Top 40"

But that's not all. We've had a wicked ~15% rally in the price of NYMEX gas over the past couple weeks. As I write this, NYMEX gas is up 5%+ today and is trading at $3.73/MMBtu:

Source: Bloomberg

Now I know a lot of you are likely saying, "so what? - that price is still pretty low on an historical basis." And of course you would be right. However, note that COG - which drills many of the most prolific wells in the Marcellus shale - has reduced its average cash operating costs to under $1/Mcfe:

Source: Cabot O&G Q3 Presentation (available here)

So the price of gas is currently a full $2.50+/Mcfe over COG's operating costs. Put that on 3.4 Bcf/d of production, and you have a massive in-flux of free cash flow. In fact, the company is guiding for $650-$700 million of free-cash-flow next year. That's over $1.50/share! And the company is currently only paying a $0.28 annual dividend. As as a result, the company is currently in a very rosy spot ... the only question is how will the company allocate all that FCF?

The FCF outlook is so good look what CEO Dan Dinges had to say on the Q3 conference call in response to a question about payouts to shareholders:

Maybe there'd be discussion of a special dividend. But that speculation again on my part, but that's one way you could look at it.

A special dividend sounds great - something oil and gas companies used to do years ago, but it has (unfortunately!) gone out of style.

Note also that Cabot has already been buying back shares. The 440.7 million shares outstanding at the end of Q3 was down 22 million shares from this time last year:

Source: Cabot O&G Q3 Presentation (available here)

Oh, on the chart above, be sure to look at the yoy net income and EPS numbers. Fantastic! But note these results are before the AS pipeline came online (early October). So expect COG to have a blow-out Q4 EPS report come early January.

Now some of you may be saying, it's only a temporary and typical seasonal gas rally. I can't argue with that considering the futures curve has NYMEX gas back below $3 by April:

Source: CME

That said, it is important for investors to realize that the aforementioned $675 million FCF guidance for 2019 was based on the futures curve before this big rally. In other words, it looks like there will be three months of incrementally higher than expected NYMEX prices (Dec, Jan, and Feb) that will be additive to the company's $675 million FCF estimate (which was already over $1.50/share).

Summary & Conclusion

Cabot O&G is a STRONG BUY for very simple and obvious catalysts: rising production into a rising price environment. With COG's super low Marcellus shale operating costs, either of these catalysts alone would have been a good reason to buy the stock from relatively depressed levels. But taken together, it's a no-brainer. Oh, and there is more:

Natural gas continues to take over from coal in the electric power generation sector: Winter storage levels are 16% below the 5-year average.

Source: EIA

So we have the chance for a cold weather rally this year on an inventory of gas that is substantially below normal for this time of year. In fact, the most recent weather forecasts is exactly why NYMEX gas is rallying today. According to Jen Snyder, director of RS Energy:

There was a big change in the weather forecast. Not only did it turn colder but it turned much colder in some key heating regions.

So we have higher production, higher prices, low inventory levels, closing coal plants, and a recent colder winter forecast. Bottom line: Cabot Oil & Gas is a STRONG BUY and I reiterate my $30 end-of-year price target. That would be a 16% gain in under two months.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Disclosure: I am/we are long COG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.