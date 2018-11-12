Snap: The Poster Child For Stimulus Gone Wrong?

SNAP's IPO has made the founders wealthy. Is it good for the economy to put so much wealth in the hands of so few people?

His comments created volatility for financial markets. They could also explain why more rate hikes are ahead.

In late September, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hiked interest rates by a quarter point and intimated the U.S. was experiencing strong economic activity. There could be more interest rate hikes to follow. It was likely his comments on asset prices that caused volatility for financial markets; in a response to Sam Fleming of the Financial Times, Powell had this to say:

Jerome Powell:

If you dig into the different aspects of that question, households or balance sheets are in good shape. You know, employment is high, wages are rising, that sort of thing ... If you look at asset prices, it is true that some asset prices are in the upper range of their historical — upper reach of their historical ranges. And then if you look at nonfinancial corporates, you get — there is the story of leverage there. So it’s not that there aren’t any vulnerabilities, but we see them as moderate.

If asset prices are in the upper reach of their historical ranges, then the Fed's removal of the punch bowl could drive prices lower. From late September (around the time of Powell's comments) to October 10th, the Dow Jones (DIA) fell about 3%. President Trump called the sell-off a long-awaited "correction" and suggested the Fed had gone crazy with rate hikes. In my opinion, a perpetual run-up of the stock market is not necessarily good for the economy.

The Situation

Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke wanted to keep rates low and to help spike asset prices, and put assets on individuals' balance sheets. After a decade of record low interest rates and the Fed "providing liquidity" to financial markets the Dow Jones has more the tripled in value. That represents a 10-year compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of about 11%.

The rapid rise in financial markets puts assets on people's balance sheet, but did it help the economy? The Fed's "unconventional" policy has yet to be proven right, in my opinion.

The October jobs report showed unemployment of 3.7 percent. Unemployment has not consistently been at or below 4.0 percent since late 2000. The number of people no longer in the labor force is still over 95 million, which could be considered a national crisis. Secondly, over 80% of the value of total stocks was controlled by the richest 10% in 2016:

“Despite the fact that almost half of all households owned stock shares either directly or indirectly through mutual funds, trusts, or various pension accounts, the richest 10% of households controlled 84% of the total value of these stocks in 2016,” Wolff writes.

In effect, the lion's share of the rewards from the Fed's unconventional policy has gone to the richest 10%. When critics accuse the Fed of "picking the winners," this could be what they are referring to. If the economy is being managed for the richest 10% of the country, then what happens to the other 90%?

Is Snap A Poster Child For Stimulus Gone Wrong?

I have been on record that the Fed's unconventional policy has inured to the benefit of the investor class - Wall Street titans, hedge fund managers, venture capital firms, et. al. Snap (SNAP) could be the poster child for the Fed stimulus gone wrong. Snapchat made a name for itself with exploding videos. Just because someone created a cool app does not mean it should be a publicly-traded company. The company raised an estimated $3.7 billion with its 2017 IPO.

According to Recode, (1) founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy received $272 million each, (2) Benchmark (venture capital) received $340 million, (3) Lightspeed (venture capital) received $156 million, and (4) Snap chairman Michael Lynton received $1 million. Per Snap's public filings, the company received $2.7 billion from the sale of shares. That totaled about $3.7 billion in IPO proceeds.

I think Snap's model of allowing exploding videos is value-added and unique. The question remains, "Can you monetize it?" So far there is no certainty that the business model works. For full-year 2017, the company had cash flow from operations of -$735 million. Through year-to-date September 2018, the company reported cash flow from operations of -$564 million. The company has burned about $1.3 billion in less than two years.

Bandwidth Costs Could Stymie Profits Long Term

Snap's products require high-bandwidth capabilities. The more its users or user engagement grows, the the more data usage Snap requires. More data usage leads to higher bandwidth costs. That could make it difficult for Snap to gain leverage in its operations as revenue grows.

In Q3, its revenue of $298 million was up 43% Y/Y. Its cost of revenue - which includes bandwidth costs - declined by 6%. Still, the company's gross margin was rail thin at 34%. There was little left over to cover R&D and SG&A expense. Said another way, its average revenue per user ("ARPU") of $1.60, less cost of revenue per user ("CoRPU") of $.1.06, left a mere $0.54 to cover other costs. Its EBITDA per user was -$1.60 after tallying up R&D and SG&A costs.

The company currently relies on Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Cloud for the majority of its computing, storage, bandwidth, and other services. According to its IPO prospectus, the company has committed to spend $2 billion with Google Cloud over the next few years. It also built its "software and computer systems to use computing, storage capabilities, bandwidth, and other services provided by Google, some of which do not have an alternative in the market."

CEO Evan Spiegel recently intimated the company was looking to reduce the amount of bandwidth the service uses. However, with a commitment to spend $2 billion with Google over the next few years, how much can it really reduce costs? It may have behooved Snap to (1) have spent a few hundred million to build its own cloud services platform, which (2) could have drastically reduced it data usage costs. A company-owned cloud services network may have allowed Snap to benefit from scale.

It may have also required Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy, Lightspeed and Benchmark to have taken less of the IPO proceeds. They took over $1 billion of IPO proceeds that could have been plowed into a cloud network to potentially help the company develop a sustainable business model. At this juncture, it remains unclear if Snapchat is a real business or simply a neat idea.

Investors Would Rather Speculate In Secondary Shares Than Invest New Money

Investors who apparently love Snap's business prospects appear interested in speculating in the stock in the secondary market. There has been no talk of putting new money up, though. In May, Citron Research started coverage of SNAP with a $17 price target. The stock shot up in the mid-single-digits on the news. I assumed Citron's report was an attempt to change sentiment on SNAP or a dog whistle to Amazon (AMZN) or Google to make a play for the company.

Last month, a MoffettNathanson analyst said SNAP is quickly running out of cash and may need a capital raise next year. The fact that Citron, Spiegel, Murphy, Benchmark or Lightspeed have not offered to invest new money to save the company appears telling. Maybe they do not believe in the long-term prospects of the business, or simply think the company's nearly $9 billion market capitalization is too rich.

Conclusion

IPO proceeds helped Snapt grow its employees to 3,069 at year-end 2017 from 1,859 at year-end 2016. That represented over 1,200 new high-paying jobs created by Snap. However, a few months ago the company cut 7% of its workforce - mostly in the areas of engineering and sales. More layoffs could lie ahead amid consistent cash burn.

A perpetually rising stock market helped Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy make over $270 million apiece on a neat idea. If Snap folds, then the 3,069 jobs it created could evaporate, yet Spiegel and Murphy will keep the $540 million from the IPO proceeds. The question remains, "Is it good for the economy to put so much wealth in the hands of so few people?" I doubt it.

It appears time for Jerome Powell to end the Fed's unconventional economic policy. That sounds foreboding for financial markets and for SNAP. Sell SNAP.

