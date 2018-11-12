Yelp: It's Not Perfect, But At Least It's Cheap

There's a rising trend in the internet sector: advertising revenues are diving lower. The trend began in late October, when the mammoth of the industry, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), reported a Q3 earnings beat amid a revenue miss attributed to a slowdown in advertising income. Facebook (FB) reported a similar quarter a week later. Then, real estate platform Zillow (Z) acknowledged that a change in the way it sourced leads for real estate agents caused them to pull back on advertising. And now, Yelp (YELP) has also noted a slowdown in the advertising fees accrued from its small business accounts.

Perhaps businesses large and small across the U.S. are shielding themselves from a recession, cutting down on marketing expenses and hoarding cash in the anticipation of an economic slowdown. The problem isn't Yelp's alone. But it is among the hardest-hit, alongside Zillow. While the large-cap internet advertising stocks have largely held steady, Yelp crashed nearly 30% after reporting its results, mirroring similar declines after Zillow's Q3 report earlier in the week:

YELP data by YCharts

It certainly also didn't help that J.P. Morgan (JPM), one of the company's most outspoken Wall Street bulls who had earlier marked it as a Top Pick, downgraded Yelp, citing competition from Facebook and Google.

Here's what keeps me hopeful on Yelp, though - Yelp's problems aren't just isolated within Yelp alone. All of the major internet giants have reported weaker advertising revenues this quarter. If Yelp's competitors are also suffering a slowdown, it's not Yelp's business model that is going down the drain.

Looking longer-term, internet advertising as a whole will be fine. Digital advertising is now nearly a $100 billion market that is growing exponentially, according to AdNews. Recode also noted that 2017 was the first year that digital advertising surpassed TV advertising spend. There is no reason to believe that over the next 5-10 years, the strength of digital advertising will fade. Within this giant market, there is room for many players - including Yelp.

Yelp certainly isn't perfect. Apart from the industry-wide shortage of ad growth, the company addressed some operational issues that led to some of the revenue shortfall. In my view, however, Yelp's cheap valuation (multiples of <2x revenues and <10.5x EBITDA, as shown in the chart above, are nearly unheard of in the internet sector) excuses some of these execution flaws.

Buying a struggling business in the hope of a rebound is far less fun than buying a hot, expensive IPO on a growth streak, but with Yelp now trading at 40% below its 52-week highs, the cheap valuation is worth the risk.

Road Bumps with non-term advertising?

While I believe much of Yelp's revenue slowdown is an industry-wide phenomenon, the company also acknowledged that it faced many operational issues in the quarter that led to top-line disappointment.

Lanny Baker, Yelp's CFO, commented as follows on the Q3 earnings call:

"We do not believe that there was any one single factor behind the new sales shortfall relative to our expectations. Instead, a number of smaller, compounding issues arose, including slower-than-expected sales head count growth, a change in advertising promotions, a technical issue in flowing leads to our reps and a lower success rate in contacting business decision-makers by our outbound sales calls. These execution challenges that we experienced in the third quarter were generally similar to things we've experienced from time to time in the past, in both their size and their nature. However, the impact of issues like the ones I just mentioned, when encountered in the past, typically would have been stretched out over the course of the ensuing year based on our annual contract model."

Recall that Yelp made a big pivot into "non-term" advertising last quarter, which essentially means advertising contracts that don't have a fixed length. Last quarter this new ad offering proved popular with customers, leading to a surge of revenues (Q2 revenues grew 12% y/y versus Wall Street expectations of 10% y/y).

Non-term has its downsides, however - the lack of a contract length offers advertisers the flexibility to churn their accounts, which is what happened this quarter. The company noted that it saw a new "on-and-off" spending pattern within its advertising base. While this might mean that Yelp's revenue streams might be more lumpy from now on, it doesn't mean that advertisers will lower their spend on the platform overall. Recall that a large portion of Yelp's advertising base are in small- and mid-sized businesses, which have far greater spend variance than enterprises. Perhaps this quarter saw more of that variance as industry-wide advertising spend pulled back on fears of an economic slowdown.

It's important to note as well that Yelp is still calling for double-digit revenue growth in FY19, signaling that it expects these problems to normalize.

Q3 download: the growth is disappointing, but at least EBITDA and EPS showed upside

Here's a look at Yelp's results in the third quarter:

Figure 1. Yelp 3Q18 results

Source: Yelp investor relations

Revenues grew 8% y/y to $241.1 million, decelerating four points from last quarter's 12% y/y growth rate and missing Wall Street's consensus of $245.4 million (+10% y/y) by two points. We note, however, that Yelp's optically low revenue growth partially stems from the fact that it sold its food and dining subsidiary eat24 to GrubHub (GRUB). If we exclude eat24's $17.6 million of revenues from the prior-year compare, Yelp's revenues actually grew 17% y/y on an organic basis, though this is still down five points from last quarter's organic growth rate of 22% y/y.

Figure 2. Yelp prior-year compare excluding eat24

Source: Yelp investor relations

While revenue shortfalls are undoubtedly disappointing, we have to take into account as well that management attributes part of this shortfall to a slowdown in sales hiring. The choice between revenue growth and profitability often hinges on sales spending as a lever, and this quarter, Yelp's profit benefited while revenue suffered. As a percentage of revenues, sales and marketing expenses were only 50.5% - 10bps lower than 50.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Overall, operating income grew 51% y/y to $10.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA, Yelp's preferred profit metric, also sustained an impressive 17% y/y growth rate and saw two points of additional adjusted EBITDA margin, up to 21% versus 19% in the year-ago quarter:

Figure 3. Yelp adj. EBITDA

Source: Yelp investor relations

It's also reassuring to note that Yelp's EPS of $0.17 showed massive upside to Wall Street's expectations of $0.10. Had Yelp pumped more investment into sales and marketing, it might have matched revenue expectations but missed on EPS. Obviously, we'd like for the company to hit both targets, but overall the quarter doesn't look bad enough to merit a 30% stock correction.

Final thoughts

While Facebook and Google dominate the world of internet advertising, and many smaller players like Zillow dominate certain verticals like real estate, Yelp still remains one of the core platforms for small business advertising across many verticals. Yelp's primary value proposition as a trusted source of reviews for local business remains steady, so its unique appeal to advertisers is still intact - I'd be more worried about a slowdown in traffic or reputation than a temporary hit to advertising revenues, especially when all the digital advertising giants are posting similar revenue misses.

While there's certainly risk involved in buying a stock that has acknowledged sales execution issues, Yelp is cheap enough at ~2x forward revenues where there is far more upside risk than downside risk. Yelp's market cap has shrunk to just $2.67 billion, while the company has $838 million of cash and no debt, making a bite-sized enterprise value of $1.83 billion for a company that generates nearly $1 billion in annual revenues and nearly $50 million in EBITDA per quarter. At Yelp's current prices, I'm definitely a bull.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in YELP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.