Turquoise Hill: Review Of The Q3 Results And The Risks That Weigh Down Heavily On The Opportunities

The company's power plant issue has gained significance and its resolution will set the future direction of the share price.

In this article, I will discuss the Q3 2018 results of Turquoise Hill (TRQ), a Canadian copper miner carrying its mining operations in the OT mine in Mongolia. In my opinion, TRQ has the potential to reach ~5x the current prices. Nevertheless, the share price growth has been stagnant during the past 12 months. This has thrown the stock into the garbage against the better expectations of the investors. Figure-1 shows that the share is trading at an all-time low, and I believe it could explore further decline.

Figure-1 (Source: SA)

The recent decline is perceived by the investors differently. There are some who acknowledge that the stock is trading at a huge discount and increase their positions at the dips. In contrast, there are others who panic and sell the stock as the price witnesses more decline. I have discussed the major problems affecting TRQ, and I believe that most of them are linked with the Mongolian Government. Given that TRQ expects to complete underground mine development in the next 3-4 years, I believe the stock will remain largely volatile during that time and we could expect significant variations in price. I have also briefly discussed the opportunities that could significantly impact the share price going forward.

Figure-2 (Source: November Presentation)

Q3 results analysis and way forward

During Q3, TRQ reported revenues of ~$246.5 MM, which were below expectations. The decline in Q3 sales revenues was due to lower sales volumes that resulted from torrential rains in the month of July and August. The rains affected the availability of rail and road access to China.

In contrast, the company beat earnings expectation by $0.01, reporting an EPS of $0.03. Moreover, the company produced ~36 kT of copper, ~55 Koz of gold, and ~201 Koz of silver during the quarter. Due to strong copper production from its open-pit operations, TRQ has favourably revised the lower-end range for copper production during the FY 2018. The range has been revised from ~125,000-155,000 tons to ~140,000-155,000 tons of copper (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: November Presentation)

During Q4, TRQ expects strong gold production, which is in line with the increasing Q/Q gold production trend witnessed during the first three quarters (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: November Presentation)

It seems that the company will also reduce its cash costs per pound of copper, during Q4. Have a look at Figure-5, which illustrates the declining trend in cash costs.

Figure-5 (Source: November Presentation)

The factors discussed above indicate that TRQ will report a strong Q4 compared with Q3.

TRQ's technical problem

Figure-6 presents the technical price chart of the company and we can see that the share price is declining gradually, despite strong fundamentals.

Figure-6 (Source: Finviz)

The share price tested support near $1.60, but the falling wedge pattern is indicative of another dip that could touch the ~$1.50 mark. I believe that despite the strong future outlook, there's a lack of confidence among the investors due to the bunch of issues surrounding TRQ.

Issues surrounding TRQ

At present, TRQ faces a ~$155 MM tax demand from the Mongolian authorities out of which TRQ accepted and paid $5 MM. The remaining $150 MM is under dispute and TRQ may refer the case for international arbitration if the need arises. In such a situation, I believe the GoM (read: Government of Mongolia) will suffer because TRQ's parent company, Rio Tinto (RIO), has an established international reputation, and for that reason, GoM would be wise not to take the matter to international courts.

A second problem is the expected delay in achieving sustainable underground production, and that is expected to push the underground production timeline from Q1 2021 to somewhere in Q3 2021. Consequently, TRQ's revenues from underground operations may be delayed by approximately 9 months.

Another problem (and a big one) that recently came to light is the power plant issue with the GoM. As per the agreement with GoM, TRQ has until 2022 to arrange for a power source to provide power for the underground mining operations when they begin. It's relevant to quote TRQ's CEO, Ulf Quellmann, from the Q3 earnings conference call:

Resolving power is probably one of the more pressing issues that needs to be resolved within the four year timeline in the investment agreement. The decision in terms of location needs to be made soon in order for OT to be able to place orders for long lead time items as well as allow sufficient construction time to meet the current February, 2022 Investment Agreement deadline.

The company is currently debating with the GoM about whether they should build a power plant at OT site or if they should opt for building a plant near the Mongolian TT (read: Tavan Tolgoi) copper mine. It should be noted that GoM's stake is to commission the TT copper mine by providing a regular supply line to OT's fuel requirements for power generation. TRQ expects to come to terms with the GoM on this issue, earlier next year.

Finally, TRQ's price is also affected by the high volatility in copper prices (Figure-7). Given that TRQ produces copper from its open-pit mining operations, the prices of copper directly affect the revenues and consequently the share price of the company.

Figure-7 (Source: Infomine)

This fact was evident on 31st October 2018 (Figure-8) when the share price gained ~4.25% and share volumes rose by ~1.25% (or ~25 MM shares) due to a 2.4% increase in copper prices on the same day. The numbers tell us that TRQ's response was ~2x, to a change in copper price.

Figure-8 (Source: SA)

The opportunities

TRQ is a solid investment in terms of its production outlook and a LoM (read: Life of mine) that could span across ~100 years. The company expects a continuously declining cash cost outlook till 2025 (Figure-9).

Figure-9 (Source: November Presentation)

By that time OT will be one of the top copper-producing mines with declining costs to improve the economics of an investment (Figure-10).

Figure-10 (Source: November Presentation)

The healthy prospects are shrouded by the current issues discussed above, and TRQ is trading at a huge discount relative to its fundamental strength. Moreover, TRQ's is a potential acquisition target for RIO, its parent company that owns ~51% shares at present. If RIO makes an offer for the remaining shares, it's not difficult to imagine how the share price would respond favorably. The shares would become ~2x-3x in no time.

But many investors wonder when that offer will actually happen?

Well, we can only guess, but based on the circumstances, I believe that once the power issue is sorted out with the GoM, then the likelihood of an offer will increase. In any case, RIO will certainly want to acquire a greater stake once the underground operations are in full swing. We can say that would be somewhere in the next 4-5 years.

Conclusion

TRQ's shares are affected by the volatility in copper prices and are trading at a huge discount. Although I expect a strong Q4 compared with Q3, we may expect to see another dip in share price if copper prices continue their recent weakness.

The company faces multiple problems and the power plant issue is of paramount importance. Once this issue is resolved, I believe the uncertainty associated with the geopolitical environment of the country will reduce and TRQ's shares would regain strength. We would also get closer to seeing an offer from RIO to acquire TRQ's remaining shares. Nevertheless, the long-term outlook of the company is promising with a healthy production profile that is supported by low-cost mining operations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.