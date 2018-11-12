Qualtrics: IPO Valuation Update

With roughly 215 million shares outstanding post-IPO, this valuation would put Qualtrics at a market cap of $4.2 billion, more than 3x the market cap of competitor SurveyMonkey.

Ignoring the volatility in the NASDAQ and in the market for high-growth SaaS stocks, Qualtrics (XM), the survey software company, is pushing forward with its IPO. Last week, it updated its S-1 filing to include its first take on pricing ranges, which allows us to take a first pass on Qualtrics' valuation.

Throughout its lifetime, Qualtrics was very much a "sleeper unicorn." Yes, the company had raised $400 million in VC funding, and from notable names like Sequoia as well - but it was hardly top of mind when recounting names of the most prominent unicorns. Now, Qualtric's initial pricing range sets it up for an IPO valuation of $4.2 billion at the very least (notwithstanding any Day 1 spike that typically occurs for hot IPOs), which is a significant bump over the company's last reported valuation of $2.5 billon in 2017.

Of course, there was hardly any doubt that Qualtrics would enjoy huge traction and pick up a large valuation in its IPO. As I noted in my original article on the IPO, Qualtrics is one of the only high-growth software IPOs to actually turn a positive profit - and not just on a pro forma basis, but on a GAAP basis as well. This is in spite of the fact that the company is still growing its top line at ~40% y/y.

This gives Qualtrics very high marks on the so-called Rule of 40 for software and internet companies. For the unfamiliar, the Rule of 40 refers to the general balance between a growth company's top-line revenue growth and its operating margin, with the "Rule of 40" score being the sum of the two metrics. Qualtrics' most recent quarterly growth rate for the September quarter was 39%, and its year-to-date operating margin is 1%, giving it an exact score of 40 - which most investors would consider excellent for a new IPO.

As such, Qualtrics' bold pricing and its proposal for a $400 million IPO are backed by true fundamental strengths. One word of caution, however, is that Qualtrics has a ready comparable in SurveyMonkey (SVMK). While these two companies operate different business models - SurveyMonkey's platform is more geared toward casual consumer uses, while Qualtrics is primarily used for academic and enterprise data-crunching - Wall Street and institutional investors will no doubt make comparisons between the two.

SVMK data by YCharts

SurveyMonkey got off to an extremely strong start. It priced its IPO at $12 per share, above an initial pricing expectation of $9-$11, and rocketed to close at $17 on its first day of trading, representing a valuation of just under 9x forward revenues. The October correction in tech stocks, however, has not been kind to SurveyMonkey - shares have fallen consistently since SurveyMonkey's first day of trading and have lost nearly 40% in under two months. Now, SurveyMonkey has a market cap of $1.32 billion, an enterprise value of $1.48 billion, and a valuation of just 5.6x EV/FTM revenues, based on a revenue projection that maintains SurveyMonkey's current ~14% y/y growth pace.

Qualtrics is going for an IPO three times this size and at a richer valuation - which is warranted, given the company's superior financial profile (with a faster growth rate and far better profit margins) and enterprise-leaning product. However, the fact that such a close competitor suffered uneven trading will no doubt color enthusiasm for Qualtrics.

In my view, Qualtrics remains an attractive IPO to invest in - just watch out for overall IPO weakness impacting early trading. If shares hover close to its initial valuation of $19-$21 per share, or even fall below it, Qualtrics is a strong buy.

Valuation update

Let's dive deeper into Qualtrics' proposed valuation. The company's latest S-1 filing adds a few pieces of information that we didn't have in its original prospectus:

Pricing range of $18-$21

Offering size of 20.513 million, all of which are new issuances (i.e., there are no existing shareholders selling shares in this deal). This implies an IPO size of $370-$431 million, with a midpoint size of $400 million

Total share pool of 215.952 million shares post-IPO

Figure 1. Qualtrics offering details Source: Qualtrics S-1A filing

Qualtrics' pricing range then implies a market cap range of $3.89-$4.53 billion - for the purposes of this initial valuation exercise, we will use the midpoint pricing of $19.50, leading to a market cap of $4.21 billion.

After accounting for the proceeds of its IPO, Qualtrics also expects to have $510.8 million of cash on its balance sheet and no debt, as shown in the pro forma balance sheet below. (Qualtrics' clean balance sheet is another one of its advantages over SurveyMonkey, which despite its smaller size and unprofitable status is carrying $400 million of debt on its books).

Figure 2. Qualtrics pro forma balance sheet Source: Qualtrics S-1A filing

After applying this $510.8 million of cash to Qualtrics' market cap, we arrive at an enterprise value of $3.70 billion.

Here's a refresher on where Qualtrics' financials stand:

Figure 3. Qualtrics financials Source: Qualtrics S-1A filing

In the year-to-date, Qualtrics' revenue has grown at 40% y/y to $289.6 million (and achieving, as previously noted, a positive 1% operating margin, which is rare for growth stocks). Qualtrics' most recent September quarter also barely showed any deceleration, growing at 39% y/y.

Let's assume that Qualtrics follows a fairly typical deceleration curve next year, and apply a growth rate of 30% y/y over the next twelve months. Applying this growth rate on Qualtrics' trailing twelve-month revenues of $372.4 million, we arrive at a forward twelve-month revenue estimate of $484.1 million.

This puts the $19.50 midpoint of Qualtrics' IPO pricing range at a valuation of 7.6x EV/FTM revenues. This is a two-turn premium to SurveyMonkey's valuation at 5.6x EV/FTM revenues, but considering both Qualtrics' growth premium (~40% growth versus SurveyMonkey's low-teens growth) as well as its far greater profitability margins, I'd say this premium is well worth it.

How should investors react?

In my view, Qualtrics shares should trade at 9x EV/FTM revenues, implying a price target of $23 for the stock, or about 10% higher than the high end of its current pricing range. Given how strongly IPOs have performed this year, I wouldn't be surprised if Qualtrics ultimately priced at or above $23, and it will almost certainly jump above $23 once it opens for trading.

Be opportunistic on Qualtrics and don't overpay. While SurveyMonkey is a slower-growing and lower-quality comp, Qualtrics can't trade too far ahead of its clunkier cousin without raising valuation concerns. Keep a close eye on this stock as its IPO draws nearer, but don't be too anxious to buy it if its valuation becomes hysterical. With so much volatility in the markets for recent tech IPOs, we've seen that early IPO gains can fade away very quickly - Eventbrite (EB), StoneCo (STNE), and even SurveyMonkey are good examples of this. Don't be caught buying Qualtrics at the peak.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.