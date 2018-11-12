Netflix Guidance Is Sick

Despite the beat in US streaming, the behaviour is falling perfectly within the model.

In a previous article, I modeled the way Netflix (NFLX) adds subscribers with an adapted model of how diseases spread. The model has been very accurate and predicted the total paid subscribers with over 99.8% accuracy. I am updating the model for local growth again, but the international numbers seem to match perfectly.

The guidance for Q4 was very optimistic, and it is significantly higher than what the sick model predicts, although there are no strong factors that could help Netflix outperform the model.

The Sick model vs. Results

In the last article, I predicted total subscribers for the next year. While the US subscribers were better than expected, international additions lagged and the total subscribers were right on the money.

I updated the model with Q3 results and the updated version shows almost the same amount of total subscribers for Q4, but the distribution is slightly different. Even after the update, the model predicts Q4 will miss the subscription guidance.

Looking at the individual quarters, the strongest performing quarter is Q1 and the most even-tempered quarter has been Q4. In both scenarios, US market and International, Q4 typically adds more subscribers than Q2 and Q3 but less than in Q1.

There is little to no factors that would help Netflix have a spectacular quarter, and guidance is way above what the model predicts. There are, however, factors that could negatively impact Netflix growth.

Collateral Damage

Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), Comcast (CMCSA), Disney (DIS), AT&T (T), and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) should be the main concerns for Netflix. Not all these companies will target Netflix directly, but all of them will complicate Netflix's future in different ways.

Amazon, Walmart, and Google are not trying to take Netflix´s business but will hurt Netflix´s bottom line with their streaming services.

Amazon Prime Video is an incentive to make the Amazon prime subscription more attractive, and while Amazon will not spend as much money as Netflix in content, it will raise the bar on what can be expected from a streaming service. Amazon has another Ace up its sleeve: Twitch. Twitch will take a lot of time from the younger generations as E-Sports keep growing. Prime Video and Twitch are excellent incentives for making Amazon Prime essential for many families.

The same goes for Walmart´s streaming service; it will not compete against Netflix directly but will raise the stakes of the business. These services will increase the amount of content available for users, which limits Netflix´s pricing power and pushes it to create even more content.

Google is slightly different. YouTube drastically increases the amount of free content internet users have access to. Netflix grew with YouTube and has been able to differentiate its content, but YouTube Premium could change things.

YouTube Premium might not seem like a serious threat at first glance, but Google's strategy could increase even further the effect of Amazon and Walmart. YouTube Premium comes bundled with YouTube Music, and the subscription is of a similar price as the Spotify (SPOT) membership.

If YouTube keeps growing its content and taking away users from Spotify, it will raise even further the amount of content many users have access to, which reduces the need to have an additional streaming service.

Direct Threats

If the situation wasn't dire enough, AT&T (NYSE:T) and Disney (NYSE:DIS) are actively competing against Netflix. Disney and AT&T will give Netflix a run for its money, and Netflix has everything to lose and very little to win.

Disney will launch its streaming service in Q3 of 2019, which will change the dynamics of the growth Netflix can expect, and may dramatically change its valuation.

We're on track for a late-2019 launch of our Disney-branded streaming service. We already have numerous original projects currently in various stages of development and production for this platform ... Robert A. Iger - Disney Q2 earnings call

Disney´s launch will be disruptive, and the merger with Fox will streamline Hulu´s management, which will also affect Netflix's performance. AT&T and Universal (CMCSA) working together on content will make things even more complicated for Netflix´s growth.

An excellent example of the franchises and power Hulu could move is the new Veronica Mars Series. Hulu announced it is bringing back the beloved series Veronica Mars. The franchise made history a few years back when its Kickstarter campaign reached the 2 million mark in 10 hours and got $5.7 million in funding from the fans, making it the highest funded project in the film category. It is franchises like these that can move the needle on what additional streaming service or services people choose, and why Netflix will struggle shortly.

Conclusions

I love the Netflix service, but as a stock, it is difficult to get behind it. With a triple-digit P/E and questionable future growth, it might be time to be cautious with the expectations of Netflix, and vigilant on the progress its competitors will have on Netflix´s growth and expense in content.

If there is anything in this article you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further, I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible. I am long T, DIS, GOOG so I will continue to write about it. If you like this article, subscribe!

