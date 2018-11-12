Landmark Infrastructure Partners: The Higher The Risk, The Higher The Return

But remember what my business professor told me over 25 years ago, "high levels of risk are typically associated with high potential returns."

We are forecasting Landmark to generate outsized returns over the next 12-24 months: 50% - 75% upside.

In my last article I echoed the volatility by maintaining a “speculative buy” in which I suggested that “the yield is outsized due to the payout ratio.”.

Before I commence this article, let me remind you that Landmark is a small-cap MLP and is subject to extreme volatility.

Just over a year ago I wrote my first article on Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK), an MLP with a REIT subsidiary. Since that article was published, shares have fallen by around 22%, primarily because of two Seeking Alpha articles written by Alacran Investments (one in April and another one last week). The latest article by Alacran was published hours before the company was to release third quarter earnings results (5:37 pm on November 6, 2018).

Before I commence this article, let me remind you that Landmark is a small-cap MLP and is subject to extreme volatility, especially when there’s an active short seller hoping to profit from “strong sell’ sentiment. In my last article I echoed the volatility by maintaining a “speculative buy” in which I suggested that “the yield is outsized due to the payout ratio” and of course this is also one of Alacran Investment’s primary short thesis:

LMRK has consistently failed to produce enough cash flow to cover its distributions for over two years… It’s not a pretty picture.

In addition to the payout ratio, there are other concerns that Alacran and I have with LMRK, and that is external management. In a previous article I explained that “Landmark is a high-risk MLP” and the company’s externally-managed structure adds more risk to the model.

Now, after the latest article by Alacran, Landmark shares are yielding 11.6% and some investors have panicked. However, for others (including me), the selloff represents a buying opportunity, in which I can increase allocations, recognizing that the risk rating is elevated.

Before I begin, I will remind you that Landmark is no Realty Income (O), and investors should not be confused. Both companies are Net Lease landlords but the similarities stop there: Landmark is a small-cap company with a much higher cost of capital than Realty Income.

If you are not willing to accept the higher risk with Landmark, then I suggest staying on the sidelines or consider STORE Capital (STOR) or W.P. Carey (WPC).

However, many investors find that a modest amount of risk in their portfolio is an acceptable way to increase the potential of achieving their financial goals. By diversifying their portfolio with investments of various degrees of risk, they hope to take advantage of a rising market and protect themselves from dramatic losses in a down market.

Let’s Break Down This Bet

Again, keep in mind that if you’re reading this article, you’re sitting at the high-roller table. Normally, I recommend REITs that are much lower in risk, but occasionally I drift over to the “big boy” table because… well, it’s just too irresistible.

As noted, my first research report explained:

I decided that I would take a new path and write about a Master Limited Partnership (or MLP). Don't worry, I'm not going to invade on the more volatile MPL sector - I don't particularly care for "partnerships" that report to investors that receive K1 forms rather than the 1099s - and I am not particularly keen on external management.

More specifically, Landmark has since made changes to broaden the investor base by substantially eliminating unrelated business taxable income, otherwise known as UBTI. Landmark also significantly simplified its state income tax filings for unit holders, and with this change, the company did not eliminate the Partnership structure since that will continue to give the company operating flexibility.

So essentially, when you own shares in this MLP you are also investing in the REIT subsidiary, so it makes perfect sense to include Landmark in our REIT coverage where the company is considered an infrastructure investor.

Source: LMRK Investor Presentation

As the above diagram illustrates, Landmark went public almost four years ago (November 19, 2014) and the company created a REIT subsidiary on July 31, 2017.

At a high level, Landmark provides investors with an attractive opportunity to own real property interests that underlie tenants with operationally essential infrastructure assets. The company serves three masters: wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Source: LMRK Investor Presentation

The company sees many opportunities internationally as well as with operating partners that have a unique expertise and experience in industry relationships that complement the company's efforts at the Partnership and the sponsor. Landmark's asset portfolio represents less than 1% of the total U.S. market that suggests strong growth in a highly fragmented sector.

I would argue that Landmark is really considered a telecommunications infrastructure REIT, and now I will break down each of the property sub-sectors.

Technology Sector (60%)

Source: LMRK website

Cell towers (15% of ABR) and wireless (45% of ABR) represent around 60% of Landmark’s revenue. New wireless sites alone added each year are expected to be greater than the entire existing portfolio and most individual property owners in this industry have only one or two locations.

Within the wireless sector, LMRK's Partnership sponsor and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) recently announced the selection of Ericsson to deploy the Zero Site microgrid solution across North America. The self-contained, neutral-host smart pole is designed for carrier and other wireless operator colocation, and the Zero Site is designed for macro, mini macro, and small cell deployments and will support IoT, carrier densification needs, private LTE networks, and other wireless solutions.

Source: LMRK Investor Presentation

As wireless carriers increase their capital spending for 5G deployment, Landmark stands to benefit in a number of ways: (1) it expects to see higher leasing activity at existing and new sites as the carriers expand and need additional locations. (2) lease modifications are expected to increase as more space is required and additional equipment is added to sites.

Landmark plans to invest around $50 million into this asset class that generates enhanced returns, around 300 bp profit margins. The core business is expected to grow by around $200 to $250 million and Landmark generates spreads of around 100 bps (based on my estimated WACC of 6.25% to 6.5%).

Source: LMRK Investor Presentation

Landmark recently announced it had entered into an agreement with Dallas Area Rapid Transit (“DART”) to develop a smart media and communications platform which will include the deployment of content-rich kiosks and Landmark’s FlexGridTM Ecosystem solution on strategic high-traffic DART locations.

Source: LMRK Investor Presentation

The focus of the project is to build out a digital ecosystem with Landmark’s operating partner, Smart City Media (“SCM”), who will operate the infrastructure. The digital platform will provide local content, real-time information and connectivity that enhances the overall experience for DART customers through the use of outdoor kiosks.

Source: LMRK Investor Presentation

Additionally, the kiosks will provide digital advertising, public wi-fi, emergency notification and cameras for safety and security, among other features. The project is anticipated to deploy more than 300 digital kiosks across DART’s service area of Dallas and twelve surrounding cities.

Outdoor Advertising (28%)

Source: LMRK website

Landmark also stands to benefit in the outdoor advertising sector (28% of revenue). Outdoor advertising remains one of the most cost-effective means of advertising and its market share has increased, even with the significant growth of internet and mobile advertising.

With the continuing shift in the industry from static to digital billboards, Landmark expects to benefit as certain ground leases in its portfolio participate in the growth of advertising revenue on those billboards. Note: We recently upgraded Outfront Media (OUT) to a strong buy.

Source: LMRK Investor Presentation

As I explained in a recent article: “we believe there’s untapped value in Landmark’s billboard assets that could be easily monetized with Outfront, Lamar (LAMR), or Clear Channel.” Recognizing that billboards provide Landmark with diversification, but we would prefer to see the company focused 100% on technology-related investments.

Renewable Energy (12%)

Source: LMRK website

Landmark also expects further growth in renewable energy. Solar and wind electric generation capacity is expected to more than double over the next 30 years, and the company expects this will give it a significant opportunity to acquire renewable power generation real estate interests. The company plays primarily in the utility solar category, where it buys the land underneath massive solar projects.

Collectively, Landmark's properties are difficult to replicate, with significant zoning, permitting, and regulatory hurdles in finding suitable new locations, including the time and cost of construction at a new site. Vacating tenants must often return the property to its original condition.

Source: LMRK Investor Presentation

The Balance Sheet

In Q3-18 Landmark formed a joint venture with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and as part of the initial transaction Landmark contributed a portfolio of assets and liabilities and recognized a gain on the transaction of approximately $100 million. Landmark expects to be able to reinvest these net proceeds at substantially higher cap rates through direct acquisitions and development activity.

This deal expands the access to capital for Landmark and gives the company enhanced scale to partner with a company like Brookfield. More importantly, the capital provides Landmark with around $65 million in dry powder to redeploy into more accretive growth opportunities.

The BAM JV is not dilutive and Landmark has over 1,000 wireless assets (so BAM did not cherry-pick) and the recycling of capital allows Landmark to redeploy the capital into assets with higher returns (without raising new capital).

The BAM deal allows Landmark to de-lever (to a 6.5x run rate) and the end of Q3-18 the company had $140.5 million of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and unsecured notes from securitizations were at approximately $226 million.

Landmark is the process of refinancing its revolving credit facility that is set to mature in November 2019. The company has initial commitments for a five-year revolving credit facility with over $450 million (The transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter).

On the recent earnings call, the company said it has “made substantial progress on development initiatives with the anticipated it's been picking up in the fourth quarter in 2019 as these developments are expected to be more accretive than direct acquisitions.”

Landmark set its 2018 acquisition guidance at $175 million, including $35 million in development spending. The company said that “the decrease in the amount of development spending in updated guidance is a function of the timing of the developments. However, the development pipeline heading into 2019 is greater than what we were previously reflecting in our guidance.”

In terms of acquisitions year-to-date through September 30, Landmark acquired 217 assets for total consideration of approximately $135 million. Those assets are expected to contribute $10.2 million in annual rents and were comprised of 74 wireless communication, 136 outdoor advertising, and seven renewable power generation assets.

LMRK Investor Presentation

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q3-18 Landmark realized another quarter of strong operating performance and financial results: rental revenue grew 30% year-over-year led by acquisitions and the strong growth profile of the assets in the existing portfolio.

Source: LMRK Investor Presentation

In Q3-18 FFO per unit was $0.29, compared to $0.24 in Q3-17, and AFFO per diluted unit was $0.34, compared to $0.32 in Q3-17. Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes several non-cash items including gain on sale of real property interest, unrealized gain on derivatives and acquisition related expenses) increased to $17.3 million, an increase of 30% year-over-year.

The increase in AFFO and adjusted EBITDA was principally due to the acquisitions completed over the course of 2017 and 2018 as well as organic growth generated from the portfolio.

Also, in Q3-18 Landmark’s coverage ratio improved over Q2-18 as expected, and the company said that it “expects coverage ratio to substantially improve and support further distribution increases”.

Landmark Is Poised To Profit

In addition to solid third quarter results, Landmark had a few more good things to address on the earnings call, for example, Tim Brazy, Landmark’s CEO, said:

... we're now changing our strategy to a direct acquisition model where we buy and develop assets directly inside the partnership rather than acquiring portfolios as we've done in the past. We believe this will result in more accretion to the partnership while deploying less capital. When you acquire a portfolio of assets by buying them one at a time as we do, the price you pay for individual assets is less than the portfolio value of those assets.

That’s good news because it means that Landmark will acquire assets that generate higher growth profiles and accretion. Then Brazy said:

This is an important transition for LMRK as we continue to grow the Partnership toward our stated goal of converting to a better corporate structure, which as we previously discussed is an internally managed REIT.

Music to my ears

Brazy added, “we believe we're very well positioned and should be able to consider the conversion within the next two to three years.”

In reference to Landmark’s smart tower growth strategy and specifically the recent announcement (referenced above) in Dallas, Brazy said:

[We] expect to deploy more than 300 kiosks at select DART high traffic locations with initial kiosks anticipated to be installed around the end of this year. We expect most of the installations will be completed during 2019 with revenue growing over that time. A number of wireless carriers and other groups have expressed interest in DARTs footprint, and we are currently in discussions with several of them about potential anchor and co-location positions for the project.

Landmark is not waiting around for the internalization process, the company said it has already “taken additional steps to position the partnership for such an internalization, including first of all, shifting the investment strategy to a direct acquisition development model versus the previous dropdown portfolio acquisition model, driving more accretion with higher cap rate acquisitions and development.”

Also, Landmark said it was “reducing financial leverage levels to provide more operational flexibility and more closely resembled the balance sheets of REIT peers.”

And — drumroll, please — the company said it is now “providing performance metrics that are common to REIT, including FFO and AFFO per unit, and lastly, maintaining the existing quarterly distribution of $.3675 per quarter in order to retain operating cash flow in the near-term to fund higher organic growth including acquisition and development activities.”

The Higher The Risk, The Higher The Return

Before considering valuation, let me be clear: I consider Seeking Alpha a terrific platform for analysts and investors to convene on this uniquely positioned crowd-funding site. A few closing remarks:

Landmark said on the earnings call that it is now buying and developing properties at higher cap rates and that should drive AFFO per share. I’m glad to see Landmark reporting REIT metrics because they will make it easier for REIT analysts going forward. Landmark if reducing leverage and I consider the BAM transaction positive and Landmark’s leverage profile is looking better. I like that fact that Landmark is leveraging other institutional partners, that in turn, allows Landmark to redeploy capital into higher yielding properties. Landmark said it plans to internalize and the company is making progress toward that now. I’m glad to see Landmark “directly” acquiring properties now, it looks better optically with no more “drop down” transactions. Finally, Landmark said it does not anticipate a distribution cut and the company is making progress on the payout ratio. I believe that organic growth (rent bumps) and acquisitions (higher cap rates) will drive earnings and allow Landmark to begin growing its dividend again.

How We Play It

Landmark is a small-cap ($317 mil market cap) MLP that has been beaten down, due in large part by a few articles on Seeking Alpha. While there is obvious concern over Landmark’s payout ratio, we believe that the company has excelled at providing financial flexibility with a high-quality institutional partner, BAM.

In addition, we consider the “smart pole” concept a game-changer in which Landmark can generate double-digit returns with considerable scale. As the demand for data accelerates, Landmark is well-positioned to capture considerable market share with the company’s flex grid product.

We are forecasting Landmark to generate outsized returns over the next 12 to 24 months: 50% to 75% upside. Remember what my business professor told me more than 25 years ago: High levels of risk are typically associated with high potential returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMRK, O, WPC, STOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.