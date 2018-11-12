Curaleaf: A Disastrous Public Debut That Was Priced Expensive

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

(All amounts in C$ unless otherwise noted)

Introduction

Recently, investors have been waiting for several high-profile U.S. cannabis listings including the completed RTO of Curaleaf (otcpk:LDVTF). However, the initial two weeks have not been kind Curaleaf's investors that piled in during the RTO. Concurrent with the public listing, Curaleaf raised C$520 million, the largest capital raising in the history of the cannabis industry, at a price of C$11.45 per share. Since then, the stock has lost 27% to trade at $8.40, well below its offering price. Now, investors must be wondering what's next?

Who is Curaleaf?

Curaleaf is a Wakefield-based vertically-integrated cannabis company operating in 10 states with licensing in progress in 2 other states. The company operates in many of the attractive states including Nevada, Florida, New York, and is actively looking to get into California and Pennsylvania.

(Company website)

Curaleaf is one of the largest multi-state operators in the country with its existing footprint and development pipeline. Acreage, which is expected to complete its public listing later this week, operates in 14 states and is larger than Curaleaf by this measure. However, it is worth noting that the number of states does not represent the quality of the operation as some states have only recently legalized and remain in the early days of developing a functional and prospering cannabis market.

To prove out point above, we can see that, despite having one of the largest footprints by the number of states, Curaleaf's revenue does not quite match up with its valuation. In the quarter ended on June 30, the company generated US$14.6 million in sales which is one of the lowest among the U.S. operators. The company also generated $3 million of its revenue from management fee income which relates to income from "lending facilities, intellectual property licensing, professional services and real estate leasing services. (per filings statement)". The company remained unprofitable which is not a huge concern as long as it doesn't follow MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) which lost $79 million last quarter. Having more states does not equal more revenue given the company might only have very a small operation in some of the states.

(Company filings)

As of last Friday, the company remains the largest cannabis company in the U.S. sector by market value. With over $4.2 billion in market capitalization, the company is also one of the most expensive among the large-caps. Based on 2018 Q2 revenue, the valuation stands at 56x annualized revenue which 2.1x the multiple of MedMen, 1.5x the multiple of Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), and almost 4.0x the multiple of Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF). Both MedMen and Green Thumb are multi-state operators with comparable footprints. Trulieve, which has been a Florida-based company until last week, reported $30 million in sales last quarter which speaks to the weak revenue at Curaleaf relative to its valuation.

What To Do Now?

We think Curaleaf's stock remains one of the most expensive in the sector and we struggle to justify its premium valuation based on its existing operations. The $520 million equity raising also preempted investor demand as it is likely the largest public financing round in the cannabis sector so far. The company has never traded above its offering price since the public listing which speaks to the lack of investor demand and support since the RTO.

(TSX Website)

Let's also take a look at the recent listings of U.S. cannabis stocks. MedMen completed its RTO in May and the stock has traded range-bound for months until the recent rally that pushed the stock into positive territory. As we detailed in "MedMen: Why Has This Cannabis Stock Stalled Since IPO?", the stock has stalled because its growth came on the back of equity dilutions and widening losses that continue to push out the prospect of profitability. Since MedMen sold shares at $5.25, the stock now trades at $6.60 which represents a gain of 25% in about six months. Other recent U.S. listings include:

Green Thumb completed its RTO at $7.75 in June and the stock now trades at $16.95, a return of more than 118%.

Trulieve completed RTO at $6.0 in September and the stock trades at $15.60 now, returning 160% in just over a month

Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) completed RTO at $7.00 in August and now trades at $14.91, a return of 113%.

Clearly, most of the U.S. cannabis stocks have done well for investors that got in during the RTO round. However, retail investors are not able to get into these private rounds and returns are reduced vastly after taking into account the prices that retail investors had access to. Nevertheless, most of the stocks have done well. For Curaleaf, we think the stock's debut came at an unfortunate timing when the market was going through a period of selloff after a huge run in August and September. Management also became greedy and upsized the offering which resulted in tepid demands to support the stock post-offering. The valuation remains the most expensive among its closest peers which gave us pause in recommending this stock.

Looking Ahead

Curaleaf operates in as many as 10 states currently but its revenue is one of the lowest among the public U.S. cannabis companies. The stock trades at 56x annualized revenue which is multiple times more expensive than its peers that have generated more revenue in the last quarter. All in, we failed to justify the premium in its stock price and believe that the stock potentially has more room to fall after falling to its all-time low and a 26.7% loss from its RTO private round. We prefer other names with more attractive valuation and comparable or superior growth profile such as iAnthus, Green Thumb, and Trulieve. We will revisit our conclusion if the company could accelerate its revenue growth or its valuation returns to more reasonable levels.

