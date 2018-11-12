Nvidia: Earnings Report Risk

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) reports earnings on Thursday after the close. There's no argument it's a great company. But there's some near-term headwinds. Channel inventories and a general video game slowdown in the US and China make this quarter and the guide a little tougher. Who doesn't want to own Nvidia? But this does not seem like a great time for an entry.

Downgrade At 275

We downgraded Nvidia mid-September (pay wall) for several reasons which seem to be playing out. Let's review what we said, what's come out since, and reassess this opinion.

We said in September,

"We had a nice run since earnings and since at Buy but we did not like the quarter and the guide. I wanted to let the stock work thinking Turing is going to be huge, but my initial impression is that it will be huge at the very high end of the market which is not most of the market. Also the larger portion of the market may wait for a mid-priced Turing-based version now which can slow sales. The low guide from Nvidia was not conservative. The company was only about inline to missed Q2 revenue numbers so can't be accused of being conservative. Gaming is the company's largest revenue contributor (over 50% of the business) and bigger in Q3 and Q4. So it's what's important right now. Misses here are a big risk for the stock. I would guess there's going to be more calls about risk here. The October gaming sequential growth has historically been 15%-25%. With the crypto boom it was 50%-60%. We lap that now. Crypto I think has caused a continued channel inventory problem. We were OK with it after earnings as we thought investors would look past it hoping for a strong Turing cycle. That's proven right. I think the right October gaming growth can be low singles telling you that 10%-40% of sales growth are cut off by dropping cypto demand and too much inventory in the channel. I think Q4 is at risk to this too. I don't have downside but I don't have much quarterly upside, not the type we're used to with Nvidia. Slight upside may not be enough. I want to step to the sidelines and redo the work. This inventory pile up takes the "wow" factor away from this story for me for the time being. For a buy we need: 1. Our quarters above the street 2. 45%-plus 12-month upside from inception of the buy 3. A wow story We're 6% above the pre-earnings level. We're 5% off all time highs. Stepping to sidelines. I'm sure we'll be back to a buy at some point because the company's amazing."

Let's reassess these issues.

Channel Inventory and Turing

First Turing: Is it that much better and will it drive Q3 and Q4?

Nvidia's running into some tough luck with timing. Exactly when they planned on launching a new architecture, Turing, there happens to be an excess of old inventory in the channel.

What that means is that either they have to aggressively discount product in the channel to make room for the new Turing versions or they have to have a crowded channel, which can confuse customers, slow sales and hurt reported results.

Here's what the CEO Jensen Huang said on the last earnings call when asked (a few times) about excess channel inventory.

"On the channel inventory side, we see inventory in the lower end of our stack. And that inventory is well positioned for back to school and the building season that’s coming up on Q3. And so, I feel pretty good about that. The rest of our product launches and the ramp up of Turing is going really well. And so, I think the rest of the announcements we haven’t made, but stay tuned. The RTX family is going to be a real game changer for us. And the reinvention of computer graphics altogether has been embraced by so many developers. We’re going to see some really exciting stuff this year.

The issue with the "really exciting stuff this year" is it's all at the high end and the question will be how much supply do they have ready for the channel.

The 2080 Ti is their high-end offering and is likely selling very well. They were sold out early on (here and here). That said, this is their highest end product and probably will not be as important to the company's overall numbers as much as a mid-priced product would.

Nvidia's core market is that mid-priced product which drives most of their gaming revenues. Gaming made up about 60% of company sales in Q3 and Q4 last year. Demand at the high end, we would guess, will not be enough to drive the overall pie.

So how's the lower end RTX version 2070 compare? First the 2070 did not launch until mid-October so will not be a main driver to their Q3 which ended October 31. But 2070 will matter for Q4.

Reviews are mixed how well it compares to the Pascal based 1080 which can hold gamers back from upgrading to the cheaper of the RTXs.

Techradar said,

"Without mind-blowing performance or any actual ray tracing-enabled games, there aren’t enough reasons to spend this much on a Nvidia RTX 2070 yet. ... Looking at all of our data, users with a Nvidia 1070 Ti or better won’t see a remarkable increase in frame rates after paying more for this GPU. At the same time, those holding onto AMD Vega graphics cards won’t have a reason to jump teams yet."

Digital Trends said the 2070 was better but not so much better.

"We would expect Nvidia to allow the 1080 stock to dissipate over the next few months, leaving the 2070 as the de-facto replacement for the long-running Pascal GPU. The RTX 2070 isn’t a mind-blowing card in the way the 2080 Ti is, and we’re going to need to wait to see whether ray tracing and DLSS make upgrading from a 10-series card to the new-generation worth it. But even now, the RTX 2070 is a better buy than the GTX 1080."

Benchmark PC Tech compared framerates and showed that it's not worth upgrading to the 2070 if you have a 1080 Ti.

Many complained about the prices being way too high. More recently some issues were found with the 2080s (here and here).

So if the gamers in the meat of the market, the mid-priced cards, were waiting to upgrade they may still wait especially without the selection of ray tracing games available on the market.

That probably doesn't resolve the channel inventory concerns.

Channel Inventory

Why do we care about channel inventory? Because if it's high, Nvidia (or any company) will not be able to sell into that channel which would hurt their revenue potential for the quarter.

Nvidia's channel inventory problem is hinted in last quarter's report and guide.

Let's look.

Here's Nvidia's revenue growth along with their Q3 guide and the Street's Q4 estimate which they did not guide yet.

Source: Elazar's Model

You can see that the growth rate slowed in Q2 both on a one-year basis (yoy growth) and a two-year basis. The two-year tells you that the slowdown was not due to a tough year-ago comparison.

But the guide in Q3 of $3.25B was a more meaningful slowdown. The Street expects a slight continued slowdown for Q4 which the company has not yet guided.

The guide for Q3 only assumes a 4% sequential growth. The last three years Q3 has grown 13%-40% so the 4% guide was very weak.

I can't exactly say they were being conservative because Q2 only beat by $14mm on some measures but missed some other Street estimate measures. $14mm is not the typical blow out that you expect from Nvidia.

So the drop in Nvidia's expected growth rate has to be concerning.

They obviously were planning to clear the channel of inventory and also probably expected some customers to wait for Q4 for the mid-ranged 2070 product.

But the risk is now that the 2070 may not be the jump they need in Q4. Also, with people having waited for the 2070, Nvidia may not have cleared the channel of Pascal which sets up Q4 as another slow quarter.

Confirming Evidence

Along with Nvidia's weak guide for Q3, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) complained about weak GPU channel sales.

AMD said on their earnings call,

"Channel GPU sales came in lower than expected based on excess channel inventory levels, caused by the decline in blockchain-related demand that was so strong earlier in the year. ... We are expecting that it might take a couple quarters to completely get back to, let's call it, a normal channel. ... And so, I would view that – we need to work off some of this channel inventory that's in place, and then go back to sort of a more typical seasonality, which would see the second half stronger than the first."

AMD is not expecting channel inventories to normalize until Q3'2019.

Until Nvidia has a medium priced Turing product with a wider selection of ray tracing enabled games, gamers have plenty of supply to choose from in the channel. That can cap sales upside for both AMD and Nvidia.

Nvidia happened to be asked about this on the last earnings call.

"But, when you launched Pascal, you had guided to very strong Q3s and then Q4s. This time, the Q3 outlook, even though it’s good on an absolute basis, on a sequential and a relative basis, it’s perhaps not as strong. So, could you just help us contrast the Pascal cycle with what we should expect with the Turing cycle?

Nvidia answered,

"It is the case that we benefited in the last several quarters from an unusual lift from crypto."

I don't know if I buy the crypto excuse. Nvidia said that their Q2 had $18mm in crypto sales. So going to zero in Q3 would be an impact of .5% hit. (18mm divided by July's $3.123B in revenues).

But Nvidia's normal sequential growth, as mentioned above, was teens or more. A guide of 3% vs. a historical ramp of 13%-plus is more than just a .5% crypto hit. I think the balance of the weak guide is because they need to deal with excess channel inventory, as AMD complained about.

Crypto benefited Nvidia big time last year and so Nvidia faces difficult year-ago comparisons as well which also can hurt their growth rates this year. Nvidia has to lap high-year ago numbers helped by crypto. Plus they don't have crypto helping this year. That slows down the growth rates.

That channel inventory needs to clear out, and based on their low guide, Nvidia looks like they are trying to let that inventory sell off before they expect larger sales growth led by the 2070.

But again, then you need the 2070 to be a no-brainer to upgrade from Pascal. That's also not going to be so clear. If Pascal is marked down because of excess inventory, consumers get clouded by all the choices. It's a manufacturer and a retailer's benefit to launch new products into clean channels. If not, sales decisions get clouded.

Gaming Slowing?

You heard what Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) said about gaming in China, right? China made up 18% of Apple revenues last quarter and may have been a reason to their weaker guide on the last earnings call.

Here's what Apple said on their earnings call,

"The App Store in China, we have seen a slowdown or a moratorium, to be more accurate, on new game approvals. There is a new regulatory setup in China, and there things are not moving the way they were moving previously. We did see a few games approved recently, but it's very far below the historic pace. And as you've probably seen, some of the larger companies there that are public have talked about this as they've announced their earnings as well. We don't know exactly when this will – the approvals will return to a normal pace, so I would not want to predict that.

China is one reason gaming results have slowed.

China makes up about 20% of Nvidia's sales, similar to Apple.

You heard Tim Stone mentioned other "larger companies there that are public have talked about this as they've announced their earnings as well."

The major software gaming companies have all been down on their earnings reports. Some due to launch schedules but some due to demand.

This can also affect demand for GPUs.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was down 4% after their last earnings report.

Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) was down 12% on their earnings report last week.

Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) was down 5% on their earnings report last week.

AMD also is saying we're deeper into a gaming cycle which is expected to slow. This is what they said on their last call,

"The semi-custom business always declines in the fourth quarter. I would say this fourth quarter is a bit more pronounced; it gets a bit more pronounced as we get later in the (gaming) cycle"

Nvidia not only has channel inventory concerns. There are questions about how successful will be the mass market launch of the RTX. And now there also appears to be some general headwinds in gaming.

Datacenter

I'm spending less time on Datacenter right now because Q3 and Q4 really depends on gaming. Gaming was 60% of last year's Q3 and Q4. Datacenter was 18%-19% of Q3 and Q4 last year.

Calendar 2014 2014 2014 2015 2015 2015 2015 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 Fiscal 2015 2015 2015 2015 2016 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 A Q2 A Jul Oct Jan Apr Jul Oct Jan Apr Jul Oct Jan Apr Jul Oct Jan Apr Jul Datacenter 57 83 90 88 88 73 82 97 143 151 240 296 409 416 501 606 701 760 Datacenter QTQ Growth 0.0% -17.0% 12.3% 18.3% 47.4% 5.6% 58.9% 23.3% 38.2% 1.7% 20.4% 21.0% 15.7% 8.4%

Datacenter grew 8.4% sequentially last quarter (from one quarter to the next quarter, not year-over-year) which was slower than it had grown. But if you look at history Q3 is a bigger quarter and the growth rates have accelerated in the past. I expect a stronger Q3 mainly driven by high-performance computing. But again, I don't think Datacenter is the story of the next two quarters.

Conclusion

It's easy to say Nvidia was being conservative in their guide. To say that though you'd need them to have blown out Q2, which they didn't. We think the slower guide is not (only) due to crypto as they said but rather excess channel inventories which can be clouding up a clean launch of their new Turing-based RTX. When can this channel inventory issue subside? AMD says second half 2019. I don't think it's time to add money or enter Nvidia on this recent weakness.

Disclaimer:

Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.