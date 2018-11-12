MedMen Dilutes Shareholders After A $79 Million Loss

Despite that, the market has rewarded MedMen's aggressive expansion: Shares are up ~50% in the past two months.

MedMen has raised money twice in the past two months and taken out a C$100 million term loan, with the most recent raise causing a 10% drop in share prices.

MedMen lost $79 million last quarter and had a free cash flow deficit of $60 million, with only $79 million in cash on hand.

MedMen has had seven acquisitions in the past two months, totaling ~$850 million.

Note: All prices herein are in US dollars. MedMen's (OTCQB:MMNFF) shares trade on a Canadian exchange, however, so their financing deals and warrants are in Canadian dollars, as noted. My full analysis of MedMen can be found on The Growth Operation.

Summary

MedMen is a multi-state American cannabis company that is rapidly growing through acquisitions. During the span of less than two months, MedMen has purchased seven different cannabis businesses with operations in 11 different states. The price for one of those purchases was not disclosed, but the remaining six purchases cost a combined total of ~$850 million in equity and cash.

In their last quarter, MedMen posted a net loss of $79 million on revenue of $21 million. During that quarter, MedMen generated a free cash flow deficit of $60 million in Q4/18 and had $79 million in cash and equivalents - scarcely more than one quarter's worth of free cash flow. MedMen's next quarterly report is due in three weeks on November 29th.

To finance their free cash flow deficit and their acquisitions, MedMen closed a round of bought deal financing in September for C$86 million (gross), took out a term loan for C$100 million in October, and announced another bought deal on November 9th for up to C$138 million (gross). Based on my analysis, MedMen will receive ~C$130 million (net) for this deal, while shareholders will be diluted by ~C$200 million in shares and equity, based on MedMen's closing price on Nov 8th.

Shares of MedMen are down ~10% on the news of this bought deal. Given MedMen's aggressive history of acquisitions and their rate of cash burn, this may not be the last time they need to raise capital. Thus far, however, shareholders have benefited from MedMen's strategy. MedMen shares are up ~50% over the past six months.

Aggressive Expansion

(MedMen investor presentation, October 2018)

MedMen is aggressively expanding through acquisitions. Last quarter, MedMen revenues rose 1,317% year-over-year (from $1.5 million to $20.6 million, shown below) based on rapid expansion, especially through acquisitions.

That expansion continues today.

In September, MedMen announced the closing of an acquisition in Florida ("Treadwell") that will allow the company to open 30 dispensaries in Florida (soon to increase to 35 dispensaries). Under that deal, MedMen paid $53 million, half in cash and half through the issuance of 8,549,132 shares.

On October 2nd, MedMen announced they had significantly expanded their national reach by entering into Arizona's cannabis market. Under that deal, MedMen acquired Monarch, a "Scottsdale, Arizona-based licensed medical cannabis license holder with dispensary, cultivation and processing operations". MedMen paid for this deal with 80% equity and 20% cash.

The next day, on October 3rd, MedMen announced they were acquiring Seven Point, a cannabis dispensary in Oak Park, Illinois (a suburb of Chicago). As consideration for the deal, MedMen "will pay a combination of cash at closing, deferred cash and shares of MedMen Enterprises, Inc., an amount not deemed material."

One week later, on October 10th, MedMen acquired their first dispensary in the San Francisco Bay Area when they acquired an Emeryville, CA dispensary (between Berkeley and Oakland). As with the dispensary deal in Oak Park, Illinois, terms of the cash and equity deal were not disclosed because management "does not disclose deal values for transactions it deems immaterial from a purchase price standpoint."

(MedMen Press Release)

The next day, on October 11th, MedMen announced they had doubled their market reach with a $682 million purchase of PharmaCann in an all-stock transaction. This deal significantly expanded MedMen's reach, as shown above. Further details were provided four days later: PharmaCann's shareholders will control 25% of the then fully-diluted shares of MedMen.

Later in October, on October 22nd, MedMen expanded their Northern California footprint with the purchase of a dispensary (Buddy's Cannabis) in San Jose. This deal was all-cash, but as with other single-dispensary deals, terms were not disclosed since MedMen "does not disclose deal values for transactions that are immaterial from a purchase price standpoint."

Ten days later, on November 1st, MedMen expanded their presence in Arizona with the purchase of Level Up, which holds licenses for two vertically-integrated operations in Arizona. Under the terms of that transaction, MedMen will pay $33 million with 51.5% in cash and 48.5% in MedMen shares.

In that press release, MedMen also combined the purchase prices of the dispensaries in San Jose (Oct. 22), Oak Park (Oct. 3), and Monarch (Oct. 2): Combined, those three deals cost $78.8 million in cash and shares.

(Author's estimates based on above; estimates for the three dispensaries are averaged and the price for Emeryville was not disclosed or included)

In sum, MedMen has paid ~$850 million over the course of two months. Most of this has been paid in equity rather than cash, given that the PharmaCann deal was all-equity, but some has also been paid in cash.

More Capital Needed

On October 25, 2018, MedMen reported results for Q4/18 (ending June 30, 2018). These results are only one month before their Q1/19 results (ending September 30, 2018), which are due out on November 29.

(Q4/18 MD&A)

During their fourth quarter, MedMen generated $21 million in revenue and $6 million in gross profit excluding fair value adjustments related to growing crop values. This is a gross profit of 29% - lower than many other cannabis companies, both Canadian and American. While generating $21 million in revenue, MedMen also spent $73 million in operating expenses, resulting in a $66 million operating loss. This loss carried through to the bottom line, with a net loss of $79 million, with $42 million of this loss attributable to non-controlling interests.

On a cash flow basis, MedMen had an operating cash flow deficit of $69 million in FY2018 and spent $60 million more on purchases of property and equipment. This resulted in an annual free cash flow deficit of $128 million.

After the third quarter, MedMen's free cash flow deficit was $69 million - meaning that MedMen ran a free cash flow deficit of $60 million in Q4/18. At the end of Q4/18, MedMen had $79 million in cash on their balance sheet.

Burning through $60 million/quarter with only $79 million in the bank is not a recipe for financial success - MedMen needed to raise cash.

Terms of Dilution

MMEN data by YCharts

Before market hours on November 9th, MedMen announced their plans to raise cash using a bought deal. This is their second bought deal in the past two months, with a prior bought deal closing on September 27 and raising C$86 million gross. MedMen also took out a C$100 million term loan (at 7.5% interest and after granting ~9 million warrants as I discussed in my previous coverage of the MedMen term loan deal).

Under the terms of the new bought deal, MedMen will sell 18 million units - plus a potential over-allotment of 3 million more units - at C$6.80/unit. Each unit will include one share of MedMen stock plus one-half warrant. Each warrant enables its owner to purchase an additional share of MedMen for C$10 for three years from the closing of the offering. The offering is scheduled to close on November 30, 2018.

How much would those units be worth, prior to the deal being announced? We can estimate the value of these warrants using the Black-Scholes model.

MedMen's Canadian-listed shares closed on November 8th at C$7.32/share. As shown above, the trailing volatility of MedMen shares was 126.5% (although three-year volatility could be lower than this, if MedMen matures into a more stable, profitable business). The Canadian ten-year bond rate - which we will use as the risk-free rate - is 2.52%.

(MyStockOptions Black-Scholes calculator)

Based on those figures, each warrant might be worth ~C$5.08. There are a few caveats here, such as that annualized volatility might decline long term (which would reduce the value of out-of-the-money warrants) and the warrants duration is "subject to adjustment in certain events", which may affect the value of these warrants depending on the terms.

Putting this math together, I estimate the value of this deal as:

Nov. 9th Bought Deal Share Price: C$7.23 Shares Proceeds Value Offering 17,648,000 C$ 120,006,400 C$ 127,595,040 Over-allotment 2,647,200 C$ 18,000,960 C$ 19,139,256 Warrants 10,147,600 C$ 51,549,808 Sub-total 30,442,800 C$ 138,007,360 C$ 198,284,104 Approx. 6% Fee C$ (8,280,442) Total 30,442,800 C$ 129,726,918 C$ 198,284,104

(Author's estimates, assuming full over-allotment and based on the 6% underwriter's fee from the September 2018 bought deal)

Under the terms of this deal, assuming a 6% fee equal to their bought deal 1.5 months ago, MedMen will receive ~C$130 million. However, shareholders will be diluted by ~C$200 million, based on my estimated value of the warrants that are being issued.

The above calculations assume full use of the over-allotment option by the underwriters (Canaccord). In their September bought deal, the underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full. I expect the same to happen here, but if it doesn't, the above values are 15% too high, and MedMen would receive C$112 million for equity that was worth ~C$172 million (at November 8th prices).

MMEN Price data by YCharts

MedMen shares fell on news of this offering, even compared to the declines of the broader cannabis market.

Takeaways

MedMen is growing extremely aggressively through acquisitions. This strategy is double-edged for investors. If MedMen can operate their huge cannabis chain profitably and benefit from economies of scale, investors could benefit from owning one of the largest American cannabis companies.

However, while MedMen continues to expand, they are also burning through cash - both on acquisitions and because of their free cash flow deficit of $60 million/quarter. Given MedMen's limited cash on the balance sheet, further capital raises may be necessary, diluting shareholders and causing losses like those seen today.

This is an aggressive strategy that, frankly, is not my favorite. I do not own shares of MedMen and do not plan to purchase shares. Despite my personal misgivings, MedMen's bold strategy has been applauded by the market: MedMen shares are up ~50% over the past six months.

Happy investing!

