Infinera: The Good And The Bad

While its ICE-related development is progressing at an impressive pace, there is actually reason to believe that Infinera's revenues won't start rebounding for another two quarters at least.

Its revenue fell short of the Street's estimates, but more alarmingly management noted that customers are withholding purchases post its acquisition of Coriant.

Infinera (INFN) posted its Q3 results last week; revenue of $200.4 million fell short of analyst expectations. But that’s not all. While Infinera’s ICE line-up is progressing at an impressive pace and the company completed the acquisition of Coriant during Q3, a rather worrisome development is that customers of the joint entity have begun withholding purchases until they get clarity on its combined product roadmap. Moreover, it seems like Infinera won’t see much revenue growth until Q1 FY19 at least, making it less appealing for growth investors.

The Good

Let me start giving credit where it’s due. Infinera's management, engineering and product teams have done a fine job with their Infinite Capacity Engine, or ICE, product rollout. The company started rolling out 4th-generation ICE products, or ICE4, in the second half of 2017 and its entire product portfolio was finally updated with the latest optical transport architecture in Q2 FY18.

Now, Infinera didn’t reveal the sales contribution of its ICE4 products during its latest earnings call. However, its management noted in the past that their ICE4 sales stood at about 20% of its overall revenue in Q4 FY17 and about 30% during Q1 FY18. Going by this historical growth trend, and the fact that 16 new ICE4 customers were added in its most recent quarter, I estimate that ICE4 products represented about $90 million, or about 45% of its overall sales during Q3 FY18.

But that’s not all. Its ICE4 platform is just over a year old and the company is already making progress with its ICE5 platform. Infinera announced about two weeks ago that it successfully conducted trials of its 600G ICE5 platform on Telia Carrier’s live production network. This goes to suggest that Infinera is readying up and maybe even on-track to commercially roll out ICE5 products in 2019.

Investors not familiar with the terminology should note that ICE5 allows for “increasing capacity up to 65 percent over currently deployed networks while reducing power by 60 percent.” It also leverages Infinera’s Instant Network value proposition wherein end-customers pay for only what they use, but have the headroom to instantly scale up bandwidth whenever needed.

This has been made possible by Software Defined Radios, a technology that yours truly worked on back in 2012 when it was still being formalized and conceptualized for commercial applications. But how does this impact investors?

Well, as of now, Infinera’s ICE4 customers are still fairly new to the platform and I estimate that most of them are using only a fraction (20-30% at max) of the available bandwidth. Management noted during their Q3 conference call that bandwidth is growing at 40-60% each year. A report by Equinix corroborates the same; chart attached below for your reference. So, by late-2019, I opine that a major portion of Infinera’s ICE4 customers would want to upgrade to ICE5 products to maintain their bandwidth headroom and web traffic scalability.

This would benefit Infinera in broadly four ways:

Upgrading ICE4 customers to ICE5 would result in upsells and hence, additional revenue for Infinera; As these customers increase their bandwidth usage, their associated billables would continue to grow; Infinera’s margin profile would also improve as the same ICE4 equipment would fetch more revenue on greater bandwidth consumption; The bandwidth and power consumption improvements might as well encourage untapped customers to consider Infinera going forward.

So, it’s rather reassuring for Infinera investors that the company is on top of things and also seemingly on-track for large-scale commercial deployments of its ICE5 engine in 2019.

The Bad

With that said, Infinera’s latest earnings report lacked any material growth drivers for the next two quarters. For instance, its management admitted during the conference call that customers of the joint entity (Infinera and Coriant combined) have withheld purchases as they need clarifications about their product roadmap.

Here’s an excerpt from the earnings call for your reference:

...we are seeing some customers delay their purchasing decisions until they better understand the combined company's future product direction. We anticipated this but the impact is turning out to be larger than expected...we do expect near-term challenge in the top line as we work to reverse this pause...Looking forward, my expectation is that as a combined company, we will endure a couple quarters of challenged revenue as customers have paused spend, taking time to assess our new roadmap and support plans for existing products, as well as aligning contractual arrangements... we expect that spending will begin to pick up during the first half of 2019, with some initial revenue growth in Q1 but a more substantial rebound starting in Q2.

This comes across as rather surprising as my channel checks across networking verticals indicate that enterprise customers are stocking up inventory and making necessary upgrades to their infrastructure as fast as they can, before trade-related tensions between the U.S and China escalate further.

Second, management’s commentary clearly portrays a dull picture for the next couple of quarters. The development of its ICE5 platform may be on-track but its products won't be out in volume quantities by mid-2019 to kickstart the overall company’s sales growth. Management also noted in the excerpt above that their revenue won’t start materially rebounding materially until Q2 FY19 which is still three quarters away.

Also, this is just a guesstimate from the management. A lot can go wrong between now and Q2 FY19, such as:

Management’s assessment of the situation may be incorrect, or their disclosure incomplete, meaning that their customers could take much longer than what Infinera’s top-brass is leading us to believe; B2B sales channel has really long sales cycles. There’s usually a lot of back and forth between initial trials and actual sales orders. It’s possible that the rebound gets delayed to Q3 or Q4 of FY19 just because of bureaucratic hurdles within its enterprise customers; With Coriant’s acquisition, some of the joint entity’s customers may feel that their exposure to the new Infinera is quite a lot and that they need to diversify their technology procurement; Infinera may need to delay the mass-availability of its ICE5 platform to 2020. Otherwise the lifetime revenue and profit value of its ICE4 products would suffer due to this ongoing spending slowdown.

Takeaway

The takeaway here is that there aren’t many material growth catalysts for Infinera over the next few quarters. This dynamic may encourage retail and institutional investors to dump the stock in favor of companies that have a relatively more promising near-term growth trajectory. So, while its shares may rally a little, I believe that overall, they would continue to trend downwards over the coming months. I would recommend investors with a 6-12-month horizon to exit the stock on every rally. On the other hand, investors with a longer-term view may consider taking advantage of the market-wide selling and try to accumulate its shares if the scrip falls further. Good Luck!

