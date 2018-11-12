Green Organic Dutchman: The Most Undervalued Pot Stock You Can Buy Now

Given the total revenue the company could generate from its production capabilities, the company should be able to generate revenue and earnings that would value the company at $3 billion.

Because the industry is fairly new, not all cannabis stocks are trading in line with their peers. Although some companies show tendencies that correlate with one another, there are exceptions that become puzzling. Market capitalizations appear to be skewed from one company to another whether the price is too high or too low. The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) may get the award for most undervalued pot stock you can buy, especially when you compare it to its peers. The company is poised to complete its building projects in the upcoming year and will have product brought to market soon thereafter. The company also has a significant amount of cash on hand. And, yet, when you run through the potential revenue the company will earn, the company is significantly undervalued. I believe eventually The Green Organic Dutchman's stock will line up with its fundamentals. I believe the company's stock will increase significantly.

Here is a look at the company's stock:

Production possibilities and valuation

When you look at the potential revenue, The Green Organic Dutchman will be able to generate, there are some numbers to keep in mind when calculating the valuation. The Green Organic Dutchman is in the building process of several facilities. Their largest will be some 1.1 million sq. ft. The facilities are to be completed in the upcoming year and the total yield for production will reach some 195,000 kg per year of cannabis. Although they are only licensed to produce 120,000 kg of cannabis at this time, the company is in the process of expanding its licensing with regulators.

The 195k of capacity is what I am focusing on. With regards to some of its competitors, the company is in the middle-range of production levels for publicly-traded companies. At $5.19 USD per gram of cannabis on a wholesale value, with 195k kg/year, that puts potential revenue at just over $1 billion annually. If we were to assume a moderate profit margin of 15% on the revenue, then earnings per year would be $150 million. At 20 times earnings, the company's valuation would be $3 billion USD. The current valuation for The Green Organic Dutchman is $925 million. This is a significant variance.

First, I used a back-of-the-napkin analysis for the company and their valuation. But it gives an investor a pretty solid idea of what to expect from the company. As it turns out, my back-of-the-napkin scribblings are low compared to some other analysis. I estimated $1 billion in revenue whereas other estimates came in between $1.1 billion and $1.4 billion. I estimated the 15% profitability with regards to the company, but I am consistent when I do this experiment across the board with other companies that I value. As it turns out, over 85% of companies in the industry are profitable or breakeven. The 15% may be fairly accurate despite being an estimate.

From the outside looking in, margins are difficult to determine, but the industry as a whole is profitable and I believe the 15% is within a reasonable percentage. Therefore, the company should be able to generate the amount of earnings based upon their production capacities.

Does this mean they necessarily will sell that much? The industry as a whole will take time to ramp up production to these levels, but eventually, I believe the company is building the size of facility necessary to meet the demand they believe they will see. Will the company be profitable once they start selling their products? I am going to side towards an abundance of caution and believe the company will achieve profitability, but not for some time.

I feel confident they will achieve profitability within five years. I think that is a conservative estimate. Given that, the company is sitting on some $261.82 million in cash at the end of last quarter with a burn of some $8.5 million a quarter. That is more than enough to carry the company through 5 years, assuming no further large expenditures.

That $261 billion in cash is another thing that needs to be brought up: The market capitalization is $1 billion. And the company is sitting on $261 million in cash? When you start to run through the numbers, the valuation does not make much sense: The Green Organic Dutchman is significantly undervalued. At least one analyst believes the price should be double. But, while I bring this citation up, it is not to rest my future on this, nor to estimate the weight of a giant grain of salt. There is another reason (see below for this).

The industry is new, and it is possible that the valuations are skewed simply because the companies have just begun trading. The Green Organic Dutchman has only been listed for 6 months. It may be that the market has yet to discover the true price of the company. Personally, I see that as an opportunity. However, that does not guarantee the stock price will head higher.

Aurora Cannabis takes a pass; was that wise?

Aurora owns some 17.62% of The Green Organic Dutchman in a deal that concluded at $1.65 a share. Aurora also had the option to purchase more shares of some 8% to bring the company's ownership up to 25% of The Green Organic.

In the deal, Aurora had the opportunity to purchase additional shares with options. They could have exercised the options at a 10% discount on the price. Initially, Green Organic extended the opportunity to purchase these shares for six weeks. However, ultimately, Aurora passed on that opportunity. Why?

No clear answer has been given to that question. We can speculate until the cows come home as to why Aurora Cannabis took a pass on The Green Organic Dutchman. My thinking is we will get some very politically correct response when pressed on that issue, but that we will never truly know what was the deciding factor. Truly, I am puzzled by this.

What is interesting is the relationship of Canaccord Genuity and the two companies. I mentioned the buy rating on Green Organic that was called by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity was also involved in the $200 million bought deal for Aurora Cannabis that closed in January. So, on the one hand, a major investor and investment bank are heavily involved with Aurora Cannabis. However, another analyst within that firm, Canaccord Genuity, is calling for Green Organic's stock to move 2 times higher than its current value. Yet, Canaccord likely would have been involved in advising Aurora on the purchase of the additional shares of Green Organic. Things that make you go hmmm... Note, to date, Canaccord has $31.1 billion under management and 2,031 employees worldwide.

The relationship gets even more interesting. Canaccord Genuity also was involved in a bought deal with The Green Organic raising some $75 million for the company. Certainly, Canaccord knows the insides of The Green Organic if they were involved in raising capital for the company. They would have had an outside audit done and looked into their business plan and their future prospects.

You have to ask the question: Could Aurora have invested the funds differently and been returned a higher return? Ahhh... simple economics 101 will provide the answer: Firms are maximizing organizations; they maximize their opportunity. If a firm has two opportunities to invest funds, Opportunity A and Opportunity B and both are in the same industry but are perceived to have different rates of return, the firm will be compelled to invest in the higher returning opportunity. Aurora Cannabis opted to not increase their investment in The Green Organic Dutchman. The outcome gives me pause while I consider investing in The Green Organic Dutchman.

Again, however, we have no clue as to what the deciding factor was in this. I can look at what the Green Organic Dutchman is putting together and feel a compulsion to invest in the company given the dynamics provided above.

I see The Green Organic Dutchman as being a highly undervalued pot stock you can buy right now. The amount of space they will have available to grow, the wholesale value of cannabis and the potential revenue that can be generated by that when you look at those basic numbers, buy now is about the only conclusion you can come up with. And yet, one of the world's biggest cannabis companies passed.

This acts as a nice "check" on my enthusiasm and makes me go back over the numbers repeatedly to dig a little deeper to understand what I might have missed. True, there are construction delays but that will get resolved as all construction projects of this size tend to have some delay or another. The project is fully funded, and it will get completed. Production is expected to start and be brought to market mid-2019 and as more construction projects concluded, production levels will increase.

But, why did Aurora pass on this opportunity? It is a question that makes you dwell on the fundamentals of the company more and more. Then, there is the stock price itself. It is genuinely undervalued across the board versus all of its peers.

A word on Green Organic Financials

It is a good thing Green Organic has a nest egg because what they do not have is any revenue. The company has not generated revenue just yet. While the company hopes to be the world's biggest organic supplier of cannabis, be that for medical or adult-use, medical marijuana has been legal in Canada since the early 2000s. This could have been started earlier and the company could have built from that. Instead, they are starting from scratch and going head-to-head against some large players, albeit, they are focusing on organic only.

Given their drive for wanting to be the world's premier organic cannabis producer, the company is steering towards having operations in multiple regions around the world and should have this all concluded by end of this year. They will have operations in Jamaica, Poland, and expansion into Denmark. This will provide a footprint from which the company may establish themselves. Some of these operations are ongoing and are already generating revenue. However, some of the future operations are going to be supported via the capital the company has on hand.

For the latest quarter, however, the company has lost $8.3 million on operating expenses. This is up from $7.5 million in the previous quarter. I am curious to see how the company will expand and utilize their cash on hand. At the same time, in the last quarter, Green Organic had CAPEX of $21 million. This is an outlier for the company that had been investing only about $3-4 million a quarter. Green Organic had not provided forward guidance on expenses for future investments.

Assuming the company can grow and partner with firms already in existence in various parts of the world and not have to invest heavily to bring their product to market, the company has enough cash to float for some time. I am curious to see how they develop and launch their products in the middle of next year.

Take Away

Cannabis is a very new industry. It is expanding rapidly. The numbers we have seen suggest that 15% of populations will be consumers of adult-use cannabis during a 12-month period. More countries are warming up to the idea of legalizing cannabis in one form or another, be that medical at a minimum, or full legalization such as several states in America as well as Canada and Uruguay. I expect that trend to continue. So, companies that are operating now and establishing their footprint will have the opportunity to grow with the world.

I have written on numerous occasions regarding the need for some companies to grow their businesses in an otherwise flat-growth segment of the industry such as the alcohol industry, soda industry or tobacco industry. As Canopy Growth shows, with the investment by Constellation Brands (STZ), companies are willing to buy into the high-growth opportunity of cannabis to expand their own growth potential.

When you look at The Green Organic Dutchman, from a perspective of owning this company and its potential revenue, the company presents an undervalued opportunity; I am not alone in this outlook.

At the same time, stock prices for pot stocks are a mishmash or valuations; I just wrote an analysis on Tilray (TLRY), another pot stock, explaining how these miscued valuations may persist. This is one of the major considerations you have to keep in mind when investing in pot stocks.

I believe eventually the earnings results will push this stock upward and more in line with fundamentals. I also believe the company will return value over a long-term basis. For these reasons, I have purchased The Green Organic Dutchman for my long-term portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGODF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.