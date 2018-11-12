UbiSoft: In Search Of New Catalysts

It has been half a year since French conglomerate Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVEF) announced that it has lost interest in orchestrating a hostile takeover of UbiSoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) and now it plans to unwind its whole position in the company by March 2019. In my previous article UbiSoft: Exit Strategy, I’ve outlined a plan to close my own position in UbiSoft, as I believe that the company is in desperate need of new catalysts in order to sustain the current pace of growth in the long run.

However, after reading the recent earnings report and looking at the current market environment, I’ve decided to give UbiSoft a second chance and remain the company’s shareholder for the foreseeable future. I still hold half of my initial position in UbiSoft, while the other half has been sold off during Summer, as I’ve mentioned it in my latest article on the company.

If we look at the recent earnings report for the first half of the current fiscal year that was released a week ago, we could see a lot of improvements that helped UbiSoft to drastically increase its net bookings that were up 60% Y/Y and net sales that beat the company’s expectations and were €767 million (~$878 million). Thanks to such a great performance, UbiSoft’s management expects full-year sales to be around €2 billion (~$2.28 billion), while the operating income is forecasted to be €440 million (~$502 million).

One thing that caught my eye is the enormous growth of digital revenues during the first half of the year, as could be seen below. UbiSoft reported an overall increase of 52% in digital revenues Y/Y, as the digital sales of games and the recurrent spending that includes various micro transactions, which help players to enhance the gameplay experience, both continue to consistently grow year over year.

This shows that besides the traditional distribution of games, UbiSoft now has an additional source of income that already creates an additional shareholder value, as the overall gaming industry continues to increase in value by a compounded annual growth rate of 11%.

Source: UbiSoft

UbiSoft’s main title for this year, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, had a great initial release, as the game set a new franchise record by having the best launch weekend out of all the games from the series. According to various sources, the games from the Assassin’s Creed universe already sold more than 100 million copies combined. In order to reach its full-year goals and create additional shareholder value, UbiSoft plans to support Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey by releasing new premium content each month starting November, which will help it to increase its digital bookings even more going forward.

In addition, UbiSoft’s other AAA title, The Division 2, will hit the shelves on March 15, right before the end of the fiscal year, giving a boost to the full-year earnings and helping the company to reach its goals. In 2016, the original title, The Division, also set a record for the publisher by selling the greatest amount of copies in the first 24 hours of the launch and attracted over 20 million users in the last two years. In my opinion, both of those titles will help UbiSoft reach its fiscal year goals, which will push the company’s stock higher from the current market price in the upcoming months.

For the long term, the company plans to diversify its portfolio of products in order to establish a stronger presence in the industry and attract new users to its ecosystem. UbiSoft’s CEO Yves Guillemot has been saying for months that cloud gaming is the future of the video gaming industry. If we look at the current environment, we’ll see that Sony (NYSE:SNE) was one of the first to adopt cloud gaming with its PlayStation Now service, where gamers could play titles simply by subscribing to the service itself.

The problem with it is that most of the time players are required to download games, as the input lag is too noticeable, making it hard to enjoy the gameplay experience due to constant freezes. However, as the next generation of consoles is expected to be released in the next year or two, cloud gaming could become a reality, as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) already announced Project xCloud that will help tackle latency issues in the foreseeable future, making it easier for publishers and other developers to release their titles in the cloud.

As for UbiSoft, it has recently partnered with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and presented Project Stream, which gives the ability for the users to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey through browser. The project is currently only in beta stage, as there are noticeable lags from time to time, and it’s hard to say how long will it take for it to run the game smoothly.

While cloud gaming is a long-term opportunity, as various companies only start to explore the possibility of selling their titles in a new way, it’s good to know that UbiSoft already tries to realize various project using the current hardware capabilities. It will make it easier for the company to adapt to the new technology that will tackle all the current latency problems later on, and having Google as your partner is also a great thing to have.

As for UbiSoft’s stock itself, there are a couple of reasons why it has been depreciating in value recently after reaching its peak at the beginning of October. First of all, Vivendi has been constantly acquiring the company’s shares, thereby increasing their value and pushing the price higher. Since Vivendi is no longer a catalyst of growth, it’s understandable why it was hard to hold the current technical support level, as the resistance was too strong and a lot of investors, including myself, started to slowly unwind their position in the company.

Chart: Seeking Alpha

In addition, the whole market has been volatile recently, which has affected the majority of public companies in one way or another. However, as UbiSoft has announced positive first half results and a strong outlook for the year, I believe that we could see an uptrend soon, considering the fact that the publisher has two major AAA titles that almost definitely will give a boost to this year’s earnings. While UbiSoft’s P/E of 60.68x could be considered high by someone, it is still smaller compared to its competitor Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) that has a P/E ratio of 85.95x.

Also, UbiSoft has a much higher operating margin of 15.04% in comparison with the operating margin of Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO), which is 9.08%, despite the fact that the latter has recently launched one of the greatest titles for the current generation of consoles, Red Dead Redemption 2. With all of this in mind, I have decided to remain a shareholder of UbiSoft at least until the end of the current fiscal year in March.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBSFY, ATVI, TTWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.