Is It Time To Long The Financial Sector?

The Democrats are taking over the House following the midterms, which does not bode well for the banks' regulatory outlook.

The financial sector has performed very poorly compared to the S&P 500 so far this year.

The Financial sector has had a very dull year so far. The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) has returned YTD return of -1.5% so far, and has vastly underperformed the S&P 500, as demonstrated in the chart below.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Prospectus Review

The investment pursues investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in the Financial Select Sector Index. The fund generally invests at least 95%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index. The fund has a net expense ratio of 0.13%.

In seeking to track the performance of the Index, the Fund employs a replication strategy, which means that the Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

The top 10 holdings of the fund are:

Risk Note: The Fund may experience tracking error, which is the divergence of the Fund’s performance from that of the Underlying Index. Tracking error may occur for various reasons, including differences between the securities and other instruments held in the Fund’s portfolio and those included in the Underlying Index, differences in transaction costs, and the Fund’s holding of un-invested cash.

Hawkish Fed

Surprisingly, the weak performance of the financial sector comes amid a period of time when rates are rising, which is considered a favorable environment for bank stocks. However, the increasingly hawkish Fed may have actually ended up hurting the financial sector, and it is mostly to do with the flattening yield curve.

The yield curve flattens when the yields on short-term treasuries rise more than the yields on long-term treasuries. Short-term yields, such as the two-year note, have increased due to an incredibly hawkish over the coming year. Another interest rate hike is expected in December on top of the three hikes we have already had this year. And another three hikes are expected in 2019.

Simultaneously, the market is anticipating slower economic growth over the long run due to these rate hikes. As a result, yields on the long-term treasuries, such as the 30-year note, are not rising as much, because markets are expecting much fewer rate hikes in the long run due to slowing economic growth. In fact, the Fed’s economic growth outlook matches that of the markets. While they are expecting strong economic growth for the current 2018 and 2019, 3.1% and 2.8% respectively, their long-term economic outlook is 1.8%. Therefore, it is no surprise that the yield curve is flattening.

Banks tend to borrow money on short-term rates, and lend money for the long-term at long-term rates. Therefore, banks benefit from a steepening yield curve, whereby the rates they borrow at (short term) will be lower than the rates they lend money at (long term), thereby improving banks’ ability to generate profits. However, given that the yield curve has been flattening lately due to short term rates spiking because of a hawkish Fed, banks’ profit-generating ability is being diminished. This has resulted in a weak performance of the XLF ETF. Moreover, given the hawkish tone of the Fed and the string of positive economic data releases, the Fed is unlikely to tone down its hawkishness in the near future. Hence, I would not recommend buying into the XLF ETF at present.

Effect of midterm elections

The midterm elections are over, and as expected, the Democrats have taken control of the House, while the Republicans maintained control of the Senate. One of the factors that pushed bank stocks higher following the November 2016 elections was that the Republican Party was in control of both the House and Senate, which resulted in deregulation for the financial sector.

However, now that the democrats are in control of the House, the markets cannot expect the deregulatory momentum to continue. Hence outlook for the XLF) ETF remains sluggish following the midterm results, as it no longer has the deregulatory tailwind to allow it to rally higher.

Potentially higher government budget deficit ahead

Now that Democrats are in control of the house, one task that nears the top of its agenda list is spending on infrastructure. The need for rebuilding America’s infrastructure is something both parties agree on, hence there are good chances they could come together to agree on increased government spending on this issue. Keep in mind that increased government spending will raise the government budget deficit, and increase the need for the government to issue bonds at higher yields. This would allow for the yield curve to steepen, and a steepening yield curve would be a positive for the banks, and may help support the XLF ETF.

Valuation

Valuation Metric XLF S&P 500 Price to Earnings Ratio 12.47 19.1 Price to Book 1.36 3.1 Price to Sales 2.37 2.1 Price to Cash Flow 9.46 12.8

Data Source: Yahoo Finance and Morningstar

The XLF ETF is undoubtedly quite cheap in comparison to the S&P 500, especially given the Price to Earnings ratio of only 12.47, compared to the S&P 500’s 19.1. Hence, value investors that are looking to buy financial stocks at appealing valuations should keep an eye on the sector.

Bottom Line

While the XLF ETF may be attractively valued the moment, the outlook for the sector remains dull in my opinion. The lack of deregulation going forward and a yield curve that is likely to stay flat for the near future will dampen the performance of the ETF.

Nevertheless, long-term investors that are looking for attractively valued stocks and sectors should definitely consider buying at these levels. However, they should stay prepared for weak performance in the near foreseeable future.

