BioDelivery Sciences Continues To Roll

We take a look at some of the key highlights of the quarter and update our view of this fast-growing biopharma in the paragraphs below.

BioDelivery Sciences reported its third good quarter in a row so far in 2018 last week.

Myriad small-cap biotech and biotech firms reported third-quarter results last week. We continue to provide quick analysis of many of these names we have profiled on these pages. Today, we look at the third-quarter numbers from BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI) which has now delivered three straight solid quarters so far in 2018 which has benefited shareholders.

Company Overview

BioDelivery Sciences is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on pain management and based out of North Carolina. The stock currently sports a market capitalization of approximately $225 million and trades right around $3.75 a share.

Third-Quarter Highlights:

The company posted a loss of 10 cents a share, a few pennies a share above expectations.

Revenue grew more than 25% on a year-over-year basis, which was slightly above the consensus as well.

The most encouraging part of the third-quarter results was in the details. Scripts for BELBUCA that provide the vast bulk of overall revenues grew 95% from the same period a year ago and 25% sequentially from the second quarter.

In addition, the company expanded market access for BELBUCA to an additional 25 million lives, bringing the total population with preferred coverage to more than 75 million covered lives. To service market access that grew more than a third, the company is adding 30% to its sales force, which should provided an accelerated ramp-up in sales in the quarters ahead.

Operating expenses for the quarter came in at $14.2 million, down from $14.9 million in the previous quarter and from $16.9 million in 3Q2017.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

The company ended the quarter with just under $50 million in cash on the books. BioDelivery did just file a $150 mixed shelf offering. The company burned just over $6 million in cash in the quarter. After earnings were posted, both Cantor Fitzgerald and H.C. Wainwright reiterated Buy ratings with identical $5 price targets on BDSI; Cantor previously had a $4.50 price target on BioDelivery. Here is the commentary from Wainwright's call:

"We reiterate our Buy rating and DCF-based $5 price target which implies an approximate $450M EV, just a 5x multiple on our 2019 REV, which is not particularly generous at this early stage in a growth story. 3Q18 results and estimates. BDSI total revenue of $14.2M vs. our/ Street $15.1/13.9M."

Verdict

Leadership has stated it believes BELBUCA has $200 million peak sales potential. BUNAVAIL will continue to be a much lesser contributor. While the mixed shelf offering might pose concerns, the company has plenty of cash runway, and any capital raise is likely to be minor unless the company has an acquisition in mind. I don't believe that is the case, however.

Despite a solid rally in the stock so far in 2018, the shares could continue to rise if the company continues to execute as strongly as it has this year. In addition, BioDelivery and BELBUCA should continue to benefit from the country's increasing focus on the opioid crisis and the need for less addictive pain management alternatives.

