Iamgold Corp. - Key Takeaways From The Third-Quarter Release

Image: Burkina Faso - Essakane gold mine

Investment Thesis

IAMGOLD Corp. (IAG) is a leading mid-tier gold producer based in Canada with five operating gold mines spread across three different continents.

The company also has four major development projects (Westwood in Quebec, rare earth elements; Cote Gold in Quebec; Saramacca in Guyana; and Camp Caiman in French Guiana). These projects offer great potential for growth short-term (notably Cote Gold project) and can be safely completed through cash flow and cash on hand.

IAMGOLD presents a simple production model based on three primary producing gold mines with excellent growth potential and two minority-owned mines in Africa.

The Rosebel complex (located in Suriname), including the Saramacca and the Brokolonko fields, is a promising project, 95% owned. The Essakane mine (located in Burkina Faso) 90% owned. The Westwood mine (located in Quebec) 100% owned. Sadiola and Yatela (joint ventures with primarily Gold Ashanti in Mali).

One important advantage for the company is that it has an impressive liquidity and negative net debt, which is paramount for a successful investment long term.

Source: IAG Presentation.

Therefore, IAMGOLD should be considered as a reliable long-term investment despite what is happening in the gold sector recently. However, IAG is highly influenced by the price of gold and could continue to weaken in spite of its excellent balance sheet.

Steve Letwin, the CEO, said in the conference call:

we had a very solid quarter. Our operations are very sound. They're performing very well. Our balance sheet is strong and we confirm our production and cost guidance going forward. Our growth projects are on track and this is a key element of our success going forward, and as you know, our team is executing and communicate, so we're going to be doing a lot of execution and a lot of communication.

Reserve life is now 16 years and well over the 2016 level.

Source: IAG Presentation 4Q'17

Note: IAMGOLD is targeting 1.2-1.3 million oz. by 2022 with AISC below $850/oz

IAMGOLD financial snapshot 3Q'18 - the raw numbers

IAMGOLD 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 244.7 226.5 207.6 238.2 219.7 232.5 282.4 252.5 260.5 274.5 268.8 291.1 314.5 277.4 244.8 Net Income in $ Million 24.1 -19.7 -83.8 -675.9 53.1 -12.2 17.0 -5.3 -18.0 506.5 30.8 -17.7 42.3 -26.2 -9.5 EBITDA $ Million 81.2 62.1 0.5 -629.9 128.3 74.4 111.1 67.9 59.7 638.5 101.0 82.0 122.9 55.5 56.5 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 9.8% 0 0 0 24.2% 0 6.0% 0 0 184.5% 11.5% 0 13.4% 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.06 -0.05 -0.21 -1.73 0.13 -0.03 0.04 -0.02 -0.04 1.08 0.07 -0.04 0.09 -0.06 -0.02 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 30,0 31.7 13.9 -37.3 51.4 71.2 126.6 65.2 68.3 88.7 77.0 65.2 106.0 50.6 11.4 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 50.5 59.1 43.4 60.0 69.6 87.2 82.3 61.8 46.0 59.0 44.7 89.8 68.4 86.8 63.1 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -20.5 -27.4 -29.5 -97.3 -18.2 -16.0 44.3 3.4 22.3 29.7 32.3 -24.6 37.6 -36.2 -51.7 Total Cash $ Million 730.1 679.2 633.1 481.2 587.2 554.5 627.6 652.2 1,073.1 776.2 810.6 791.3 831.9 775.3 715.9 Long-term Debt in $ Million 636.7 637.0 627.8 698.1 628.5 628.9 484.8 485.1 899.2 392.2 388.7 391.6 392.5 393.7 396.2 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 385.1 391.4 391.4 391.7 398.0 405.9 432.2 456.0 457.5 469.3 469.3 469.9 470.9 466.5 466.6

Source: Company filing and Morningstar

IAMGOLD - Gold Production and balance sheet details

1 - Revenues

The quarterly revenue came in at $244.8 million which missed revenue consensus estimate of over $21 million. IAG posted net earnings attributable to equity holders of minus $9.5 million or a loss of $0.02 per share, down 8.9% from the same quarter a year ago.

The adjusted net loss in the third quarter was $6.9 million or $0.01 per share. Net cash from operating activities before changes in working capital was $39.7 million, down from the same period in 2017.

Ms. Carol Banducci, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Although up on a year-to-date basis, revenues of $244.8 million for the third quarter were 9% lower than the same quarter in 2017. The main factors were our lower realized gold price, and lower sales volume at Rosebel partially offset by higher sales volume at Essakane. Lower revenue with an increase in cost of sales was the reason for the decline in gross profit to $7.5 million for the quarter. However year-to-date gross profit rose slightly from the prior-year.

2 - Free Cash Flow

One crucial financial element that I have always included here is the company's free cash flow. On a yearly basis, IAG FCF is now minus 25.7 million ("TTM") after minus $51.7 million this quarter.

Free cash flow is an important indicator that should always be carefully evaluated as a financial health component.

IAG is not passing the FCF test.

3 - Gold production details

IAMGOLD produced 208K Au oz. during the third quarter. Production for 3Q' 2017 was 217K Au oz. The third quarter was a weak production quarter, down 2.8% sequentially. Rosebel's lower grades and mining tonnage impacted performance during the quarter.

All-in sustaining costs or "AISC" were higher this quarter compared to the 2018 guidance of $990-1,070. IAG is struggling for years to reduce its AISC below $900 per ounce and expects to reach $850/Oz by 2022.

Source: IAG Q3 Presentation

The company advanced project pipeline:

Pitangui in Brazil,

Boto Gold in Senegal,

East Borosi in Nicaragua,

Siribaya in Mali,

Monster Lake and Nelligan project in Quebec.

And of course, Cote Gold advancing towards development.

Source: IAG Q3 presentation

AISC was lower sequentially primarily as a result of higher sustaining CapEx and higher cost of sales. AISC was $1,086 per ounce in the fourth quarter. AISC for the quarter were impacted by lower sales of Rosebel and lump-sum payments to employees at Rosebel and Westwood in accordance with the new collective labor agreements.

Production guidance for 2018 is confirmed this quarter and CapEx has been slightly lowered.

The company expects production to range between 850k and 900k ounces in 2018. CapEx 2018 will increase to $365 million plus or minus 5% in total. According to Gord Stothart in the conference call:

2018 production guidance remains unchanged at 850,000 to 900,000 ounces. We reassessed our CapEx outlook and have lowered guidance for 2018 to $305 million plus or minus 5%. This reflects a $20 million reduction in non-sustaining capital expenditures to $145 million. The $10 million reduction at Rosebel is mainly the result of deferred spending for the Saramacca project based on final engineering work, lower spending on indirect costs and the removal of the 2018 cost contingency.

4 - Debt, shares buyback, and potential dividend

IAMGOLD has no net debt and total liquidity of $0.965 billion. Carol Banducci said:

During the quarter, Moody's upgraded our long-term credit rating with a stable outlook. Total liquidity including $250 million credit facility was $965 million at the end of the quarter. I'll also add that we are in advanced discussions with the syndicate of lenders to double the existing credit facility from $250 million to $500 million, and to-date we have received commitments.

Conclusion and Technical analysis (Short term)

IAMGOLD third-quarter revenues were affected by lower production due to technical issues (e.g., lower throughput, lower head grade) experienced at its two main productive mines (Rosebel and Westwood). All-in sustaining costs or AISC by-product increased to $1,086 per Au Oz this quarter, up over 12% compared to the same quarter a year ago. This quarter was weak but sufficient enough to maintain guidance.

The main issue affecting the whole gold industry right now is the weakness of the gold price which continues to have a caustic effect on the gold miners such as IAMGOLD. However, when we look at the balance sheet, it is obvious that the stock is being punished more than it should. Accumulating IAG at this level presents an excellent opportunity, in my opinion, especially with a cash position of more than $1.5 per share and no net debt.

IAG experienced a negative breakout of its intermediate descending channel pattern described since mid-August. However, long-term support (~3 years) is about $3.10-3.15, and I recommend accumulating IAG aggressively now.

