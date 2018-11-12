Annaly Capital Management: Strong Buy Below $10?

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) is an appealing income vehicle for high-yield investors. The mortgage REIT reported decent results for the third quarter last week, and continued to cover its dividend payout with core earnings. Annaly Capital Management's shares are priced at a slight discount to accounting book value, and have an attractive risk/reward-combination for shareholders, in my opinion. An investment in Annaly Capital Management yields 12.0 percent.

Annaly Capital Management - Business Snapshot

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is no longer a pure-play mortgage REIT investing just in agency mortgage-backed securities. The mortgage real estate investment trust has gradually strengthened its core mortgage business with acquisitions in the last couple of years, and also moved aggressively into commercial real estate and middle market lending in order to diversify its business. Today, Annaly Capital Management is a widely diversified mortgage REIT with multiple income streams.

Source: Annaly Capital Management Investor Presentation

Agency mortgage-backed securities still account for the majority of the mortgage REIT's investments, though.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management has completed multiple acquisitions in the last three years, scooping up publicly-traded mortgage REITs at very attractive valuations. In fact, all of the last three major acquisitions proved to be immediately accretive to core earnings.

Here's a transaction overview.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Acquisitions and investments in new businesses have made Annaly Capital Management the largest mortgage REIT in the United States, and its investment platform continues to evolve.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management's growing size has come with additional benefits for the mortgage REIT including a more efficient cost structure (measured as operating expenditures as a percentage of average equity) and increased access to more investment opportunities.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

What About The Dividend?

I can't help but like Annaly Capital Management's growing size and increasing diversification. That said, though, the mortgage REIT has a rather thin margin of dividend safety.

Annaly Capital Management pulled in $0.30/share in core earnings in the quarter ending September, matching its dividend payout. In fact, the mortgage REIT earned an average of $0.30/share in core earnings in the last six quarters, which means it just about covered its dividend payout, leaving very little room for error.

Here are Annaly Capital Management's core dividend stats, updated for Q3-2018 earnings.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Annaly Capital Management is attractively valued because investors can scoop up shares for just ~8.3x Q3-2018 run-rate core earnings. Annaly's shares are also priced at a slight discount to the last reported accounting book value of $10.03/share. Buying Annaly Capital Management's shares below $10, therefore, implies a discount to accounting book value. I always want to buy high-yield income vehicles at a discount to BV because it increases my margin of safety.

Here's how NLY compares against other mortgage REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

NLY Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Annaly Capital Management just about covers its dividend with core earnings, which means the company has very little room for mistakes, which can happen easily, especially if there are sudden and large changes in interest rates/yields that negatively affect Annaly's portfolio values. Annaly Capital Management, therefore, has a large amount of interest rate risk - the risk that the value of an investment changes based on changes in interest rates. According to management, a 75 basis point increase in interest rates could negatively affect the mortgage REIT's net asset value by 8.6 percent.

Here's a sensitivity table.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

The single biggest risk factor, in my opinion, is that Annaly Capital Management starts to underearn its dividend. Hence, I recommend risk-tolerant investors only to invest a small portion of their funds (1-3 percent of total portfolio assets) into Annaly Capital Management.

Your Takeaway

Annaly Capital Management is an attractive income vehicle for investors that seek high, recurring dividend income and that have an above-average risk tolerance. Annaly Capital Management is a very different company compared to just a couple of years ago: The mortgage REIT is bigger, more diversified, and has a competitive cost structure. Shares sell for about accounting book value, and a purchase below $10 will improve investors' risk/reward-combination. I see Annaly Capital Management as a "Strong Buy" below the $10 price level (=discount to book value). Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

