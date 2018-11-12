Lam Research Offers An Attractive Entry Point

Lam Research is a high-quality company that is rarely offered at a discount to intrinsic value in the market.

Despite the various headwinds, the valuation is low enough to present an attractive entry point.

A combination of emerging market weakness, trade war fears, and slowing growth in the semiconductor market have brought down shares of Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) sells advanced Wafer Fab Equipment (WFE) to some of the largest chip and memory companies in the world. It operates in an attractive industry with high margins and just a few players, but an industry that has historically displayed significant cyclicality.

That is arguably the main reason shares are currently trading at an attractive valuation. Investors fear that the cycle is about to turn for capital goods as global economic growth decelerates. That fear has sent shares tumbling in recent months.

It is difficult to fault investors for being worried about the cycle turning. Analysing data from the Federal Reserve, it is easy to see that we are currently at a level for new orders for capital goods where the cycle turned.

While we would agree that it looks more likely than not that we are pretty late cycle in this economic expansion, there are several reasons why Lam Research, in particular, should experience less cyclicality than in the past:

Lam Research has been gaining market share from competitors.

As it becomes more difficult to squeeze more bits in each memory chip (e.g. think 3D NAND memory), more WFE equipment is needed. This increases the WFE required to maintain bit supply growth.

Memory chips are being used in a more diverse set of industries, and cyclical industries like automotive and computer hardware represent a smaller slice of the pie now.

The need for memory in the world is rapidly growing, with new compute hungry applications in the horizon that should continue for the foreseeable future.

Therefore, we believe the correct way to see Lam Research is as a company operating in an industry having a combination of strong secular growth with still some level of cyclicality.

This assumption seems to have held up well during the last capex down cycle of 2015-2016, where despite capital orders being down considerably WFE sales were relatively stable. The below slide also shows how Lam Research has been gaining market share.

This next graph could be better if the x-axis had numbers. However, the point stands that the increasing complexity of memory manufacturing requires more equipment per memory bit. This huge tailwind should not be overlooked. As Moore's law (which really is not a law but an observation that worked for some time) starts to run out of steam, memory manufacturers will have to rely on more complex structures like 3D NAND to be able to pack more bits in every memory chip.

Fortunately, some analysts have provided numbers that can better help us assess how much the capital intensity has increased. According to Cowen & Co.'s Krish Sankar between 2010 and 2017, the CapEx needed to increase 1% bit growth has increased several folds.

Our analysis suggests that in 2010, it costs about $56M in NAND wafer fab equipment (WFE) spending and $146M in DRAM WFE for 1% bit growth; in 2017 that amount was around $500M each for NAND and DRAM. This shows the rising intensity needed to produce the same output in DRAM and NAND today due to the complexity of the manufacturing and the increased number of process steps.

Sankar also mentions the tailwind that Lam Research is experiencing with the popularity of solid-state storage hard drives (SSDs) that are replacing magnetic hard drives even on the data centers.

Enterprise servers have started to increase the mix of SSD (Solid State Drives) powered by 3D NAND technology. All of this implies increased demand for equipment, especially deposition and etching tools, playing right into LRCX's sweet spot.

In addition, Lam Research is expecting additional revenues from an expanding service addressable market (SAM), new products, and growing recurring services revenues.

Finally, more memory is being required from an increasingly diverse set of industries. Whereas, before computing, mobile, and automotive were the bulk of memory demand, now other industries like IoT, healthcare, and robotics are becoming more significant.

Valuation

Now that we have explained why we believe the risk of a drastic cycle downturn is lower than in the past, we can proceed to show how cheap shares are if revenue and profits don't fall off a cliff.

Shares are currently trading at a price-to-sales ratio below the 10-year median and at levels similar to previous turning points like early 2014 and 2016.

On an earnings multiple, shares are close to the lowest in five years. It goes without saying, but we are going to say it anyways. A P/E ratio of ~11 does not have heroic growth expectations baked into the share price.

Finally, using an EV to EBITDA multiple to integrate cash and debt into the equation, we can also see how shares are trading close to a 5-year minimum.

Risks

There are always risks to the investment thesis, which include a significant economic downturn, technology disruption risks, and order cancellations if a customer gets into financial trouble. The last point is worth paying particular attention given the high concentration of orders with a few customers such as Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and IBM.

Conclusion

Shares have dropped because of fears of a down cycle approaching. We don't think the cyclicality has been completely erased, but we think that it is likely that it will be cushioned by strong secular growth and market share gains.

In a market full of expensive companies, particularly technology stocks, we think Lam Research is one of the few decent investment opportunities available at an attractive price.

