Notes On Retail Value's Third Quarter

New details on old news

Retail Value (RVI) is quick to report asset sales, and on SA we love to discuss the latest transactions. However, the company's press releases don't contain certain details and give only hints as to the company's ongoing operations. RVI's latest quarterly earnings report (SEC 10-Q) only covers asset sales we already know about.

However, I believe it is worthwhile to examine these results to gain additional insights on the company's operations and the health of its assets.

A recap of asset sales

Property Location Date Reported Sale Price Sale in Q3? Silver Spring Square Harrisburg, PA 4/17 $80.8 M The Walk at Highwoods Preserve Tampa, FL 6/27 $25 M Tequesta Shoppes Tequesta, FL 7/6 $14.3 M Yes Lake Walden Square Plant City, FL 7/10 $29 M Yes East Lloyd Commons Evansville, IN 8/1 $23 M Yes Grandville Marketplace Grandville, MI 8/13 $16.7 M Yes Brandon Boulevard Valrico, FL 8/29 $14.7 M Yes Gresham Station Gresham, OR 9/14 $64.5 M Yes Palm Valley Pavilions West Goodyear, AZ 10/18 $44.8 M

(Source: My compilation of company filings)

Adding together the nominal sales prices of the six included properties, we get $162.2 million. On page six of the 10-Q (cash flows from operations, investments, and financing) the company reports "Proceeds from disposition of real estate" of $153.7 million. The difference of $8.5 million (5.25%) represents selling expenses. This is a higher percentage than I expected.

Rents and revenues

Total revenue fell from the previous quarter and Q3 2017.

Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Change vs. 2Q18 Predecessor Q3 2017 vs. Q3 2018 Minimum rents 48,586 51,366 -5.40% 53,637 -9.4% Percentage and overage rents 358 793 -54.90% 355 0.8% Recoveries from tenants 16,057 18,625 -13.80% 19,264 -16.6% Other income 2,250 5,090 -55.80% 11,487 -80.4% Business interruption income 2,404 3,100 -22.50% - N/M 69,655 78,974 -11.80%

(Source: My calculations based on my compilation of company filings)

The biggest source of revenue, minimum rents, only fell 5.4% from the prior quarter. Because most of the asset sales happened in the first half of the quarter, much of the Q3 rent for these assets went to the buyers and not RVI. No surprises here.

Tenant recoveries fell more sharply. This is partly because of lower occupancy, and partly because some PR tenants have moved to gross leases (instead of net leases). For the first three quarters of 2018, recoveries were 80.8% of reimbursable operating expenses. For the first three quarters of 2017, they were 81.9% (10-Q p 23).

Overage rents were already a very small share of total revenues (about 1%), so a 54.9% decrease in overage rents from the previous quarter is not terribly meaningful. Q3 2018 overage rents were even up slightly compared to Q3 2017, so there may be a seasonal influence on overage rent revenue.

The other categories are naturally volatile, but the business interruption income does serve as a reminder that some of RVI's cash flow in PR is simply a temporary crutch. I'd be a lot more comfortable if these assets were fully repaired and back at full operating health so we could have a clearer idea of where NOI might end up.

I am certainly concerned that with recent retailer bankruptcies (mainly Sears) lease rates will fall for PR landlords. While they may recover eventually, it is certainly a danger for a company trying to sell its assets in the near future.

Remaining mortgage debt

The initial amount of the mortgage was $1.35 billion. As of Sept 30, the outstanding balance was $1.13 billion ($1,128,780,000 in the 10-Q, page 2).

At the end of Q3, RVI had $103.6 million in restricted cash. The company used much of this to repay another $61.9 million of mortgage debt in October, and owes $36.5 million to SITC (the renamed DDR) for various cash escrow and insurance reimbursements as well as management fees.

The current cash interest rate (ignoring the GAAP amortization of certain expenses) on the mortgage is 1-month LIBOR (currently 2.32%) + 3.15%, or 5.47%. With ~$7.5 million in interest and the October repayment, the current mid-November balance should be around $1.075 billion.

Impairments

RVI recorded $4.8 million of impairment charges in Q3 (10-Q, page 16) compared to $15.1 million in Q2. I expect Q4 will include some Sears-related impairments. These are, after all, the properties DDR didn't want to keep.

Tax unknowns

While RVI has reported GAAP losses from asset sales of $22.9 million since January 1 (10-Q, page 28), RVI's tax basis is likely lower than its GAAP basis in many assets. Additionally, asset impairments reduce GAAP income but not taxable income. I don't think this will be remedied by payments to preferred shares in 2018, since so much mortgage debt must be extinguished before the preferred dividends can be paid.

It's hard to say, for now, whether and how much RVI will need to pay in the form of a taxable stock dividend on common shares in 2018.

Where all this leaves valuation

RVI's current capital structure consists of:

~$1.075 billion in mortgage debt $190 million-$200 million of preferred shares Common equity (current market cap of $526 million with shares at $28.28)

Q3 NOI was $30.1 million for the continental US assets and $16.9 million for the PR assets. Note that a portion of the continental NOI is for assets that RVI sold mid-Q3 and no longer owns.

Cap rates and values for continental US assets, based on $30.1 million Q3 NOI * 4 quarters = $120.4 million annual NOI Rate Asset Value After 5.25% selling expenses 5.5% $ 2,189 $ 2,074 6.0% $ 2,007 $ 1,901 6.5% $ 1,852 $ 1,755 7.0% $ 1,720 $ 1,630 7.5% $ 1,605 $ 1,521 8.0% $ 1,505 $ 1,426 8.5% $ 1,416 $ 1,342 9.0% $ 1,338 $ 1,268 9.5% $ 1,267 $ 1,201 10.0% $ 1,204 $ 1,141 10.5% $ 1,147 $ 1,086 11.0% $ 1,095 $ 1,037 11.5% $ 1,047 $ 992 12.0% $ 1,003 $ 951

Cap rates and values for Puerto Rico assets, based on $16.9 million Q3 NOI * 4 quarters = $67.6 million annual NOI Rate Asset Value After 5.25% selling expenses 7.00% $ 966 $ 915 7.50% $ 901 $ 854 8% $ 845 $ 801 8.50% $ 795 $ 754 9.00% $ 751 $ 712 10% $ 712 $ 674 10.00% $ 676 $ 641 10.50% $ 644 $ 610 11% $ 615 $ 582 11.50% $ 588 $ 557 12.00% $ 563 $ 534 13% $ 541 $ 512 13.00% $ 520 $ 493 13.50% $ 501 $ 474 14% $ 483 $ 458 14.50% $ 466 $ 442 15.00% $ 451 $ 427 16% $ 436 $ 413 16.00% $ 423 $ 400

If I assume (somewhat pessimistically) that the continental assets sell for a cap rate slightly under 9%, then after selling expenses the continental assets should approximately pay off the mortgage and preferred shares. The Puerto Rico values are much harder to guess. Anyone buying shares at the current price ($28.28) would break even at around a 12% cap rate. If the business interruption income (from hurricane insurance) fails to be sufficiently replaced by rent from healthy tenants, the PR NOI could fall. Additionally, the selling expenses for PR assets may possibly represent a greater share of the asset value than they are for continental assets.

More optimistically, if the continental assets sell for a 7.5% cap rate, if RVI makes good progress with repairs in PR, and if tenants are eager to lease space at RVI's (relatively prime for a struggling local economy) Puerto Rico assets, then RVI may still be attractively priced with significant room for capital appreciation.

Conclusion

RVI is currently about 10% of my portfolio. I believe it is by far the most speculative stock I currently own, in terms of the risk of my investment not being worth its current market value in two years. This is, however, more a comment about my overall portfolio (with concentrated (BRK.B), (BAM), and (BPR) positions) than it is about RVI.

If I did not already own a lot, I would likely be buying more at the current price of $28.28. The asset sales and operating results have been good. However, the company still has a long way to go in selling assets and getting some of the PR assets back to full health.

Disclaimer: Do your own due diligence. Nothing I say here is formal professional advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RVI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.