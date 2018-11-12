Royal Dutch Shell: Follow The Cash Flow Story And You'll Find The Way

My high conviction investment thesis in Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) is based on three success pillars. The first pillar is growth in net income, accompanied by a significant rise in free cash flow. The second pillar is shareholder friendliness, or how Shell treats its shareholders well. The third pillar, as in with every investment, is the current compelling valuation of shares

Responsible, Consistent Growth

In the third quarter, Shell generated adjusted net income in the amount of $5.6 billion, up a whopping 37 percent compared to the third quarter of last year. Earnings were 70 cents a share, up 40 percent year over year. More importantly, the company's growth is well balanced between its different divisions. The upstream division (oil exploration) generated adjusted net income of1.88$ billion, compared to a meager 562$ million during the third quarter of 2017.

The company's integrated gas division (gas exploration and LNG) recorded $2.3 billion in net income, almost double the net income recorded during same quarter last year. But Shell doesn't only grow its net income. It also generates free cash flow at a rapid clip. In the most recent quarter, Shell generated free cash flow of $14.7 billion during the most recent quarter. This marks the most profitable quarter, in terms of cash generation, in the history of Shell. In fact, Shell is more cash flow generative today than it was back in the wild days of 2014, when the price of oil was hovering above $115 per barrel. Pretty amazing, isn't it?

Always Follow The Cash Flow Story

Shell hasn't always been so focused on profits in the past. Accumulating assets mattered more to management than accumulating cash flow and real profits. But Shell has been reformed. As a result of the brutal decline in the oil price compared to its price back in 2014, the company's management has declared a special strategic shift. From that point on, the focus was on profits, not on revenues. As a result of this transformation, Shell has been selling idle oil assets, cutting its headcount substantially, and reducing its traditionally high leverage.

The transformation is apparent in the numbers. During the first nine months of 2018, Shell has sold marginal oil assets for a total consideration of 4.4$ billion. The emphasis on efficiency is also apparent from the 8.7 percent return on investment, compared to only 5 percent in the first nine months of 2017. Some of that cash has been responsibly funneled towards a reduction in debt. Gearing level has been reduced to 23.1 percent, compared to 25.7 percent in the third quarter of 2017 and north of 30 percent only two years back.

Shareholder Friendly

Shell doesn't have a stellar record of being a shareholder- friendly company. Despite its massive cash flow from operations, it has neglected to increase its dividend payouts accordingly, it has consistently diluted shareholders by issuing shares in the form of stock dividends, and has never in its history repurchased its own shares to unlock value.

But all this has changed. As part of the company's strategic shift, management vowed to put shareholders in the front seat. In its most recent quarterly report, Shell disclosed that it had paid a total of 3.9$ billion in dividends to its shareholders during the last quarter. Even more importantly, management had announced that the company would launch an impressive buy-back program in the amount of at least 25$ billion to be implemented in the period between 2018 and 2020.

With buybacks and dividends on the rise, I believe that shareholders are expected to receive roughly 25$ billion back from Shell, each and every year between now and the end of 2020. Now, that's a staggering sum.

Shell Is Not Alone

The tremendous rise in cash and profits is a success story not unique to Shell alone. In fact, most European Oil majors have benefited from unprecedented golden times. The third quarter of 2017 marked the strongest quarterly free cash flow for the oil sector. More specifically, cash from operations rose more than 50 percent year over year to $41 billion on the back of higher operating margins.

The cornerstone of cash generation in the oil sector is a disciplined capital allocation. Many Oil majors have cut back on their planned Capex spending. For example, Shell confirmed that its capital investment for 2018 would total $25 billion, versus a previous plan of $25 to $30 billion. British Petroleum (BP) revised its capex down to $15 billion, from a previous $15 to $16 billion. French Oil Major Total (TOT) also revised its capex down to $16 billion from a previous $17 billion.

The new capital discipline of the sector has resulted in a mountain of cash, part of which was directed to paying down debt. At the end of the most recent quarter, gearing was 22 percent at the sector level. Compare that to 27 percent gearing at the height of 2015. You see, paying down debt is one of the more important endeavors that the European Oil Major should pursue. This will mitigate the future risk of investment going forward.

Wonderful Valuation

Investors simply yawned after Shell's remarkable earnings announcement. In fact, the response was pretty muted. The combination of higher profits and a muted share response has led to incredibly cheap valuation. Specifically, shell trades today at only 5 times next year's ebitda. It doesn't get much better than that.

My Final Takeaway

The European Oil Majors are enjoying the fruits of capital discipline and an increased focus on profits. Today, more than ever, Shell gushes cash flow, grows net income at a rapid pace and treats its shareholders very well. At current valuation, it's also a screaming BUY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.