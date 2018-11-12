This Is Not The 'German Berkshire Hathaway' - You Might Want To Have A Closer Look Nonetheless

However, it is in fact not like Berkshire Hathaway.

The company has been referred to as the "German Berkshire Hathaway".

Recently, I wrote an article about Indus Holding AG (OTC:INDHF), in which I discussed its potential as a diversified investment into the German Mittelstand. As I pointed out, a key part of that company's strategy is to only invest in...

...successful and financially healthy companies. Distressed assets are not among the company's target list.

Today, I would like to introduce a company that is targeting the other side of the spectrum: Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTC:AULRF).

Company Profile

Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA - to which I will refer to as plainly "Aurelius" in the following in the interest of better readability - was founded in 2006 by former McKinsey employees Dirk Markus and Gert Purkert and went public the same year. It is headquartered in the city of Grünwald near Munich. The company has branches in London, Stockholm and Madrid. As of the time of writing (November 10th, 2018), Aurelius has completed more than 100 transactions.

Aurelius was founded as an Aktiengesellschaft ("AG"; a joint stock corporation under German law). However, in 2015, the company was converted into a SE & Co. KGaA, which is a partnership limited by shares with the general partner being a SE ("Societas Europaea"; a joint stock company under the law of the European Union). Dr. Markus is the CEO of the general partner, thus leading the company.

The German Berkshire Hathaway?

Sometimes Aurelius is described as the "German Berkshire Hathaway" (BRK.A, BRK.B). I do, however, fundamentally disagree with such descriptions. While Berkshire Hathaway buys companies to hold them for a very long time, ideally forever, Aurelius' aim is to exit after a successful turnaround. Accordingly, Warren Buffett and his team are looking for excellent companies at reasonable prices, while Aurelius is specialized on currently distressed companies with upside potential. If you are looking for a company like Berkshire Hathaway, you might rather want to give Indus Holding AG a closer look or just do the obvious: stick with the original.

Aurelius is not like Berkshire Hathaway. Aurelius is a private equity company. What sets Aurelius apart from "classic" private equity players is that it does not collect outside money via funds, but invests its own capital.

Strategy

Aurelius invests in companies with below-average profitability and/or requiring restructuring in which it sees growth potential. Aurelius offers operational assistance to its portfolio companies to unlock those potentials. To identify such companies, it relies on a broad network.

Additional investment criteria include

- Revenues between €50m and €1bn

- EBITDA margin of up to 15 percent (in exceptional cases also negative)

- Majority interest acquired; 100 percent holdings targeted

- Transaction volume of up to €250m

- Equity investment between €5m and €80m per deal

Target companies are often acquired in the way of corporate spin-offs. Aurelius also partners in management buy-outs/buy-ins.

Some of the companies Aurelius has bought from in the past (Source: Corporate presentation)

On its website, the company makes available some short case studies of past investments.

Due to the rather small size of the acquired companies at the time of acquisition, Aurelius operates in somewhat of a niche market, as those targets often are not particularly interesting to the big players in the private equity market.

In the first nine months of 2018, Aurelius completed a total of ten acquisitions (three platform acquisitions and seven add-on-acquisitions).

Portfolio

Aurelius does not focus on a special industry or sector. The portfolio currently (as of November 10th, 2018) consists of 24 companies from a wide range of various industries. One subsidiary, HanseYachts AG, is publicly listed (Aurelius has a 75.28 percent share in the company).

The following images underline the broad diversification of the portfolio. Please note that these are only a few examples for the purpose of demonstration. You can find an overview of the current portfolio here.

A sailing yacht built by portfolio company HanseYachts AG (Source: Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA)

A look inside a hotel operated by portfolio company GHOTEL GmbH (Source: Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA)

A chemical facility of portfolio company Briar Chemicals Limited (Source: Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA)

A motive of portfolio company Scandinavian Cosmetics Group (Source: Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA)

Geographically, the portfolio is currently (as of November 10th, 2018) focused on Germany and the UK, which combined account for more than 70 percent of the portfolio (measured by the location of portfolio companies' respective head offices).

Please note that WEX Photo Video is counted as headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, following the merger with Calumet Photographic.

The combined net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio companies as of June 30th, 2018, was €1.1bn.

The valuation was carried out using a discounted cash flow model taking into account the budgets of the Group companies approved by the Supervisory Board for the next three years (2018 to 2020). The budgets were prepared at the level of the Group's portfolio companies in the period from August to October 2017 (bottom-up planning) and coordinated with Controlling at headquarters. The budgets each include plans for income and expenses as well as balance sheet planning. When assessing the corporate planning, it must be taken into account that some of the group companies are still undergoing major transitions and the financial forecasts of these subsidiaries are, as a rule, fraught with greater uncertainty. The growth rates assumed for the period following this detailed planning period have been set uniformly at a conservative 0.5 percent. The underlying discount rates ranging from 5.38 to 10.01 percent were calculated using the weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC) as of June 30, 2018, on the basis of individual peer groups. The peer groups were determined as part of a corporate group's initial consolidation and supported by data from Capital IQ, an IT platform of the rating agency Standard & Poor's and audited in connection with the initial consolidation. The inputs (for example, beta or the debt ratio) of the individual peer groups as well as the additional data (e. g. government bonds) for determination of the WACCs are likewise queried via Capital IQ. As a rule, the peer groups remain unchanged during the period in which the entity belongs to AURELIUS. [...] The stock exchange-listed subsidiary HanseYachts AG was valued based on its proportional market capitalization as of the reporting date June 30, 2018. [...] If a group company of AURELIUS is newly acquired and therefore has belonged to the group for less than six months, only the respective purchase prices are included in the NAV calculation[...]. - Aurelius 2018 half-year report, page 6

Recent exits include Studienkreis GmbH, which was sold for €71.7m in December 2017 after a holding period of just below five years (a case study on the exit can be found here), as well as Getronics Group, which was sold for €220m in July 2017 after little over five years (a case study on the exit can be found here).

The portfolio will be amended shortly by VAG, a German manufacturer of water and waste water valves, which Aurelius has agreed to purchase from Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). The transaction is to be finalized during Q4 2018.

Financials and Valuation

Due to the nature of the business, I do believe that figures such as EBIT, EBITDA or earnings per share are not suited to determine the company's value, as naturally those numbers are highly volatile. Of course, Aurelius is reporting those nonetheless; interested investors find those numbers for each period in the respective year's reports.

Aurelius has been paying a cash dividend every year since 2008, and the payment has never been reduced or even cancelled. For 2017, the company paid a base dividend of €1.5 per share (up 50%). In the past, the company has also distributed special dividends ("participation dividends") to its shareholders following exits (most recently €3.5 per share for the fiscal year 2017).

Aurelius is regularly distributing money to shareholders via buyback programs as well.

The NAV (including portfolio) of Aurelius was €1,337.5m (as of June 30th, 2018; latest data available). The current market capitalization (as of November 9th at market close) is €1,205.6m. This means the company is currently trading at a 9.86 percent discount to its NAV.

The stock is currently trading at €41.64, 10.33 percent above its 52-week low of €37.74. This leaves plenty of room - 58 percent precisely speaking - to the year high of €65.80.

Risks

Companies in distress inherently have considerable risk attached to them. Hence, naturally, the same must apply for any company whose business model is to actually invest in such companies. Nonetheless, I would like to put further emphasis on a few factors I consider important.

While the dividend history certainly speaks in favor of the company, one should not forget that there has not been a recession in this particular time frame. While deteriorating general economic conditions might create opportunities to acquire companies fitting the targets, it would also likely considerably impair Aurelius' ability to close deals for exits, thus limiting the potential for future participation dividends. Also, I believe it is very likely that it would lead to problems for portfolio companies which would of course negatively impact Aurelius' NAV.

One should furthermore keep in mind that the NAV is hard to calculate when it comes to non-public companies. Hence investors have to largely rely on Aurelius' calculations. On the other hand, I for one would be absolutely reluctant to invest in any company whose calculations I do not trust. Nonetheless, it should be mentioned in this context that there have been allegations of irregularities and considerable short positions against Aurelius in the past. While I believe those allegations to be meritless, one should be aware that rumours and allegations, even false ones, may always pose considerable risk for a share - at least in the short term.

As Aurelius is no longer a joint stock company (AG) but a partnership limited by shares (KGaA), I also urge investors to keep in mind the considerably lower influence that shareholders have on the company's decisions. This might be only a legal detail for some investors, yet others - such as myself - may be rather opposed to such arrangements.

Lastly, the current overall price level for acquisitions might have a negative impact on Aurelius as it makes it harder to acquire suitable companies at attractive valuations.

Conclusion

Aurelius may not be the "German Berkshire Hathaway," but being a well-managed and successful - yet not a "classic" - private equity company, it might still be worth a look. The company and its team have proven their ability to find, turn around and sell suitable targets and to conduct the necessary risk management.

I would recommend the stock only to investors with a relatively high risk tolerance. For those, however, that have the required risk tolerance, Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA might be an interesting investment with considerable upside potential, especially since it is currently valued at a favorable level.

Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his own due diligence and research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.