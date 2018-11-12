What Is MGT Capital Investments, Inc.?

They have machines in Washington State and Sweden, but they are currently relocating their equipment in Sweden to Colorado.

Basic Data

MGT Capital (OTCQB:MGTI) is a Bitcoin (BTC-USD)(COIN)(OTCQX:GBTC) mining company that also dabbles in Ethereum (ETH-USD) mining. The company is in very poor financial shape, having taken in almost $400M in additional paid-in capital and having assets less than $12M to show for it.

I expect Q3 to be far worse than Q2, since the Bitcoin mining difficulty (how hard it is to mine Bitcoin) has increased from 5T to over 7T in the last few months.

Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin has been about the same from June 30th until November 9th, 2018 (the date that I'm writing this article). This translates into 29% less Bitcoin being mined, which will impact the income statement of MGTI.

The market cap of MGTI right now is around $9.6M, and the share price is around $0.12.

The Business Model

MGTI's business model revolves around mining cryptocurrencies, mostly Bitcoin. They were hosting the majority of their machines in Sweden, but this didn't work out so well. Apparently, the power rates in Sweden vary with the climate, so predicting the rate you will pay is fraught with peril. Also, Sweden is not necessarily known for having inexpensive power (relatively speaking). I get the impression that they simply overpaid for power under the assumption that the bull market would never end. However, MGTI has not disclosed the rate they are paying now, or did pay for power (claiming secrecy concerns and filing privately with the SEC).

17 CFR 240.24b-2, confidential information has been omitted in places marked “[***]” and has been filed separately with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to a Confidential Treatment Application filed with the Commission - Form 8k, filed October 23, 2018

Doing some simple calculations on the number of machines owned (6,000 antminer S9s) and the amount of Bitcoin generated, there's not much room left for other income sources. Meaning, that this is their only source of revenue. This is problematic because even if the company had paid $1,500 for each machine, the $400M they raised could have purchased them over 260K machines. Somehow MGTI has magically turned its additional paid-in capital into less than $12M of total assets; quite the trick!

Balance Sheet

In terms of assets to liabilities, MGTI isn't doing bad. But I'm still baffled at where they spent all the money they raised.

Source: MGTI 10Q

Income Statement

Let's look at the income statement. I'll direct your attention to the red boxes, starting from the top down.

Source: MGTI 10Q

Box 1 - Revenue

This is good, revenue is up by a factor of 2. I believe this is due to the connection of additional machines.

Box 2 & 3 - Cost of Revenue and Restructuring Charge

The cost of revenue is an issue. Generally speaking, the more machines you're running the LOWER your operational costs should be proportionately. However, while revenue went up by a factor of 2, the cost of revenue went by almost 6x. This is not ideal.

$2.5M to move machines from Sweden? Seems a bit excessive to me. I wonder what else is buried in this expense.

Box 4 - Net Loss

In June 2017, the Bitcoin market was going full bull mode. From January to June, the price of Bitcoin increased from around $1k to around $2.5k. Under these market conditions, MGTI managed to lose about $10M.

Bitcoin Close Price data by YCharts

Compare that with 2018, and we've gone the opposite direction, with Bitcoin's price going from around $19k back to $6k.

Bitcoin Close Price data by YCharts

Even with lower operating costs, I don't see things improving. For example, let's assume that MGTI was able to secure power and hosting for $0.065/KwH. They would then be generating 92.6 BTC per month (worth about $595k) and paying $442k for electricity each month. That would put about $153k towards their bottom line, but this would barely dent their losses of over $1.4M per month.

Theoretical Math

$6,797,000 (operating expense for three months)

Subtract $2,499,000 (one-time restructuring cost)

Monthly losses from the last three reported months would be -$4,298,000

6,300 Bitcoin mining machines (14 TH/s, Power consumption 1,500W)

Monthly Bitcoin Mined 92.6

Monthly Mining Revenue $595k

Monthly Power Cost $442k (@$0.065/KwH)

Source: Coinwarz

Box 5 - Common Shares

The number of common shares outstanding has increased from 32M to 62M as of June 2018. That's a big jump for a single year, don't you think?

CEO Departure

Just a couple weeks ago, it was announced that the MGTI CEO had taken a "leave of absence."

Item 5.02 - Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers. As previously reported on a Current Report on Form 8-K filed on September 12, 2018, on September 10, 2018, MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that Robert Ladd will be taking a leave of absence from his positions as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company and that H. Robert Holmes, independent director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”), would assume the duties of Mr. Ladd as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. - 8k filing, October 29th, 2018

This is probably a good start, but they're going to need more than a new CEO to turn this ship around.

Class Action Suits

On October 24th, 2018, Stephen Schaeffer (the COO of the company) published a note to concerned investors on the MGTI website.

There have been class actions, but those are fairly predictable when share prices are down. I’m confident that those suits will be dealt with quickly. In fact, previous cases along a similar vein were proven to be without merit. - MGTI.com

Whether or not the class actions have merit, I can't help but wonder if this isn't the symptom of some larger issue that goes beyond just the share price. This is just speculation on my part, but when I've seen class actions proposed, there was usually more going on than just the stock price going down. There has to be something to base the action on, or it would never gain enough traction to achieve anything (except maybe send a message to the management).

But let's hear it from the horse's mouth:

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price; (2) this illicit scheme caused MGT Capital to make false and misleading statements, which would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) certain of the scheme defendants exercised control over MGT Capital and its management; (4) consequently, the illicit scheme would ultimately cause MGT Capital’s stock to become delisted from NYSE MKT; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about MGT Capital’s business and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages. - Rosen Legal

A pump-and-dump causing delisting from the NYSE, those are serious allegations. It will be interesting to see how this plays out.

Conclusion

I've been going through many lists of "blockchain" stocks that are supposed to give investors exposure to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies directly through the stock market (even if it's pink sheet OTX). So far, I'm really not impressed. Here's what I've found so far:

I guess one out of five is not bad. Investing in crypto assets is not simple. I hope that I can help you avoid some of the larger landmines. Maybe we'll even find a few more diamonds in the rough if we keep digging?

Cheers,

Hans

