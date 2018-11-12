Natural Gas Analytics: The Latest Price Action Proves That The Market Is Inefficient

In just over two months, natural gas price has increased by 39%. It is up by more than 20% in November alone (see the chart below). Volatility went through the roof. Based on historical (seasonally-adjusted) and implied volatility, there is a 68% chance that natural gas will trade in the range between $3.50 and $4.00 per MMBtu over the next five trading sessions. Statistically adjusted range is $3.62-$3.87 per MMBtu.

Source: CME Group, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Meantime, dry gas production has continued to set new record-highs, while annual storage deficit has been shrinking for the past six months, albeit somewhat “chaotically” at times. How do these two ostensibly conflicting factors – rising prices on the one hand and growing supply + stable storage on the other – can take place at the same time? The roots of today’s state of affairs lie in the market’s behavior during this year’s injection season.

What happened

This year, the withdrawal season (2017-2018) ended very late. The first storage injection was not reported until the week ending April 27. By that date, annual storage deficit has managed to grow by 841 bcf: from -61 bcf recorded on December 22, 2017 to -903 bcf recorded on April 27, 2018 (see the chart below).

Initially, the market did respond to a growing deficit by pushing the price higher in January (above $3.400 per MMBtu), but the rally was brief. By mid-February, the price dropped below $2.60 per MMBtu, an eight-month low – despite the fact that storage deficit continued to expand and already stood at -609 bcf (or -25.71% vs. 2017) at that time.

Source: EIA, CME, Bluegold Research

From mid-February to mid-September, natural gas price averaged only $2.800 per MMBtu. The storage deficit was shrinking, but too slowly (see the chart below). We repeatedly said that the market needs larger injections in order to ensure that EOS storage reaches an adequate level before winter begins. For example, see this article ("Storage Needs Larger Injections") published on June 21, where we precisely predicted that EOS storage is heading towards 3,200 bcf.

At that time, we expected the market to push the price higher in summer to discourage excess consumption in the Electric Power sector via higher spreads between natural gas and coal, which would have trimmed very high levels of coal-to-gas switching. For these reasons, we focused exclusively on the long positions throughout the injection season. But that was not a very exciting trade. The market managed to push the price above $3.000 only once (on June 15). It did, however, succeed in pushing the price below $2.800 per MMBtu as late as mid-September.

Source: EIA, CME, Bluegold Research

By mid-September, we have lost faith in our bullish narrative. The market’s behavior during the injection season gave us the impression that market participants were not concerned either about annual storage deficit nor about a very low EOS storage level. And therefore we decided to focus on short positions.

What should have happened

Efficiency and long-term view come together. We believe that if the market was efficient it would have never allowed the EOS storage level to drop so low, creating unnecessary risks of price spikes in case of cold weather. As already said, the price is up as much as 39% in just two months with more violent spikes possible in case of cold weather. All of this could have been avoided if the average price during the summer was only 10% higher.

Check out the chart below. It shows the relationship between coal-to-gas switching and natural gas price. Notice three things:

Lower natural gas prices (relative to coal) lead to higher levels of coal-to-gas switching (and vice versa).

Natural gas price often sets a seasonal low just before an injection season (red circles on the chart).

The economics of fuel-switching in an important element in natural gas trading, but only during the injection season (roughly, April-September).

Source: EIA, CME, Bluegold Research

For reasons, which we do not fully understand, the market allowed coal-to-gas switching to remain at exceptionally high levels essentially all injection season, spurring excess consumption in the Electric Power sector and thus preventing the storage level from building to more adequate levels. It is the root cause of the recent sharp increase in the price of natural gas. We estimate, that if the average natural gas price during the summer was only 10% higher, it would have eliminated some 1.5 bcf/d of coal-to-gas switching in the Electric Power sector, which, in turn, would have pushed EOS storage higher – probably, to around 3,400 bcf.

Indeed, the market’s behavior during the summer looks anomalous compared to previous years. For example, back in 2017, the market was more vigilant and kept prices elevated during the summer, thus ensuring that coal-to-gas switching remains low (only +1.70% relative to 5-year average).

Unsurprisingly, the 2017 injection season finished with 3,790 bcf of natural gas in storage. Conversely, this year, EOS storage will probably be just 3,238 bcf (in case, EIA reports an injection of 30 bcf for the week ending November 9). Given that coal-to-gas switching this summer was as much as +35% above the 5-year average, a low EOS storage figure should not surprise anyone.

In short, in order to avoid a distressed supply situation during winter, the market should have kept prices higher during the summer, as it did, for example, in 2016. If you remember, back in 2016, July contract rallied by as much as 36%, but at that time, the market wanted to see 4,000 bcf in storage by the end of season and it achieved that target. This year, however, July contract price (which is supposed to reflect peak summer consumption) went up by a minuscule 3.0%.

So, we hope it is understandable why we assumed that the whole philosophy of summer trading has changed and that the market was no longer concerned about low EOS storage figure and therefore it allowed summer prices to remain so low, which supported hefty levels of coal-to-gas switching.

Thus, after being long essentially all summer, we eventually lost all our faith in our bullish narrative and started to look for shoring opportunities (alas).

As for coal-to-gas-switching, it is falling drastically (of course) after the recent natural gas rally (see the chart above). The risk, however, is that it may be too late for this correction because in case winter proves to be colder than normal, then additional heating demand on the part of residential and commercial users will more than offset any losses in coal-to-gas-switching.

The trap we are in

Our total gross (short) exposure in natural gas is currently 26.9% of total equity - thankfully, not catastrophic. Indeed, if there is one thing we have learned in this market is that you should not trade on leverage and always maintain very strict capital management rules in place. In fact, our capital management rules are so conservative that they actually serve as a substitute for a stop-loss.

We are going to swap our short positions in December and January contracts for equivalent short positions in February and March. Because the market is in contango, our losses will be partly compensated due to a "positive roll." Additionally, we will be buying the dips in April and May contracts and indeed in summer contracts. At this point in time, the average price of injection season contracts (April-September 2019) is exactly $2.800 per MMBtu. Seems like the market wants to have another round of excess consumption in the Electric Power sector, but this time during the summer of 2019.

Thank you for reading this report.

