Why Seagate's Stock Will Recover

Seagate management will steer the company out of the near-term demand and price weakness during the next six months.

When Micron Technology (MU) first kicked off 2018 with strong NAND and memory sales, markets at first embraced the stock’s low valuation of 6 – 7 times earnings, and by June, bid the stock at above $65 a share. The opposite happened for Western Digital Corporation (WDC) after the company first warned of weak NAND demand which drove its solid state drive sales lower. Seagate Technology plc (STX) did not fare any better: Its shares bottomed earlier this month at $36.69, down from a yearly high of $62.70.

Now that the U.S. – China trade spat is in full force and risks worsening, what's different this time for NAND suppliers? Relative valuations are the same: Micron trades at half the P/E multiple than HDD suppliers, at 3.4 times, compared to 6.4 and 7 times for STX and WDC, respectively. Companies now know the temporary demand weakness may last six months. They have no clarity on how sales will fare for storage but know that the trade war will slow sales. Chinese New Year follows after this quarter, adding to the seasonal weakness. That gives value investors a chance to time the investment in Seagate stock.

In the first quarter, Seagate reported decent revenue growth of 14.1% Y/Y to $3 billion. EPS of $1.70 annualizes the stock’s P/E of 6.3 times. Whereas WDC has a lower debt/equity ratio of one times, compared to Seagate’s 2.6 times, Seagate offers a better dividend yield. Seagate’s 148% Y/Y growth in cash flow from operations suggests that the company is unlikely to lower the dividend payout anytime soon. Strong Exabyte shipments, thanks to global data growth in data centers and cloud services, drove Seagate’s strong revenue, net income, and cash flow.

Dividend Yield Compared to a 30-Year Treasury:

Even with the near-term slowdown ahead, Seagate is positioned for the sales rebound that will follow early next year. It launched 14-terabyte hard drives in September, a capacity that will suit the NAS, desktop, hyper scale data center, and surveillance market. Corporate customers that held off orders in the quarter also may have anticipated larger-sized drives coming to market. The impact of order delays hurting sales will reverse in future quarters as data center customers order these drives. They will figure out that the five-year ROI on updating storage with the latest drive will pay off in the long run.

Commitment to NAND Market

Seagate forecast weaker enterprise spending caution from the China market. Pricing headwinds, an over-supply, and caution ahead of the tariffs waged against China will hurt Seagate’s results next quarter. The outlook contrasts with the strong Q1/2019 report, where Seagate grew its revenue by 14% and shipped 45.5 exabytes, up an impressive 67% from last year. Though the anticipated weakness may hurt sales of 12 terabyte devices, customers may defer spending and buy the latest 14 terabyte drives in the future.

Healthy Balance Sheet

Seagate ended the quarter with $1.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents. It announced a $0.63 a share dividend, which it will pay on January 2, 2019. Debt totaled $4.8 billion. Though debt/equity levels are unfavorable compared to that of Western Digital or Micron Technology, its net debt/EBITDA is 1.1 times.

Per simplywall.st, Seagate’s future cash flow value pegs the stock’s fair value at $37.14, below its $43.03 closing price on Nov. 9:

Source: simplywall.st

Its debt levels are rising while its net worth (equity) fell over the last six years:

Source: simplywall.st

Though the above chart shows debt/net worth increased from 76.2% to 261.2% today, debt is adequately covered by operating cash flow.

Management is confident that the near-term headwinds from macro uncertainties are a temporary drag on its business. The board authorized a share buyback of up to $3 billion. This, along with the regular dividend, maximizes the returns to shareholders as the business slows.

Cost Cuts

Seagate is run by good management. Most tellingly, management did not panic as the demand fallout happened very quickly. Just like other firms, Seagate will cut expenses as minimally as possible without harming its long-term growth. Profit margin is unlikely to fall below the forecast 29% - 33% range. If business worsens, it has the flexibility in cutting operating expenses, depending on the demand environment. This step should not hurt its product launch plans. And while demand weakens, Seagate will keep its factories running at a healthy capacity.

Valuation

Nineteen analysts who cover Seagate have a $48.81 price target, or 13.4% upside, on the stock. Most analysts covering STX stock have a rating of at least four stars:

Source: Tipranks

Those who ranked the stock a "hold" in the last week still have a price target that's above Seagate’s stock price.

Using a five-year DCF Growth Exit Model assume a discount rate of 11% - 12% to factor in near-term risks. Assume revenue growing in the range of 0% (in FY2019) and 1.7% by FY2023.

Source: finbox.io (click on the link to change estimates)

Based on these assumptions, Seagate has a fair value of $45.50, which is slightly below the consensus target price. And with the stock paying out a dividend yield of 5.86%, adding the 6% upside would give investors a return of over 10% in a year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in STX, WDC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.