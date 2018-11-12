Newell Brands: A New Winning Covered Call Trade

Newell Brands (NWL) manufactures consumer goods across a wide spectrum of products including baby, writing/office, camping, household and cookware. Many of their brands are recognizable as industry leaders like Rubbermaid, Crock-pot, Sharpie pens, Elmer's Glue, Coleman camping gear and Oster. Due to an expensive acquisition by then Newell Rubbermaid in 2016, the closure of Toys R Us and inventory drawdowns by customers, NWL has been in a decline for two years. Prior to a bounce in the past few sessions, Newell Brands stock had been battered, losing 37% in the past year. Some of this loss was warranted, as the company was extremely leveraged after the costly purchase of Jarden and the losses due to the Toys R Us closures and other challenging retail environments. However I saw a likely bottom before earnings, purchased shares and then wrote covered calls. Fortunately, my entry point was near the low point in October, but even after the post-earnings bounce, buying Newell Brands common and writing covered calls looks to be a profitable and potentially spectacular trade.

The Underlying Company

I have learned the hard way no matter how attractive the covered call premium appears, the company has to make sense as a straight "long" play or things can go wrong quickly. Newell Brands grew out of the Newell Rubbermaid acquisition of Jarden in May 2016. While the strategy to merge the two companies made sense, my impression (I didn't track Newell at the time) is that Newell Rubbermaid took on too much debt in the acquisition and both companies had too many non-performing and non-core brands. Besides the headwinds from taking on this large amount of debt, NWL, like other suppliers but probably to a higher degree than others, has been negatively affected by both the closure of Toys R Us and other retailers downsizing their inventories to save on costs. These two headwinds resulted in outsized stock price losses compared to their industry peers in late 2017 and so far in 2018. Activist shareholders have pressured the company, winning concessions and board seats but have also gotten behind Newell's Accelerated Transition Plan. This plan has NWL focusing on core brands and divesting numerous business lines that either are not as strong or are not in the focused areas as the company moves forward.

Newell Brands' Accelerated Transition Plan has already begun to show positive results. The capital from divestitures is being used to reduce debt and leverage. Last week, two buyers of planned divestitures for $2.6B total were announced alongside the planned $10B plan. Development of new products in the core lines continues, with product innovation and introduction staying steady if not improving over the next 2-4 years. In industry conference presentations available on their website, the company expects to reverse the over-leveraged position by 2019-2020, have a strong cash position going forward, and continue small share buybacks to prevent dilution. As the Accelerated Transition Plan nears completion, the company intends to commence large share buybacks. The company predicts an eye-popping 40% stock buyback contingent on cash flows and valuation at the time. Last Friday, they also announced that this quarter's dividend to holders as of November 30th would stay consistent at $.23 per share.

These positives, and that at the time I was originally researching the company it was highly oversold and setting new lows, caused me to initiate a long position.

The Long Case

As previously stated, I initiated my position a few weeks ago. Using my basis would give an artificially inflated forecast for the profitability as the purchase of Newell's common stock came before the large bounce early in October. I didn't realize the stock was going to "pop" and recover so much value in a few days. That said, I think NWL is still a buy at Friday's closing price of $19.90 based on the strength of their core product line, the positive execution of the transition plan, and still low cost to long-term value. An investor buying at Friday's close would capture a 4.62% yield, including the recently announced dividend and likely 10-20% or more capital gains as the transformation, de-leveraging and stock buybacks happen. Some analysts predict more than that, but that is not the focus of my article.

Selling Covered Calls to Double Your "Yield"-Or More

When I first learned about selling covered calls, it was near the end of the tech boom and my mentor used a very aggressive strategy seeking 80% annualized returns! We were successful for a few months until the volatility and froth made the trade toxic. The outsize premiums didn't cushion the blow, but I saw my more conservative, value-oriented dividend paying stocks chug along. I checked their call premiums. They were all in the mid-single digits and quite often equalled or exceeded the quarterly dividends I was receiving. I began selling covered calls at strike prices I was comfortable being called out, and in many cases doubled or even tripled my dividend income.

Newell Brands is in exactly this situation right now, and if closely watched, a strategy "walking" the strike price up at expiration could also capture the likely continuing appreciation of the stock. The below table is the best way to illustrate current stock price, potential options to use, upcoming dividend and yield.

Table 1. Next Three Months Newell Brands Near the Money Call Options

Purchase Price Call Option Strike Price Premium Div Net Gain assuming call Return Days "open" $19.90 Nov 16 2018 $20 $.30 $.00 $.40 2.02% 5 $19.90 Nov 16 2018 $21 $.05 $.00 $1.05 5.27% 5 $19.90 Dec 21 2018 $20 $.92 $.23 $1.15 5.78% 34 $19.90 Dec 21 2018 $21 $.45 $.23 $1.68 8.44% 34 $19.90 Jan 18 20 19 $20 $1.30 $.23 $1.53 7.67% 68 $19.90 Jan 18 2019 $21 $.84 $.23 $2.07 10.4% 68

All quotes from Seeking Alpha "Key Data" "Options" tab and do not include transaction costs such as commissions and fees. Return percentage is actual, not annualized.

Table 1 illustrated my basic methodology to evaluate call options, premiums and return when I consider a covered call strategy. Newell Brands just announced their upcoming $.23 dividend payable to holders of record on 11/30. For dividend paying stocks, the dividend has to be included in the return, especially when considering selling calls to open close to the ex-dividend date. Not only is the dividend a consideration in the long case without options, it impacts return and also the likelihood of being called out of a stock. I'll explain this from my experience as each expiration is explained.

I use the table to evaluate the calls and anticipated returns before entering my orders. There is a trade-off between option premium, time value, and the potential to write additional calls upon expiration if not called out. This also could allow "walking up" the strike price as market valuation of NWL increases.

First the November calls expire this Saturday. While the return seems paltry, remember this is on 5 days. Annualizing this return is unrealistic but results in incredible numbers over 100%. Taking a flyer on the $20 strike price to capture the premium and small gain might be acceptable if trading costs were very low, or you have a much lower basis in the stock. The negative to selling the November calls is the high transaction costs and the likelihood of being called out (especially the $20, as NWL has traded above this price recently) without receiving the dividend.

The January 2019 $20 and $21 calls have the most time value remaining and therefore the most gross returns. These are appealing as the premium returns reward the seller while both capturing the dividend and setting up a bit less oversight on the trade. The $21 strike price is optimal, as the likelihood of being called out quickly is lessened, capturing both the dividend in a few weeks and a $1.10 capital gain if called after 11/30. Having a call expire in the next week, or even right before the holidays, would not happen either, so follow-on analysis and trading would be postponed until next year. However, I didn't pick this as the optimal strategy.

I am currently "open"/short the Dec $21 calls, as I feel they are the best mix of premium value and risk to being called out without the dividend. The option premium and dividend provide a solid 8.44% return if called, and income of $.68 cash if not called. The $20 calls in December and January both run the risk of being called right before the ex-dividend date. Call buyers sometimes make this trade to capture dividends in stocks trading near the strike price and paying a solid dividend yield that covers costs. I have had this happen a few times and for Newell brands, the stock price is very close to the strike price and the dividend is large enough in my mind to risk this repeating. I am more comfortable with the smaller premium for the $21 strike price compared to the $20 call to have $1 of capital gain protection and gain if called away right before 11/30/2018. The second advantage of selling the December calls and foregoing the higher January premiums is the ability to sell further calls if not called away. While not a perfect crystal ball, using the figures in the table to see the "spreads" from month to month, the differential between the December and January premiums looks likely to stay intact. Each month looks to have about $.40 of time value going forward. Selling December calls this week, then evaluating January (and potentially February 2019) calls in mid-December is my chosen strategy.

Risks for the Reward

Nothing is risk-free, and selling covered calls introduces complexity and additional risks in a portfolio. It also provides some countering forces to some of that risk, as premiums are immediate cash income.

The first is the basic risk all covered call writers face. Once a covered call is written, capital gains in the underlying stock are fixed for the time period of the call to the strike price. Anyone implementing the strategy discussed above must be content with the capital gain to $20 or $21 their basis in Newell Brands allows. A $.10 capital gain for the current stock price might not be sufficient for your specific transaction costs if your basis in NWL is $19.90. This is another reason I like the shorter duration December calls and the $21 strike price. If Newell's stock continues to recover, longer duration calls with higher strike prices could be sold going forward, "walking" the capital gain up without selling $22 or $23 strike price calls today that have small premiums ($.20 or less depending on month).

Second, if required to remain in a covered call (and not go "naked" by selling NWL the underlying stock) a drop in the stock price cannot be escaped by setting a loss limit stop. The only way to avoid a dropping stock price is buy the call to close, hopefully at a gain, and then buy the stock. There would likely be a net loss, as I had to realize when the hyper-aggressive strategy I earlier mentioned, imploded. However, I don't think this is a significant risk in NWL. The recent drop and new 52 week low seems to have been an over-reaction based on the strong recovery after earnings.

The last risk I have already touched upon is the danger of being called out for the dividend. Each investor has to make their own decision, but I am comfortable with the additional $1 capital gain. My logic is $1.00-$.23=$.77 of income instead of the dividend payable in a month. That doesn't mean I won't be anxious if Newell trades at or above $21 for the next three weeks!

As always, this is my academic research and thoughts on Newell Brands and covered calls on the stock, and not a specific recommendation for all investors under differing circumstances. Please do your own additional research, comment with your thoughts for dialogue and information sharing, and seek licensed securities brokers and firms before investing. If you liked this article, please follow me and see if some of my other articles interest you.

Best wishes for investing, and life, success!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have an open short position (i.e. sold calls to open) in December $21 Newell Brands calls as discussed in the article.