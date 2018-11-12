Fortuna Silver Performing Well Despite Low Silver Prices

I stick to my previous opinion that Fortuna is one of the best mostly-silver producers in the entire industry.

In my opinion, the company should very easily meet its production guidance for 2018.

Definitely, this was due to very low costs of production.

Despite this negative fact, the company was able to deliver a high free cash flow.

In 3Q 2018, Fortuna was selling its metals at one of the lowest prices since the beginning of the current bull cycle in precious metals (January 2016).

A few months ago, I changed my slightly negative opinion on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM). A significant cut in costs of production the company made this year was the main reason standing behind this decision. A few days ago, the company released its 3Q 2018 report delivering additional support for my thesis. In this article, I discuss the recent developments at Fortuna.

Introduction

Currently, Fortuna operates two mines: Caylloma in Peru and San Jose in Mexico. Next year (the third quarter), the company is supposed to put online the third mine, Lindero in Argentina. Of the two operating mines, the San Jose mine is a flagship property, generating 81% of the total gross margin (3Q 2018). The Caylloma mine is a lagging operation, showing lower metal grades and shrinking production.

Fortuna vs. peers

The two charts below show the way Fortuna and the silver sector shares perform against their peers:

Note: the Silver index is comprised of the following eleven silver plays: Silvercorp, Fortuna, Pan American, Fresnillo plc, First Majestic, Endeavour Silver, Hochschild Mining, Great Panther, Impact Silver, Excellon and Avino.

Note that the silver sector (represented by the Silver index) has outperformed the gold mining sector (GDX) in the long term (the up-sloping red arrow). Yes, I realize that, most recently, the silver plays, negatively impacted by tanking silver prices, got a severe hit, but in the long term, they perform pretty well.

What is more, Fortuna shares, after a period of underperformance (the red arrow on the chart on the right), also perform pretty well, compared to the peers (the blue arrow). Of course, it is not easy to give a clear and reliable answer why any stock performs better than its peers, but in the case of Fortuna, a viable explanation is quite simple: low costs of production.

Costs of production

As the table below shows, over the first three quarters of 2018, both operating mines were producing its metals (silver, gold, zinc and lead) at a very low all-in sustaining cost of production of $10.8 per ounce of silver equivalent for Caylloma and $8.8 for San Jose:

Keeping in mind that today silver is trading at around $14.0 per ounce, both mines were cash flow positive operations. Well, I am impressed because, in most cases, a multi-mine mining company has at least one laggard (a high-cost producing mine). Fortuna is different - both operations, even the lagging Caylloma mine, are low-cost producers.

Free cash flow

Now, the best thing - as the chart below shows, lower silver prices have generally no impact on the company's free cash flow generation:

Note: free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations less sustaining capital expenditures

For example, in 3Q 2018, Fortuna was selling silver at a gross price of $14.85 per ounce, the lowest price since the beginning of 2016. Despite this dramatic price drop, the company was able to deliver free cash flow of $16.5M, comparable to the free cash flow generated at much higher silver prices (1Q and 2Q 2018). I think it is another feature differentiating Fortuna from its peers.

Fortuna is on track to meet or even surpass production guidance

In 3Q 2018, Fortuna delivered strong production figures. As a result, the company should very easily meet its production guidance for this year:

For example, San Jose delivered 6.3 million ounces of silver year to date, realizing 83.5% of the 2018 production guidance. It means that, in 4Q 2018, it should produce a mere 1.2 million ounces of silver to meet the annual plan.

Lindero

As mentioned above, Fortuna is constructing its third mine called Lindero. My readers surely know that I am not a big fan of this project. According to the feasibility study for Lindero, the project is supposed to deliver an after-tax internal rate of return (IRR) of 18% at a gold price of $1,250 per ounce; in my opinion, it is not a particularly high IRR. However, if the company were able to replenish Lindero mineral reserves, for example, through a drilling program at the satellite deposit called Arizaro, it could improve the project's economics.

And, it looks like the company has started such a program. Here is an excerpt from the last Earnings Call:

"…the last quarter, actually, we did drilling at Arizaro and we are expecting final results"

Well, let us wait and see…

Summary

Despite significantly lower silver prices, in 3Q 2018, Fortuna delivered very decent results. Most importantly, the company once again showed low costs of production. For example, over the first three quarters of 2018, the Caylloma mine, the highest-cost producer, was producing its metals at an all-in sustaining cost of production (AISC) of $10.8 per ounce of silver equivalent, well below the current silver price of $14.0 per ounce. What is more, as the chart below shows, Fortuna is one of the lowest cost producers in the entire industry (the blue bar):

Notes:

For comparison reasons, I have adjusted AISC for each company using the following formula: Adjusted AISC = (revenue less cash flow from operations, excluding working capital issues plus sustaining capital expenditures)/ounces of silver equivalent sold. In the case of Avino Silver and Great Panther, the AISC was calculated using 1H 2018 figures

Additionally, Fortuna shares are among the cheapest ones in the entire industry. For example, now, the company's shares are trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.8, ranking them as the fourth cheapest play:

As a result, in my opinion, Fortuna Silver is one of the best mostly-silver producers in the precious metals sector. However, investors interested in investing in Fortuna shares should keep in mind the following, specific for the company, risks:

The company is heavily involved in construction of the Lindero mine, which is a risky process.

Lindero is located in Argentina, which creates opportunities and risks. For example, part of the Lindero CAPEX is denominated in Argentine Peso, and since middle 2017, this currency has been weakening against the US dollar - as a result, the final CAPEX should be below initial estimates (opportunity). On the other hand, most recently, Argentina imposed an export tax, which may have a negative impact on project's economics

SGM royalty - in 3Q 2018 report (page 27), Fortuna disclosed a new contingency called "SGM royalty". Shortly, there is a risk that the company may have to pay a royalty payment of 3% related to the San Jose mine. According to the company, it was unaware of this royalty. Fortunately, for the time being: "No action has been started by the mining authority. In the event of a dispute, the Company would be required to pay the then claimed amount of the royalty to preserve the concession and would thereafter proceed with dispute proceedings. The amount of the royalty, if payable is materially less than cash and cash equivalents on hand and would not have a material adverse impact on the Company's results of operations"

