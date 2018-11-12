Danone: Decline In Chinese Growth Concerning

It remains to be seen whether growth in China can rebound.

This has been due to a slowdown in infant formula demand in China, along with a boycott of Danone products in Morocco.

Back in March of this year, I made the argument that Danone (OTCQX:GPDNF) was in a good position to appreciate due to growth from the Chinese market, along with strong growth in both dividends and earnings.

At the time, the stock was trading at a price of $79. However, the stock has subsequently fallen to a level of just under $72 at the time of writing:

Of course, escalation of trade tensions between the US and China have raised questions about China’s economic growth going forward - has this had a significant impact on Danone?

Let’s take a closer look at Q3 2018 results. The company reports modest sales growth of 1.4%, and while momentum in Europe has been described as strong, this has been accompanied by a sharp contraction in ELN China.

That said, this is not necessarily a meaningful comparison as growth in indirect channels for Q3 2017 had exceeded 50% with a big volume of restocking in indirect channels. Moreover, the Chinese market appears to be increasingly shifting from indirect to direct sales, i.e. double-digit growth is increasingly being driven by Chinese-labelled brands.

More broadly, while demand within the baby food market in China has been flourishing due to an ending of China’s one-child policy, a reported peak in birth rates in 2016 means that market demand is expected to normalize going forward.

Additionally, the Moroccan boycott of Danone earlier this year as a result of the perception of unfairly high prices has also materially lowered sales growth for Danone. While the company had implemented a series of price cuts to regain the trust of customers, Q3 sales in Morocco were still down by 35 percent.

When we look at reported sales growth along with the impact of currencies, we see that EDP International showed no growth, while Specialized Nutrition was down by 1.5%:

Moreover, with the U.S. dollar up by over 20% against the euro and the Chinese renminbi up by over 7%, the fall in sales for EDP International, Specialized Nutrition and Waters has been more acute without adjusting for currency differences.

In this regard, would Danone still be a buy given the slowdown in sales it has been facing in China and Morocco?

As regards Morocco, this country represents smaller than 2% of the overall market for Danone. Moreover, the boycott in Morocco has not only affected Danone, and I don’t see a decline in this market as being too big a detriment to Danone’s business

Concerning China, falling sales in this market are a bigger concern given the anticipated growth that the company had been expecting from growth in infant formula demand.

However, Danone still expects double-digit EPS growth for 2018 and through to 2020 in spite of the lower sales. To be objective, while sales are down from the same quarter last year, this is to account for abnormally fast growth in this time period.

So, how exactly does the decline in China's baby food market impact Danone's financials?

Well, the main issue is that Danone has become increasingly dependent on baby food sales to drive sales growth overall. For instance, when taking a look at Q2 2018, while sales growth saw a modest rise of 3.3%, this was due to strong growth of infant formula brands in the Chinese market. If one accounts for the 2.4% decrease in Danone’s international dairy and plant-based business caused by the 40% sales reduction in Morocco, then overall sales growth would likely have been negative were it not for the growth from China.

When we look at the Interim 2018 Financial Report, for which results on H1 2018 are the latest available, we see that Danone’s Specialised Nutrition segment (of which ELN China forms a part) accounted for nearly 30% of consolidated sales. Moreover, sales outside Europe and North America also accounted for 46% of overall sales:

In this regard, Danone’s business is significantly exposed to 1) a slowdown in Chinese baby food growth, and 2) a broader slowdown outside Europe and North America respectively.

Moreover, we can see that while EPS rose by 19.5% from 2017 to 2018, recurring EPS was up by just 4.6%, which is “income adjusted for hybrid financing over diluted number of shares”:

With Danone targeting “double-digit recurring EPS growth at constant exchange rate for 2018,” the dip in Chinese growth could mean that Danone will miss this target.

Ultimately, this stock could be a buy at this price provided we see a significant turnaround in infant formula demand in China. In this regard, Q4 2018 earnings will be a significant telling point as to whether this is achievable, and I would not be a buyer in the stock until we see evidence that Chinese growth can rebound - as it is becoming evident that growth in this segment is becoming critical for Danone's business overall.

