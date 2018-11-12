Qualcomm Lacks Near Term Growth Prospects

It may have overdone it with share buybacks. Its cash hoard is now less than $12B.

Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf

Qualcomm (QCOM) delivered fiscal Q4 revenue of $5.83 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $0.90. The company beat on revenue and non-GAAP EPS, yet the stock is down over 9% post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Stagnant Revenue Growth

Revenue of $5.8 billion was down 2% Y/Y. Equipment revenue ("QCT") of $4.7 billion was down 1% Y/Y, while licensing revenue ("QTL") fell 4%. Chipset shipments were 232 million, up 5% Y/Y. Shipments were the result of stronger Chinese OEM demand, which was encouraging.

The company has been under siege by China and South Korea for what some could deem as excessive licensing fees. In January The EU fined the company over $1 billion for paying Apple (AAPL) exclusivity to shut out Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) chips; such an exclusivity may have ensured only Qualcomm chips were used in iPads and iPhones. Apple also sued Qualcomm for so-called excessive licensing fees.

Apple had been one of Qualcomm's largest customers. The fight with Apple was bound not to end well. Qualcomm lost major share of Apple's business, which hurt revenue:

One of the things that I think has made the impact of that harder to see is that, in 2018, we saw very strong demand increase in China, and at the same time, the mix of that demand improved in the high and premium tier. And so the impact of going from 100% to 50% share last year was really addressed by the growth of the non-Apple business. Obviously, this quarter we don't have that same benefit. So you're seeing a front-loaded - which is how Apple ordered last year - so comparatively, a front-loaded Apple environment that we're not participating in.

Non-Apple business grew but was not enough keep Qualcomm's revenue from declining. If Qualcomm wins its Apple dispute it could result in payment of lost royalties. If Apple does not return as a customer then the lack of recurring revenue could create negative sentiment for the stock.

EBIT margin at QCT was 17%, down from 21% in the year earlier period. EBIT margin at QTL was 67%, practically flat versus that of Q4 2017. However, margins at QTL are way down from the 80% range the segment garnered just two years ago. Qualcomm has responded with a cost reduction program expected to wring out $1 billion in operating costs. Management appears ready for the loss of Apple's business, but can cost cuts offset declining sentiment over its stagnant top line?

All About 5G

Qualcomm has been on the hunt for additional revenue sources. Its proposed acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) seemed like a veiled attempt to goose growth. Now that the deal is dead the company must focus on other revenue sources. Management has talked up its $5 billion pipeline in auto and growth prospects in IoT. If management thought so highly of these two product segments then why was it so gung ho in attempting a $38 billion deal for NXP?

The company's best growth prospects may be from a pending upgrade to 5G networks. These uber-fast networks could help make driverless cars and connected infrastructure in urban areas a reality. When new technology is introduced to the mobile industry it usually inures to Qualcomm's benefit. The company's equipment revenue expanded rapidly when networks migrated from 3G to 4G. Qualcomm should experience a similar boost once 5G is adopted.

Qualcomm expects mobile 5G network launches in the first half of 2019. The company claims to have 18 OEMs committed to launching 5G handsets next year based on Qualcomm modems. Qualcomm has existing relationships with several OEMs looking to upgrade to 5G. This gives its estimates of 5G adoption more credibility.

Has Qualcomm Overdone It With Share Buybacks?

The company intended to execute the lion's share of its $30 billion stock repurchase authorization by the end of FY 2019. Qualcomm repurchased just over $22 billion in shares in FY 2018. It likely has another $8 billion left under its repurchase program. I always thought its cash hoard of over $35 billion was a competitive advantage. It gave Qualcomm flexibility to make acquisitions or use the cash in other ways.

At the end of FY 2017 the company had $37 billion of cash and marketable securities. At the end of FY 2018 its cash and securities were less than $12 billion. With so much cash on its balance sheet after the failed NXP deal Qualcomm may have been vulnerable to an unfriendly takeover. However, the company may have gone too far with its share repurchases. It likely has less flexibility to go bargain hunting if financial markets take a sharp fall.

Conclusion

QCOM is down over 14% Y/Y. Its declining top line remains a cause for concern. Once share repurchases subside the stock could fall further. Sell QCOM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.