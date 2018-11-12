Apple Takes A Position As 5G Race Catches On

Apple (AAPL) is falling behind other competitors in the race to launch 5G smartphones. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and other major manufacturers are planning on launching their 5G-enabled devices in the first half of 2019. Most of them will be using the Qualcomm's (QCOM) modem, whereas Apple is giving Intel (INTC) extra time to build an iPhone-worthy 5G modem. Currently, Intel is prototyping and testing with the XMM 8060 chip. Apple would be using the next-generation XMM 8161 chips for its smartphones in the 2020 cycle.

Apple is also behind in foldable smartphone tech, which has been displayed by Samsung. Samsung could launch a device powered by its "Infinity Flex" display in early 2019. This should give the company bragging rights and also allow it to target different niche markets including the mini tab users. Apple's brand equity and tight ecosystem might prevent an exodus of customers moving to other smartphone makers. However, the lack of leading-edge innovation in iPhones priced at the highest end of the premium market will further increase the upgrade cycle by Apple customers. Apple's bet on streaming and ad business will still take some time to give results, which increases the importance of this delay.

This is not 2011

Many analysts and commentators have pointed out that Apple skipped a year in launching 4G devices and still there wasn't any negative impact on the long-term growth of iPhones. Although, some customers were disappointed with Apple's delay in 2011. However, 2019 would be a lot different than 2011. The smartphone industry was still growing rapidly in 2011 with few strong competitors. Currently, there is stagnant unit sales in this industry, and most of the market share has been cornered by the top 5 smartphone manufacturers.

All the remaining major players including Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, and Xiaomi are planning to launch their 5G devices in the first half of 2019. If Apple sticks to its schedule of launching 5G devices in 2020, it would put the company a year and a half behind its competitors. This is especially significant outside the US where Chinese OEMs are gaining market share.

Intel is testing the 5G modem called XMM 8060, but it faces high heat dissipation issues. Eventually, Apple will be using Intel's XMM 8161 modems, which would be built on a more power efficient 10-nanometer process. It should be noted that Intel's 10nm technology has already been delayed several times, and the current estimate is to launch it in the holiday season of 2019.

We should see a marketing onslaught from smartphone manufacturers as well as telecom players in 2019 extolling the virtues of 5G network. There should also be enough attractive use cases of this technology to entice customers. Even if Apple's iOS ecosystem is very strong with a significant moat, Apple's customers could feel inclined to skip the 2019 iPhone cycle and wait for a 5G device from Apple. It is difficult to imagine that Apple could get a significant number of its user base to upgrade in 2019 at a price point of over $1,000 without 5G capability.

Given the new reporting structure in which Apple will not disclose unit shipments, we might see another round of rumors and third-party reports showing declining sales in iPhones and other products.

Foldable phones could be the new frontier

Samsung has recently displayed its foldable phone. When closed, it has a display of 4.58 inch, and when opened, it has a display of 7.3 inch. Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) head of Android UX development, Glen Murphy, was also present at the event and mentioned that it would be working with the developer community to bring more features to this phone. This lead in foldable phones gives Samsung a number of advantages. It gets major bragging rights of launching a very difficult technology. Eventually, we could see different form factors evolve in this line of smartphones, which should make a big impact in niche markets. When opened, the display is 7.3 inch, which is slightly less than iPad mini's 7.9 inch.

Apple has also patented its foldable phone design. But it could be several years before it makes an entry into this segment. The company can wait and see if this technology gains acceptance among customers before diving in. However, this will also show the slower pace of Apple to challenge itself and bring innovations which can wow customers and open new segments for the company.

In the past few years, most of the Android competitors have followed Apple's lead. With the notch display in iPhone X, Apple was able to gain an upper-hand, which helped the company increase its pricing and massively improve the ASP. That advantage has allowed the company to extract the maximum benefit in the current cycle also with a further increase in prices. But if Apple falls behind other competitors in new techs like 5G and foldable phones, it will be difficult for the company to justify higher prices. It will not only lead to smaller growth in ASP, but also keep on increasing the upgrade cycle for its devices.

Focus will remain on products

Despite the management's intention to move Wall Street's focus on Apple's Services instead of its product lineup, iPhones and other products will continue to be very important for Apple's valuation. Services segment had a revenue of $37 billion in FY18 compared to total revenue of $265.5 billion, or less than 14%. The revenue growth within the iPhone segment will remain very important in the near future.

If Apple is significantly behind the next technological change, it will be very difficult for the company to improve the pricing of its devices. On top of this, other external factors like currency headwinds and trade issues can further dampen the top-line and bottom-line growth for the company. Investors should look at both the macroeconomic headwinds as well as company-specific challenges which will be plaguing Apple in the next few quarters.

Investor Takeaway

Apple has fallen behind in the race to launch 5G devices. The competitive scenario is much different than it was during the launch of 3G and 4G services. Apple's launch of 5G devices in 2020 would be a year and a half behind other competitors. During this time, new apps and services built around 5G will not be available for Apple users. This should certainly impact the ability of Apple to gain any meaningful pricing growth for its flagship devices in the 2019 cycle.

Customers can also decide to wait for 5G devices before upgrading, further reducing unit sales. We could see Apple falling behind the already modest guidance it has given. The above headwinds can force the company to reduce expectations in the next cycle, which should be very bearish for the stock.

