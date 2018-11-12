Our Take On Kala Pharmaceuticals

Today, we take a look at Kala Pharmaceuticals, whose stock has had a recent significant decline and now trades at half its IPO price.

I got a question over the weekend from a Seeking Alpha follower on a small ocular concern whose stock has been cut in half since its IPO in 2017. We are updating some previous exclusive research that was provided to Busted IPO Forum members one month ago to present the investment analysis on this small cap concern in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) is a Waltham, Massachusetts based commercial stage biopharmaceutical delivery company initially focused on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of eye diseases. The company employs a proprietary nanoparticle‑based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology to deliver drugs more effectively to target tissues. In August 2018, Kala received its first FDA approval for INVELTYS (KPI-121 1.0%) for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. This ~$275 million busted IPO was founded in 2009 and went public in July 2017, raising net proceeds of $94.9 million at $15.00 per share.

MPP Technology:

The company's MPP technology consists of selectively-sized (~330 nanometers) nanoparticles with proprietary non-covalent coatings that enable relatively uniform distribution of drug particles on mucosal surfaces while at the same time preventing the particles from getting trapped and/or eliminated by mucus; thus, significantly enhancing drug delivery while reducing the number of daily administrations. The company has applied this knowhow to loteprednol etabonate (LE), a corticosteroid intended for ocular uses. In preclinical studies, MPP technology increased delivery of LE into ocular tissues more than three-fold compared to current LE products by facilitating penetration through the tear film mucus. This MPP/LE technology has resulted in one product (INVELTYS) and one late-stage candidate (KPI-121 0.25%).

INVELTYS:

After achieving its primary endpoints of complete resolution of inflammation at Day 8 maintained through Day 15 and complete resolution of pain at Day 8 maintained through Day 15 following ocular surgery in two Phase 3 trials, Kala submitted an NDA for INVELTYS in December 2017, which was green-lighted by the FDA on August 23, 2018. The significance of this approval is that it was the only one for a twice daily administration of a post-surgical steroid versus other approved topical ocular corticosteroid products for this indication, which are dosed four times a day.

Owing to this greater likelihood of compliance, the opportunity for INVELTYS should be meaningful. There were ~8 million ocular surgeries performed in the U.S. during 2017. In the prior twelve months ending June 2018, ~9.4 million ocular steroid prescriptions were written with branded products accounting for ~30% of total and ~63% of sales. The average price for the branded prescriptions was ~$192. A back of the envelope calculation would put the total ocular steroid market at ~$860 million. However, whether branded or generic, INVELTYS is the only steroid approved for twice daily dosing. Owing to this dynamic and its excellent safety profile, 81% of ophthalmologists are 'likely' to 'extremely likely' to prescribe INVELTYS (per Kala's in-house research). Based on these assumptions, management believes that peak sales for INVELTYS will be north of $300 million.

The company is currently in the process of hiring a sales management team that will onboard a sales force in December 2018, with an eye towards a 1Q19 launch.

It should be noted that in addition to the currently approved therapies, Bausch Health (BHC) has an LE gel formulated for topical delivery two or three times daily following cataract surgery with a February 25, 2019 PDUFA date; Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) is developing a corticosteroid intracanalicular insert (Dextenza) for the treatment of ocular pain following ophthalmic surgery with a December 28, 2018 PDUFA date; and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' (EYPT)DEXYCU was approved in February 2018 for the treatment of postoperative inflammation that is administered as a single injection at the end of ocular surgery.

KPI-121 0.25%:

Like INVELTYS, the company has also conducted two Phase 3 studies for its other candidate, KPI-121 0.25% - which is essentially a lower concentration of INVELTYS - for patients with dry eye disease utilizing a four times a day, two‑week course of therapy. In its first Phase 3 trial (STRIDE 1) statistical significance was achieved for both primary endpoints of conjunctival hyperemia and ocular discomfort severity change from baseline to Day 15. However, in its STRIDE 2 trial, KPI-121 0.25% failed to achieve statistical significance for ocular discomfort severity change.

Owing to these mixed results, Kala met with the FDA in 2Q18 to formulate a game plan, resulting in the initiation of a third Phase 3 study (STRIDE 3). Management believes that a change in trial design will result in a greater likelihood of success. While this study is ongoing, Kala filed a NDA for KPI-121 0.25% for the short-term treatment of dry eye in mid-October. Top-line data for STRIDE 3 is expected to readout in 4Q19. If approved, KPI-121 0.25% would be the first FDA-approved product for this indication, resulting in a significant market opportunity.

Dry eye disease afflicts ~33 million Americans, with ~90% experiencing flareups that last an average of 11 days with these episodes occurring 9 times a year for the mean patient. Currently, dry eye disease is treated with over-the-counter eye drops and two prescription products, Restasis and Xiidra. OTC eye drops may provide relief through lubrication, but do not treat the underlying inflammation characteristic of dry eye disease. The two approved treatments are for chronic sufferers who have continuous symptoms. Both have relatively long onsets of action, and as a result are not widely used for episodic dry eye flareups. Additionally, Restasis instillation frequently results in ocular burning. Combined sales of Restasis and Xiidra were ~$1.7 billion in 2017.

It should be noted that the FDA approved Sun Pharmaceuticals' CEQUA (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution) 0.09% to increase tear production in patients with dry eye disease on August 16th, 2018.

Recent Price Performance:

Whether it stemmed from concerns about new and potential competition or the perception that the company had to raise additional capital, INVELTYS's approval did not send Kala's stock price higher. Instead, the stock has sold off nearly 45% since the August 23rd news.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary:

At the close of 3Q18, Kala had approximately $75 million on its balance sheet, which it deemed enough cash to get it through the next twelve months. It also had $20 million of debt. On October 3rd, 2018, the company announced a secondary offering (at $8.25) that will likely raise net proceeds of ~$65 million. Concurrent to the secondary, the company announced the closing of a $110 million credit facility, of which it immediately on boarded $75 million. These funds will be employed to hire a sales force for the INVELTYS launch, file an NDA for KPI-121 0.25%, and complete its STRIDE 3 trial. The net of all these 4Q18 transactions and 3Q18 activity should leave the company with ~$200 million in cash and ~$95 million of debt.

The four Wall Street analysts following KALA rate the company a buy. Price targets range from $15.00 to $51.00 a share. H.C. Wainwright was the last analyst firm to chime in. They reiterated their Buy rating and $15 price target on Friday even if they are now more conservative on peak sales for INVELTYS. Here is the commentary from that analyst call.

We note that INVELTYS is the first and only FDA-approved corticosteroid eye drop with a BID dosing regimen to be used after ocular surgeries. Reimbursement by commercial payors could be obtained throughout 2019, in our view, and Medicare coverage could follow in 2020. We have adjusted our 2019 revenue projections lower due to the time needed for commercial payors to start covering INVELTYS. In addition, due to recent late-stage trial initiations of competitor candidates in dry eye, we have more than halved our projected peak annual sales of $1B, while maintaining the probability of success at 65%. Accordingly, our estimated enterprise value of the firm has decreased from $1.1B to $570M. Excluding $75M debt, this leads to a market value of the firm at $495M.

In addition, two significant owners with board representation, RA Capital and Longitude Venture Partners, invested an additional $20 million and $5 million, respectively, on the recent secondary, upping their combined ownership to ~7.4 million shares, or ~22% of the shares outstanding.

Verdict:

With regard to INVELTYS, concerns about impending competition are legitimate, but at Kala's current stock price, are likely overblown. Dextenza would only be indicated for ocular pain and DEXYCU is only indicated for ocular inflammation. Both are known to increase intraocular pressure more than INVELTYS. If approved, Bausch Health's LE gel candidate will be only indicated for cataract procedures. In addition to its KPI-121 0.25% candidate, the company's MPP technology should have multiple delivery applications for multiple indications in the future. If management's peak sales expectation of >$300 million for INVELTYS materializes, a purchase near the $7 level represents significant upside potential. With the recent decline in the stock, the risk/reward profile of KALA looks favorable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KALA, OCUL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.