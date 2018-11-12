Rusoro Mining: An Arbitrage Play?

The first USD $100 million payment is due in this month. The balance is payable in monthly installments over the next 5 years. If the Venezuelan government defaults on the settlement, Rusoro can seek recovery against Venezuela's U.S.-based Citgo oil refinery.

Cash receivable is outstanding from the Venezuelan government pursuant to the settlement reached by Rusoro and Venezuela last month.

There is a potential for massive stock repricing if the gap between assets ($1.3 billion receivable) and market cap is bridged.

After multi-year litigation and enforcement proceedings, Rusoro agreed $1.3 billion cash settlement with Venezuela in October 2018, but is currently trading at <10% of the face value of the receivable it is holding from the Venezuelan government.

Venezuelan government seems to be determined to meet its obligations to Rusoro because otherwise it is risking to lose its prize asset, US-based Citgo oil refinery.

Accordingly, we think that Rusoro presents a very compelling risk/reward opportunity and the stock has massive upside potential.

Rusoro's origin story

Rusoro (OTCPK:RMLFF) is a gold mining company with Russian roots, that began operating in Venezuela in 2001. Rusoro accumulated and was successfully operating several producing assets.

In 2006, Rusoro went public at CAD $3.70/share in Toronto (listed as RML.V). The stock consequently fell to under CAD $1.00 on the soon-to-be-justified macro concerns about Venezuela.

In 2007-2011, Rusoro significantly expanded its resource base via a series of acquisitions, including a purchase of Venezuelan assets of Gold Fields (OTCPK:GFIOF, a major South African mining company) for combined cash/equity consideration. As a result, Rusoro held a portfolio of prime gold assets in Venezuela and Gold Fields became Rusoro’s second largest shareholder.

Rusoro never shied away from relying on Russia’s ties to Venezuela and always listed this relationship as its competitive advantage.

However, in September 2011 the Venezuelan government enacted a decree giving itself exclusive rights to gold mining in the country, effectively nationalizing Rusoro’s assets. Rusoro’s stock price plummeted to CAD0.09/share.

In March 2012, after Rusoro’s negotiations with Venezuela on forming a JV failed, Venezuela finally expropriated all Rusoro’s assets.

Litigation and settlement

In June 2012, Rusoro secured a litigation funding facility from Calunius Litigation Risk Fund. Exact terms of this facility were never disclosed. Rusoro then launched international arbitration proceedings in the ICSID (International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes).

In August 2016, ICSID issued a strong unanimous arbitration award in Rusoro’s favor. Pursuant to the award, Rusoro was granted US$1.2 billion. The amount was due immediately.

Rusoro then sought attachment of assets belonging to Citgo, PDVSA’s oil refinery in Texas. Citgo shares were pledged, but Rusoro argued that PDVSA and Citgo were alter egos for Venezuela and the structure was designed to hide Venezuela’s assets from its creditors.

On 11 October 2018, Rusoro received a settlement proposal from Venezuela.

On 19 October 2018, Rusoro and Venezuela executed a settlement agreement, pursuant to which:

Venezuela agrees to pay Rusoro over US$1.28 billion;

First US$100 million tranche is due in November 2018;

The balance is to be paid in monthly installments over a 5-year period starting in Jan 2019;

Rusoro can restart enforcement proceedings under the ICSID arbitration award if Venezuela fails to honor the settlement agreement;

Venezuela retains the right to appeal the award in ICSID, and is currently appealing. If the award were set aside, Rusoro would retain any payments that have been made prior to that date.

Stock soared to CAD $0.39 before stabilizing at around CAD $0.20-CAD $0.25.

Shareholders structure

Gold Fields is one of the largest African mining companies, with market cap of USD $2.8 billion. Gold Fields remain a strategic investor in Rusoro, their 25.7% stake now represents a sizeable asset for the company.

Accordingly, we think that Gold Fields is likely to take an active stance and protect its interests as a Rusoro shareholder.

Intrinsic value calculation

Intrinsic value largely depends on contingent payment. It is difficult to estimate those with any degree of certainty. Based on the analysis above (with contingent liabilities estimated as 26%-86% of the total received settlement amount and 20% arbitrary discount applied to the equity value), there is material upside in the current share price under most scenarios.

Management’s actions

Management exercised stock options for cash in 2017 (and, possibly, 2018) indicating that they see upside in the stock price.

There are multiple arrangements indicating that management views successful resolution of the litigation as probable (see section Contingencies of the MD&A):

Contingent success fees: 15% of the award payable to “select stakeholders, including the Lenders of the Convertible Loan and the board of directors and management of the Company”;

Trust and Contribution Agreements: 2% of the award payable to “trust established for the board of directors and management”.

Also, some of the promissory notes issued by the company are repayable at 3x face value in the event of the receipt of the award.

These arrangements could be seen as designed to shift value from the common shareholders to the management.

Risks and mitigants

Risks Mitigants Management acts in bad faith and tries to siphon value away from the shareholders. Gold Fields is a shareholder. Gold Fields has significant resources and will protect its rights. Management has a significant equity stake and accordingly can choose to receive value as dividends. Venezuela wins the appeal in ICSID. Rusoro will still keep the funds that it received up until the date such award will be awarded We believe that this scenario is highly unlikely. Venezuela defaults on the settlement agreement. Rusoro will restart its enforcement proceedings against Citgo. In November 2018, Rusoro made c. $1.0 billion on its bonds collateralized by Citgo. As WSJ put it, "Venezuela is spending a seemingly inordinate amount of money to keep control of Citgo Petroleum Corp., its prized U.S. refiner that most analysts predict it will eventually lose anyway."

Conclusion

We believe there is a material chance that Rusoro will be able to realize a significant portion of the receivable it is holding from the Venezuelan government as the government seems determined to keep Citgo plant.

Rusoro is currently priced at <10% of the receivable face value, and thus we think that Rusoro's stock presents a very compelling risk/reward opportunity and the stock has massive upside potential.

