Lexicon Still Heavily Dependent On Its Pipeline

Although Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) has done what many biotechs fail to do, getting a drug through the clinical trial and FDA approval processes and onto the market, the commercialization of Xermelo really hasn’t helped the company or the stock, as the shares are quite a bit lower than when the drug was first approved and launched. At the same time, Lexicon has seen other pharmaceutical companies announce relatively solid data for their SGLT-2 drugs in Type 1 diabetes, the same market that Lexicon hopes to target (in partnership with Sanofi (SNY)) with sotagliflozin (or “sota”).

I continue to believe that the market is undervaluing the opportunity Lexicon has in the diabetes space with sota, but investors are in no mood to give the benefit of the doubt to a company that has long tested their patience. Accordingly, while I do see value here (potentially significant value), this may not be the easiest way to generate alpha, particularly as the launch of sota could be more challenging than once hoped.

The Xermelo Story Isn’t Getting Better

Third quarter earnings saw Lexicon once again post disappointing results for its lead drug Xermelo. Revenue did tick up about 5% sequentially on a 6% increase in patient starts, but the final number was still once again lower than expectations and management bailed on its prior guidance of $30 million in annual sales for the drug.

There’s really just not much going on here that’s all that positive. New patient starts fell 6% sequentially, and while management has been investing in patient compliance efforts to get patients to stick with the drug longer before quitting (it can take time for the drug to work), compliance is only holding steady at around 80%. Worse still, about 25% of Xermelo prescriptions generate no revenue for the company, as the come through the patient assistance program. Management is continuing to work with payers to improve this situation, but it’s tough to make headway when you’re giving away a quarter of your volume (versus a more typical rate of 5% to 10%).

At the same time, Lexicon’s partner in Europe Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) isn’t exactly setting the world on fire in their territories either. To be fair, I can’t really say that Ipsen is doing a bad job when you look at Lexicon’s own challenges, but the fact remains that this has been a disappointing commercial launch and a sudden turnaround/inflection seems unlikely.

The Sota Story Has A Few More Milestones To Pass

October’s EASD meeting was not necessarily great for sentiment for Lexicon, as Lilly (NYSE:LLY) joined AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) with data on the use of its SGLT-2 inhibitor in Type 1 diabetes that showed efficacy and safety broadly similar to Lexicon’s sota. For its part, Lexicon’s poster presentations there were largely just reiterations of what was already known – adding sota to optimized insulin therapy improves glycemic control with a relatively good safety profile. I say “relatively good”, as there are some differences of opinion in the medical community regarding how seriously the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis (or DKA) should be viewed.

The next major milestone for Lexicon with this drug will be the FDA briefing documents for the Ad Com meeting, which I believe could be available in January. These documents should indicate how concerned the FDA is about the DKA risk and what sort of label warnings could be in play (as well as the FDA’s view of the overall risk/benefit balance). I certainly expect some pointed questions and observations regarding the DKA risk, and Lexicon/Sanofi had best come prepared with good plans in place for educating doctors and patients and managing/mitigating the risk.

A little later in 2019, investors should also start seeing pivotal data for sota in Type 2 diabetes. Sanofi is leading this program and I would expect the data to more or less track with earlier trials showing that sota’s efficacy and safety are broadly comparable with SGLT-2 inhibitors, but with some advantages in sub-groups like patients with renal disease.

Although I’ve explained this in the past, it bears repeating – I continue to expect that Lexicon/Sanofi will grab some share in the Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes spaces, but not leading share. I never expected Lexicon to have the market to itself in Type 1 with sota, and it doesn’t need commanding market share to generate significant revenue. Launching against already-established drugs will be a challenge, but I believe there is room for multiple contenders (particularly in the Type 1 space) and that sota can be a very worthwhile drug for Lexicon in that market.

The Opportunity

I had already trimmed back my expectations for Xermelo pretty significantly, so the third quarter performance was more confirmation than anything else. At this point, I continue to believe that Lexicon shares are worth around $18/share, with around 70% of that tied to the value of sota in Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Lexicon’s pipeline (Xermelo in some uncommon cancers, LX2761 in Type 2 diabetes, LX9211 in pain) offers some upside, and investors should see initial Phase I data from the latter two before year-end.

The Bottom Line

Lexicon remains a frustrating stock, and that situation is not helped by the fact that the Xermelo launch has been quite disappointing and that the sota launch could be challenging given that Lexicon/Sanofi will be marketing against established brands/franchises in the SGLT space. Still, while Lexicon hasn’t done a lot lately to earn the benefit of the doubt, I do believe those doubts are a bit excessive now and I think there’s upside for patient investors from here.

