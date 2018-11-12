Ventas: 5.3% Yield, Strong Portfolio And Growth, Sensible Valuation

Ventas benefits from an aging U.S. population and rising healthcare costs through its diversified, senior-focused facility portfolio.

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) is an attractive income vehicle in the healthcare REIT sector for investors that seek high, recurring dividend income. Ventas benefits from an aging U.S. population and rising healthcare expenditures through its large, diversified property portfolio. The healthcare REIT further easily outearns its dividend with both FFO and normalized FFO, which lends a high margin of dividend safety to an investment in Ventas. Shares are sensibly valued and offer investors an entry dividend yield of 5.3 percent. The yield on cost will most likely rise going forward.

Ventas - Portfolio Snapshot

Ventas is one of the largest healthcare REITs in the United States: The REIT's equity value currently stands at ~$22 billion. Ventas primarily invests in senior housing facilities, but has also allocated funds to medical office properties, life science facilities and other healthcare properties.

Here's a portfolio breakdown in terms of investments.

Source: Ventas Q3 2018 Earnings Supplemental

Senior Housing properties also contribute the lion's share of Ventas' annualized net operating income: 55 percent. Medical office buildings come in second, adding 19 percent of total net operating income.

Here's a breakdown by NOI.

Source: Ventas

Ventas profits from an aging U.S. population, higher institutionalization rates, higher drug demand, and rising healthcare expenditures through its diversified facility portfolio. Elderly demographics are projected to grow rapidly in the next several decades, setting up a positive demand picture for healthcare REITs such as Ventas and other large senior-focused healthcare REITs.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Balance Sheet And Leverage

Ventas has a strong, investment-grade rated balance sheet that protects investors in the event of a U.S. recession or a major downturn in the REIT sector. Credit ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and Fitch both rate Ventas BBB+ while Moody's rates the healthcare REIT Baa1.

Source: Ventas

Importantly, Ventas has maintained moderate leverage ratios over the last six years (measured as total debt-to-enterprise value), meaning the company has grown without leveraging up its balance sheet.

Source: Ventas

The Dividend Is Safe

Ventas outearned its dividend in each of the last eight quarters: The healthcare REIT earned an average of $1.01/share in funds from operations and $1.04/share in normalized funds from operations which compares favorably to an average dividend rate of just $0.78/share.

Here are Ventas' major dividend coverage stats, updated for the third financial quarter.

Source: Achilles Research

And here's Ventas' normalized FFO payout ratio (average: 75.4 percent).

Source: Achilles Research

Ventas is an income vehicle of interest especially for DG investors that want to bet on rising dividend income over time: The REIT actively grows its dividend payout.

Here is Ventas' 3-year dividend growth chart.

VTR Dividend data by YCharts

Valuation

Ventas' dividend stream currently costs income investors ~15.2x Q3 2018 run-rate normalized funds from operations.

Based on the REIT's full-year normalized FFO guidance of $4.03-$4.07/share, an investment in Ventas costs DG investors ~14.8x 2018e normalized FFO.

And here's how VTR stacks up against other healthcare REITs in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

VTR Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Risk factors potentially affecting the investment thesis negatively include:

A U.S. recession;

Increasing competition in the healthcare sector, leading to pressure on occupancy rates and cash flow; and

Operator problems that could trigger a deterioration in distribution coverage.

Your Takeaway

Ventas is a compelling income vehicle, especially for DG investors that want to grow dividend income and their yield on cost over time. Ventas benefits from an aging U.S. population through its senior healthcare-focused facility portfolio. The company also has an investment-grade rated balance sheet, moderate leverage ratios, and continues to outearn its dividend with FFO and normalized FFO. Shares are affordable, and the dividend is growing. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

