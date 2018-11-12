Reassessing Your Financial Plan: Asset Allocation Daily

“Free Money” Fuels Housing Gains

“Increases in housing prices…have been effectively enabled by yield curve spread compression. This created what could be called a form of ‘free money’ that supported housing price gains… as home buyers could pay up to a 27.6% higher price to buy a house than they would have otherwise been able to - while not having to pay a correspondingly higher monthly mortgage payment...” (Daniel Amerman)

Post-Election Possibilities

“Democrats are unlikely to accede on any key proposal requiring Congressional support…Investment Implications: [1]: A crisis of confidence like what we saw in 2011. The economy runs on confidence. [2]: A delay in the crucial North American trade agreements would affect many industries and have a ripple effect.” (Jeff Miller)

Recent Rally

“The rally of the last several days looks like a technical bounce, i.e., a short-term exhaustion of selling, rather than bargain hunting. To be sure, there are pockets of the market - notably Japan and many emerging markets - that could be described as cheap. But at the broader level, and particularly in the United States, it is difficult to argue that stocks got so cheap buyers simply could not help themselves.” (Russ Koesterich, CFA)

A Top-Heavy Market

“The US stock market is currently 60% more top heavy than it has been in the last 20 years. In the past, a top heavy market peak has preceded a market correction, but not so in this current bull market, at least not yet. How tall can this tree grow?” (Ronald Surz)

Italy

“The hope of the Italian government, not unlike others hoping to buy their way out of their problems, is, according to an article in the Financial Times, ‘part of a gamble by the government that an increase in state spending will help jolt Italy’s ailing economy back to life following a lost decade.’… And, what will this growth achieve? According to Italy’s coalition, enough growth will be generated to produce government revenues that will allow the government to pay off the debt created by the plan. This is something, however, that no government policy has ever been able to pull off.” (John M. Mason)

Thought For The Day

My most recent podcast discussed a stock I think could be worth buying. Before pointing out the reasons for my favoring the stock, I highlighted some of its flaws and potentially negative scenarios. Because the fate of any one particular stock is so ambiguous, I concluded the podcast with the admonition that the stock was “worth considering as part of a broad and diversified portfolio.”

Here I want to amplify that point by adding that the design and management of your portfolio should itself be part of a broad financial plan reflecting your unique life goals. And that can be very hard to do for numerous reasons, the most basic being that many people lack clarity about their goals. And even for those whose goals are clear, or who engage a professional to help them, the end result is usually a bunch of legal documents or investment policy statement. Few are those blessed with a clear mission statement and accompanying plan to express this mission financially.

For those who find themselves in such a predicament, I have some advice. You don’t need perfect clarity or a forest of legal documents to have a meaningful financial plan. Rather, you can just make the following very realistic assumptions: a) you won’t attain wealth without ownership of assets such as real estate and stocks; and b) you won't preserve that wealth from the blows that time and chance deliver without a large dose of liquidity.

Consequently, if your asset allocation is balanced among stocks, real estate and cash – than you can put your capital at risk with greater self-assurance, buying this or that stock, knowing that it is but one piece of the puzzle in a broader financial plan that has the velocity to propel you through your evolving life goals.

