Amber Road's (AMBR) CEO Jim Preuninger on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Jim Preuninger

Thank you, Kevin. This was another good quarter for Amber Road. We continue to have success adding both new enterprise and midmarket customers and expanding our relationship with many existing customers.

Our European sales division, which had good bookings in the first half of the year, did have a few deals that pushed from Q3 but we are very pleased with the closures that they’ve shown us so far in the fourth quarter. And the forecast that they’ve given us for the end of the year is strong. We are well-positioned to improve subscription revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

Overall, our financial performance in the quarter was excellent. In the recent quarter, total revenues were above the high end of our guidance, coming in at $22.2 million. I’m especially pleased to report positive non-GAAP operating income and strong adjusted EBITDA of roughly $2.5 million.

We also generated meaningful cash flow from operations, bringing our year-to-date cash flow from operations to roughly $5 million. We’ve established Amber Road as a company that can deliver solid revenue growth, with improving profit and cash flow.

We know from our discussions with customers that our solutions are helping them manage the increasing complexity and velocity of changes in global trade, much of which is being driven by U.S. trade wars, Brexit and an acceleration of new free trade agreement. This gives us confidence in our market opportunity and our market position heading in to 2019.

Just this past quarter, we saw the imposition of more U.S. tariffs on China and the renegotiation of a new NAFTA called USMCA. While USMCA still needs to be ratified, when this agreement is ready to go, we will have a large number of customers, who will need our help in additional trade content to successfully make the transition. This situation should offer us a nice revenue boost.

Free trade agreements continue to grow in their importance to our business as we remain uniquely positioned in the marketplace to make sense of the updated rules and regulation for our customers and sell more software and trade content to facilitate their participation in those agreements. We’re also seeing great activity for our China Trade Management solution as China overhauls its customs processes. Our CTM module provides us a fantastic gateway to many large customers using a moderately priced product that delivers a quick win and then opens the door for us to sell these customers more of our GTM suite.

The recent quarter provides me with several great examples, which I’ll now highlight. Airbus, the leading designing, manufacturing and delivering aerospace product company, with servicing solutions to customers on a global basis, has an assembly facility in Tianjin zone where they import aircraft into the China domestic market. While seeking tax savings offered by government-sponsored Duty Deferral programs, the company recognize the challenges to meet compliance requirements using only Excel spreadsheets. In the recent quarter, Airbus chose Amber Road for their China trade operations.

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. designs and manufactures injection molding equipment for the plastic industry worldwide. Husky recognize the challenges of managing the China Customs handbook manually and reconciling with customs regimes using only paper records. They set a goal to eliminate compliance issues and tax losses in the next year and started a search for a best-in-class automation. The company executed an agreement in September for Amber Road’s China Trade Management module.

Merck, a leading life sciences and technology company has four manufacturing sites in China and ships more than 100,000 SKUs through China. They were challenged by a lack of primary capabilities for global trade execution, especially in China, which inhibited their ability to respond to new and changing trade regulation. They also did not have a control tower to view operating metrics and spot exceptions to standards.

In the recent quarter, Merck subscribed to our China Trade Management module. Our solution will help them meet compliance requirements for recent China Customs reforms, provide a more scalable solution to help the company grow without issues and realize savings through reduced tax.

We are pleased with our position to rapidly win more deals in China and believe that this market remains a long-term growth opportunity for Amber Road.

We’re also pleased with the adoption of our solutions across some of our newer verticals. You may remember a few quarters ago, I spoke about the launch of Amber Road’s Export On-Demand University & Research Edition, which we sell to universities across the United States. Since its launch, we have seen meaningful demand in customer adoption. More than ever, universities are deeply concerned about protecting their intellectual property, ensuring that all parties involved in their research efforts are complying with U.S. regulations. This is driving the need for advanced technology that Amber Road is best able to provide.

We’ve had much success launching Amber Road’s Export On-Demand University and Research Edition at several key conferences and trade shows and we’ll continue to do so given the strength of the initial reception we have received. This product is selling well. Since its launch, we have added customers, which include Wichita State University, Kansas University, University of Pittsburgh, New York University, Rowan University and many others. We’ve set a goal to be the leading technology provider for compliance to the hundreds of U.S. universities engaged in research.

As I do each quarter, let me provide you with a few additional new and expanded customer examples that highlight the value delivered by our solutions. Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi-industrial leader servicing a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries from over 2,000 locations, with 120,000 employees. As a leader in energy, security, retail and building technology systems, their products help businesses work more effectively through enhanced security management and information management solutions. Johnson Controls have subscribed to Amber Road’s export management restrictive party screening and Trade Wizards modules.

The initial project is aimed at upgrading the Tyco International business, which they recently acquired. And in the long term, Johnson Controls will extend these technologies across all their core businesses. Our solution will provide this customer with a significant reduction in manual efforts to screen their international trading partners, improve the ability to manage export licenses, generate export documentation for transmission and filing and become audit-ready with U.S. regulatory agencies.

As another example, Donaldson Company Inc. is a vertically-integrated filtration company engaged in the production and marketing of air filters used in a variety of industry sectors, including industrial aerospace, chemical, alternative energy and pharmaceuticals. Donaldson operates in Belgium, Mexico, China, The UK, Thailand, United States, Russia, Japan, Italy, Germany and France. With a focus on increasing growth overseas, Donaldson has faced – was faced with the complexity of international trade and the need to optimize its global networks.

The company wanted to automate its global trade operations for all its locations and business units. They needed the right tools and systems to ensure compliance and great savings opportunities. With our export management module, our customer will replace manual and homegrown systems that are labor-intensive and unable to scale with their growth goals. Donaldson will also take advantage of duty savings opportunities with our free trade agreement module and eight free trade agreement plug-ins.

Overall, I’m pleased with our results for the third quarter. We continue to believe that we can improve subscription revenue growth in the fourth quarter, while continuing on our path of generating sustainable profit and positive cash flow.

With that, let me turn it over to Tom.

Tom Conway

Thanks, Jim. I’ll start with a detailed overview of our third quarter 2018 financial performance, and I’ll provide some commentary on our fourth quarter and full year 2018 outlook. Following my closing remarks, we’ll open up the call for your questions. As a reminder, we adopted ASC 606 on a modified retrospective basis.

Starting with the third quarter results. On the statement of operations, we generated GAAP revenue in the quarter of $22.2 million compared to $20.2 million in the third quarter of 2017. Subscription revenue was $15.9 million, an increase of 7% compared to $14.9 million in the prior year period. Professional services revenue was $6.3 million compared to $5.3 million in the same period a year ago, with growth being positively impacted by the fast start of subscriptions executed in the second quarter.

We continue to service a large and growing services backlog but for the fourth quarter, you should expect to see professional services to decline sequentially due to fewer billing days in the quarter and a kickoff of new projects weighted more towards the beginning of 2019.

Our trailing 12-month recurring revenue retention rate through September was 101%, reflecting the long-term value of our customer relationships. We have sustained high levels of recurring revenue for the past five years, giving us a high-level of revenue and billings visibility in the forward quarters.

On a GAAP basis, our gross profit was $12.7 million or 57% of total revenue compared to $11.1 million or 55% of total revenue in the prior year period. Subscription gross profit was $10.5 million or 66 of subs – 56% of subscription revenue compared to $10 million or 67% of subscription revenue in the third quarter of 2017.

Our gross profit on professional services was $2.2 million or 35% of professional services revenue due to very high utilization of our staff to service new customers signed in the first half of this year. This gross profit performance compares to $1 million or 19% of professional services revenue in the same period last year. Our expectation is that our professional services margins will remain healthy at about 20% for the fourth quarter.

I’ll now discuss our Q3 operating expenses. On a GAAP basis, total operating expenses were $13.9 million compared to $12.9 million in the third quarter of 2017. Our third quarter GAAP operating loss was $1.2 million compared to a GAAP operating loss of $1.8 million in the third quarter of last year.

On a non-GAAP basis, we are pleased to report positive operating income of $1.3 million, an improvement compared to an operating loss of $12,000 in the year ago period. This performance was well ahead of our guidance. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2018 excludes stock-based compensation.

We are pleased with the levers we are seeing in the business as we continue to drive both growth and profitability. We believe we have set the company on a path to deliver ongoing profit and positive cash flow but also know that we are – there are areas that we will need to make investments, including sales and research and development. We expect to do so based on the opportunities we see ahead for the business.

GAAP net loss was $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to a GAAP net loss of $2.2 million in the prior year period. GAAP net loss per share was $0.06 in the third quarter of 2018 compared to a net loss per share of $0.08 in the third quarter of 2017. These amounts are based on 27.9 million to 27.5 million shares outstanding respectively.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income improved to $845,000 for the third quarter of 2018. This amount compares to a non-GAAP net loss of $413,000 in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.03 in the third quarter of 2018 compared to a net loss per share of $0.02 in the prior year period. These per share amounts are based on 27.9 million and 27.5 million shares outstanding respectively.

We are very happy to report another great quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. For the third quarter, our adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million, an improvement compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1 million in the same period last year.

Turning the focus to our balance sheet, as of September 30, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents of $10.1 million compared to $7.5 million as of June 30, 2018. Cash flow provided by operations in the third quarter of 2018 was $4.1 million, an improvement compared to $1.7 million used in Q3 2017. For the nine months of 2018, cash flow provided by operations is $4.9 million compared with the use of cash of $2.8 million in the prior year period.

Turning to guidance, I’ll remind you that our guidance is based on the modified retrospective adoption of ASC 606. Our expectations of non-GAAP loss from operation and non-GAAP loss per basic share for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 excludes stock-based compensation.

Starting with our thoughts on the fourth quarter of 2018, total revenue is expected to be in the range of $21.1 million to 27 point – $21.7 million. Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss is expected to be in the range of $900,000 to $300,000. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $0.05 to $0.03. These per share amounts assume 28 million basic shares outstanding.

For a full year 2018 perspective, we expect total revenue to be in the range of $84.4 million to $85 million. We now expect non-GAAP adjusted operating loss to improve and be in the range of a loss of $900,000 to a loss of $300,000. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share is now expected to be in the range of $0.10 to $0.08, and these per share amounts are assuming 28 million basic shares outstanding. We also expect to continue to generate positive cash flow from operations throughout 2018.

Our full guidance reaffirms our commitment to managing the business for profitable revenue growth, including generating positive cash flow from operations and positive adjusted EBITDA.

Question-and-Answer Session

Tom Roderick

Tom Roderick

Hi, gentlemen, thank you for taking the question. So Jim, congrats on the quarter, I will start that. It sounds like a nice environment and even with Europe having a few deals with things – sounds like you closed those in this quarter. So pretty good deal commentary. I think everybody is probably wondering what you’re perspective on the world looks like relative to a lot of questions around industrial manufacturing in China. Curious for what your customers are thinking about for not just demand perspective right here and right now but any lingering uncertainty on sustaining your own budgets. And are they giving you any advance sort of visibility into how they’re thinking about 2019? I know it’s a little early to think about how that impacts your numbers, but thoughts from the front lines of sales would be really helpful here.

Jim Preuninger

I think the best measure I have for how people are reacting to the environment is just to look at our pipeline and deal activity. So we continue to see good deal momentum. Our pipelines are growing. We’re closing business around the globe. While Europe might have been just a little soft in Q3, it was pretty hot in the first half and we expect it to return to that type of environment for us in Q4. So if I look at – again, pipeline and just deal flow and I measure it around the globe. It’s a pretty good environment for us. I think a lot of companies now are taking note – not just taking note but are really being driven to deal with the trade difficulties in their company. So Brexit is looming hard and fast next year; new trade agreements, revised trade agreements; as I’d mentioned, a new NAFTA; tariffs that are swinging up and down it seems weekly. It’s creating quite a lot of I think challenges and I think opportunities for companies that can stand up and address them well.

Tom Roderick

Yes, it seems like complexity always helps you guys in the long run. So that’s good, good to hear. Relative to the model itself, I understand that there’s – you have some of those deals that you don’t get all the benefits of even if you close them early. So we’ll start to see some more benefits, I gather, the 2019. As I recall, your commentary, kind of throughout the year, was let’s aim for subscription growth in the double digits in the fourth quarter. I’m curious if you still think that’s achievable in the context of your guidance. Or would some of these deals flip, perhaps we just sort of push that target into 2019. But regardless of when we get there, is that a target that we can kind of hold once you do get back to double-digit growth? Is that a nice achievable sort of mid-term range for subscription growth here?

Jim Preuninger

Tom, that remains a goal for us. And it’s not out of reach in Q4. Our guidance doesn’t quite reflect that. We would need a bit of transaction revenue help to get there, which we don’t include in our guide, but there is – there has been a nice improvement in Q3 over Q2, and we’re going to see a good improvement again in Q4. And I think, we end the year with – how we think we’re going to end with new bookings, we’re going to set ourselves up well in 2019.

Tom Roderick

That’s it for me. I appreciate the color. Thanks, Jim.

Scott Berg

Scott Berg

Hi, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. I would also echo the congratulations. I guess I have two questions, Jim. First of all is your comments on the new NAFTA regulation. The new regulation doesn’t roll the tongue quite as well as NAFTA, so we’ll call it NAFTA Part 2. You had talked about some revenue opportunities with that, that will come as that gets implemented. Are those opportunities – I guess it’s a two-part question, are they onetime in nature? Are they more subscription-based? And then two, are those opportunities with existing customers just having to move from the old content to the new content? Or are there new customers in the pipeline that are interested in signing on so they can take advantage of that change?

Jim Preuninger

Yes, thanks for the compliment and then those area good question, Scott. So the new NAFTA or NAFTA Part 2 as you said, will affect quite a lot of our customers. Free trade agreements has been a big offering here at Amber Road. We have lots of customers that subscribe to that module. And obviously, NAFTA is a huge free trade agreement that nearly all of our customers participate in. So the new NAFTA will result in a new content plug-in. It’s a new agreement that we’ll offer to our customers to subscribe to. So we’ll see a pickup in subscription revenue and that will be recurring.

And then with each one of those, there will be a small services consulting project to take a look at how to set it up, how to implement it, how to make a transition from NAFTA and continue to have – how to use NAFTA for audit purposes and historical records. So it will, as I said in my script, it will be a nice boost to revenue once that is finally ratified and put into law. And I think the second part of your question is just with existing customers or new customers and the answer is really both. I mean, we’re seeing free trade agreements as a part of most, not all, but most of our large enterprise deals. And we have customers not just buying one or two or three free trade agreements but we’re seeing transaction happen today with as many as 40 and 50. As I said, NAFTA is a replacement to NAFTA, is center for most companies, so we’ll continue to be able to sell that very nicely.

Scott Berg

Got it, very helpful. And then my follow-up question, probably for Tom on the model, is obviously, the leverage progression over the last five or six quarters have been – has been very pronounced and meaningful. Congratulations on retaining non-GAAP positive operating income. But one of the line items that’s been maybe reduced, is the right word, over the last four, five quarters is R&D and you called it out towards the end of your script that, that area might need some investment going forward. I guess, relative to those needs, should we think of non-GAAP operating income, kind of where you’re at today, as kind of where the model, I guess, plateaus out for a short time? Or even with those investments, can we still see some model leverage as we go forward over the next maybe 12 to 18 months?

Tom Conway

Yes, thanks, Scott. I would say where we’re at now is a pretty good place for us for the midterm because of some of these investments we want to make. We – the P&L line item for R&D might look like it’s moderated a little bit but when you look at the cash flow statement and you pick up that capitalized development, R&D is actually growing a little bit. And I think that, that’s – as we said in the script, that’s one of the areas we will invest in, and sales and marketing as well. So I think that we enjoy the profitability, generating $5 million of cash flow through the first nine months from operations shows that the model can do it. And we’ll just take – as we said, as we see these opportunities to make investments, we’ll do so.

Scott Berg

Great. That’s all I had at that moment. I’ll jump back in the queue. Thank you.

Jason Celino

Jason Celino

Hi, thanks for taking my question. This is actually Jason on for Monika today. I found your commentary around the three customers choosing the three China trade agreements interesting. Can you kind of talk about how those deals kind of transpired? And kind of how the outline – how the pipeline is shaping up, given all the news we hear about China, U.S. trade tension?

Jim Preuninger

Yes, I mean the trade tensions are adding into demand we have with, certainly, a lot of U.S. companies that are either exporting or importing from China. Our work in China, selling China Trade Management, is more a result of a complete overhaul of the China Customs processes. So they have a new way that they’re working with companies to audit their operations, a new way to file their trade activity, to report on trade activity and it’s creating quite a stir. So companies that might have in the past been kind of holding things together barely with manual processes, I think have now kind of hit the wall because these changes are quite radical.

So I think we saw early in the year demand really spiked with a lot of companies coming to market, saying, “this is the time, we’ve got to get some automation to make this thing really work for us.” So we’ve had a steady stream each quarter, writing some meaningful deals with this solution and we’re well positioned in the marketplace. We’re really the only vendor with a mature enterprise class solution to handle these kinds of things. And the kinds of companies that you hear me talking about, that’s not the only companies that were selling to but they’re great names, large global enterprises that I think when we have success with them in China, many times it’s our first experience with that organization, not always, sometimes.

But if it is our first experience and we do well enough with them, I think it earns us the right and the ability to go knock on the door and start talking about broader suite of products and services that we can provide. So we’re enthusiastic about just what we’re doing in China but we think it has branches and tentacles that could really help the business.

Jason Celino

Great. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And at this time, I see no further questions in the queue. I’ll turn it back over to Mr. Jim Preuninger for closing remarks. Thank you, sir.

Jim Preuninger

Yes, thank you, operator. Well, in closing I’ll just say I really appreciate all the support we’ve gotten from our core key investors, from the analysts that are covering the stock, obviously, from our management team and staff that are working so hard to put together a really good year at Amber Road. I look forward to talking to you more about that in the next call that we have. Thank you, operator. Thank you, everyone.

