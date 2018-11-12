IBM Is Going Down - But It Can Be Saved

Introduction

In September, I wrote an article that chronicled the slow decline of International Business Machines (IBM). The article focused on the company’s declining revenues and margins and the fallacy that is Watson that has been overhyped and over-marketed. Since the article was published, things have gotten worse for the company. Its stock price has declined from $145 to the current $123.

As a result, its market valuation has declined from more than $130 billion to the current $112 billion. This valuation makes IBM reasonably valued compared to other technology companies. In IBM, investors are paying 19X trailing earnings and 8X forward earnings. This is significantly lower than what investors are paying for other old tech companies like Oracle (ORCL), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and Cisco (CSCO) which have an average forward PE ratio of 15. Similarly, IBM has a forward PS ratio of 1.41, which is lower than the average of these companies of 4.65.

During IBM’s decline, many investors – including Warren Buffet – have invested in the company, hoping that it will achieve a turnaround. They have all been disappointed as the company’s stock has continued to see lower lows. Short sellers on the other hand have been rewarded as the stock has lost 17% of its value this year. The short interest has increased from 14 million in January to the current 21 million.

In my view, IBM will continue to underperform because it lacks a catalyst that will take the stock higher. This analysis will be a follow up to the previous article and will highlight more problems that the big blue is facing and how it can be saved.

Elephant in the Room: RHT

When large companies are in decline, they have a habit of making poor decisions especially in terms of acquisitions. Two examples of this are the decision by Sears Holdings (SHLD) to acquire K-Mart and the decision by General Electric (GE) to acquire Baker Hughes (BHGE). Sadly, IBM decided to follow the footsteps of these companies.

Two weeks ago, the company announced that it would spend $34 billion to acquire Red Hat (RHT). IBM would acquire RHT for $190, which was a 63% premium. In its announcement, IBM’s CEO said that:

The acquisition of Red Hat is a game-changer. It changes everything about the cloud market. BM will become the world's #1 hybrid cloud provider, offering companies the only open cloud solution that will unlock the full value of the cloud for their businesses

This announcement reminded me of what GE’s Jeff Immelt said when he announced the acquisition of Baker Hughes.

BHGE is an industry leader positioned to deliver in any economic environment and assist our customers in driving productivity. This deal capitalizes on the current cycle in oil and gas while also strengthening our position for the market recovery. As we go forward, the new fullstream offering accelerates our ability to extend a digital framework to customers while delivering world-class technical innovation and service execution. We look forward to continuing a seamless integration for our customers.

What is different in the two statements is that Immelt was right about the scale of Baker Hughes. On the other hand, Virginia Rometty’s statement was demonstrably wrong. First, in the press conference, IBM used the word cloud 43 times and according to Rometty, the deal will help IBM take an improved market share in the cloud industry. However, a look at Red Hat’s revenues shows a different picture. Most of its revenues come from infrastructure-related offerings while the next revenue comes from application development and other emerging technology offerings. In its 10K, it describes the subscription offerings as: revenue generated from Red Hat Enterprise Linux and related technologies such as Red Hat Satellite and Red Hat Virtualizations.

This point was also noted by Barron’s article that interviewed an analyst from Bernstein who noted that:

More than half of Red Hat’s revenue was generated by its traditional on-premise server operating-system business, which isn’t directly tied to the cloud and has a slowing growth rate.

Further, while Amazon’s (AMZN) cloud grew by 46% in 2017, Red Hat’s cloud-related revenues rose by just 14%. At the same time, the annual revenues of Red Hat are just under $3 billion with the net income being below $300 million. Worse, IBM is paying 55 times RHT’s estimated sales, which is a hefty valuation considering that many companies in the sector are acquired at 4.5 times forward sales.

Therefore, all this does not justify the hefty $34 billion. Also, this is not the first time that IBM has overpaid for its cloud services. In 2013, when it announced the acquisition of Softlayer, it declared that:

As businesses add public cloud capabilities to their on-premise IT systems, they need enterprise-grade reliability, security and management. To address this opportunity, IBM has built a portfolio of high-value private, public and hybrid cloud offerings, as well as software-as-a-service business solutions. With SoftLayer, IBM will accelerate the build-out of our public cloud infrastructure to give clients the broadest choice of cloud offerings to drive business innovation.

Even with the SoftLayer acquisition, IBM has lagged other cloud computing companies. It is number 5 in the industry behind Amazon, Microsoft, Alibaba (BABA), and Google (GOOG). In public cloud, it has a market share of 6%, which is miniscule compared to Amazon’s 46% market share.

In short, IBM is following the same trend followed by General Electric when it acquired Baker Hughes or the disastrous $10.3 billion acquisition of Autonomy by HP in 2011.

A silver lining in all this is that there is a possibility that the deal will not close. In the press statement, IBM said that it will pay $190 for the company. As of this writing, the company is trading at $172, which is 10% lower than the proposed $190. In merger arbitrage, this is a sign that a good number of investors don’t believe the deal will close.

Next Elephant in the Room: Debt

The Red Hat acquisition is the first among many challenges I did not address in my previous article. This deal however presents IBM with a balance sheet problem. To finance the all-cash transaction, IBM will need to raise additional debt.

Before the deal is closed, IBM has a debt to equity ratio of 2.372, which is higher than that of the peers mentioned above. Microsoft, Oracle, Apple, and Cisco have a debt to GDP ratio of 0.8867, 1.527, 1.068, and 0.59 respectively. Their average is 1.01. Therefore, this will worsen when the company issues more debt to finance the acquisition.

This would not be a problem for a company that is growing. Sadly, as I wrote before, the company’s growth has slowed, revenues are declining, and the big bets on Watson are not working out. As it has been noted, many Watson customers are thinking of scaling down.

As you recall, IBM under Rometty has become a large financial engineering company. To improve confidence in the market, the company has borrowed heavily to finance buybacks. In the past ten years, the company has spent more than $40 billion in share buybacks. The chart below shows the reducing share counts for the company in the past ten years.

Compare this with the growth in long-term debt as shown below.

In other words, the deal by IBM to acquire Red Hat will dramatically increase its debt even though RHT’s free cash flow is increasing. This will likely lead to reduced dividends. In fact, because of the acquisition, the company has announced that it will halt the buybacks in 2020. Therefore, it will halt buybacks to finance a deal I believe will not help it in future. Couple all this with the hefty $18 billion pension liability which is higher than that of comparable companies.

IBM Can Be Saved

In this article, I have ignored other concerns that I raised in the previous article. These concerns include the slowing growth, thinning margins, and the increased competition from companies like Alibaba, Amazon, and Google.

While things seem dark for IBM, I believe that it can be saved. Other old technology companies have all been in a similar situation like IBM and recovered. Before Satya Nadella, Microsoft was dying. Similarly, before Steve Jobs, Apple was dying.

A good place for IBM to start is to recognize that it is in trouble. After this, it should start by establishing the cause of the problem. I believe that the cause of IBM’s problems was its lateness in the cloud computing industry. This delay allowed Amazon and other companies to enter the industry and acquire customers. In cloud, the churn rate is so low that when a company acquires a client, it can be sure that the company will not defect to its competitors.

Next, as with other tech companies that have recovered, IBM should consider changing its management. The fact is that Verginia Rometty has not been an effective CEO. Under her leadership, the company’s stock has declined by more than 30% as shown below. At the same time, she has been paid more than $120 million. If Rometty has not changed the company in 6+ years, what makes the board confident that she will turn it around in future?

Next, as discussed above, IBM should consider giving up the acquisition of Red Hat. While this will attract a hefty divorce bill, it will be worth than the disaster that awaits if the deal goes on. Remember that 83% of all M&A deals fail and there is no reason why this will succeed. To be clear, IBM will need to make acquisitions to compete with Amazon. In fact, with the $34 billion, the company can make alternative investments. For example, it can spend about $3 billion to acquire a company like Box (BOX) that counts 61% of Fortune 500 companies as clients.

Better, it can use its ventures arm to invest in small startups in a similar way that Google has done it with Google Ventures. As shown below, IBM Ventures has not made any meaningful investments in the recent past.

Finally, IBM should consider divesting its Global Business Solutions (GBS) segment. This is a segment that provides consulting, application management, and global process services. In 2017, the segment generated $16.38 billion in revenues, which was lower than $16.7 billion in 2016. The segment’s margins are the least among the other segments.

The gross margins are 25%. This is almost similar to other companies in the sector like Accenture (CAN), Wipro (WIT), and Cognizant Technologies (CTSH) which have gross margins of 30%, 30%, and 39%. Therefore, on a sum-of parts basis, this segment alone can be worth more than $30 billion when you compare it with its peers.

It is estimated that GBS has more than 120K employees. Therefore, divesting the segment will help the company reduce the headcount and improve margins.

Final Thoughts

IBM’s stock has continued to decline after the announcement of the Red Hat acquisition. As I have explained, the company continues to face major headwinds that will likely take it lower. However, I believe that the directors can serve the company well by getting out of the RHT deal and finding better acquisition targets, replacing the CEO, investing in early stage cloud companies through IBM Ventures arm, and diversifying the Global Business Services arm.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, BOX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.