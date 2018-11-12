Uniti: Biting The Hand That Feeds

ITS will produce non-REIT revenue that UNIT will be taxed on before shareholders see the gains in dividends.

Investment Thesis

Uniti Group's (UNIT) recent acquisition adds diversity to its fiber division and moves it into competing against its own customers, which may prove dangerous.

What Did They Do?

During this past quarter, UNIT agreed to acquire two other companies. While this should not come as a shock to UNIT investors, many investors also should know I am bullish when it comes to UNIT and hold a healthy number of shares in my personal portfolio geared for immediate income.

UNIT did a small transaction to purchase another small south-eastern based fiber company. Essentially, this company bolts onto UNIT's network and will most likely reduce their required build-out to support tier 2 and tier 3 market 5G mobile rollouts.

The more important and albeit costly acquisition is their purchase of Information Transport Solutions or ITS. What does ITS do? It is a fully integrated Local Area Network (LAN) and Wide Area Network (WAN) solutions provider. ITS provides the software, connectivity, and security for its clients' internet needs. ITS plays perfectly into UNIT's goal of providing everything their client needs.

UNIT paid for this acquisition by issuing new shares at the market price. UNIT paid $54 million to purchase ITS.

UNIT data by YCharts

ITS itself was generating $7 million earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization annually, or more simply, $42 million in revenue. This revenue of ITS is expected to increase since 30% of ITS's independent revenue is generated via clients on UNIT's fiber.

ITS is primarily geared towards enterprise clients - think large corporations, hospitals, schools etc. UNIT's fiber division offers internet solutions for high-speed fiber options. The gap that ITS fills is the "everything else" category that clients need. This means VoIP, security monitoring, Internet of Things for controlling lighting in buildings or even video security. There are a couple big problems with UNIT moving into this area.

The Problems With Buying ITS

I see two major issues that could cause UNIT long-term grief by buying ITS. Although ITS is showing healthy organic growth and being attached to UNIT and its nation-wide fiber network opens countless doors of opportunity when enrolling new enterprise customers or upselling current ones, these problems may outweigh the benefit from ITS's portion of revenue diversification.

The First Problem: Non-REIT Income

UNIT is a REIT, real estate investment trust, and its revenue from real estate like leasing land, fiber or other real assets fall under a privileged status when tax time comes. Investors benefit from higher dividends due to the need for REITs to payout 90% of their taxable income.

UNIT already has non-REIT income revenue sources, and UNIT's management reached out for clarification regarding future actions of what exactly would fall under the REIT or non-REIT income. Although the vast majority of UNIT's revenue is generated from its sale-leaseback transactions, the largest of which is with Windstream Holdings (WIN), it has steadily seen its non-REIT income grow as well. Ironically, its non-REIT income - its fiber sales and, now, the addition of product offerings via ITS, can grow more readily with little capital expense vs large sale-leaseback transactions.

If UNIT relies on non-REIT income to grow, it is losing sight of its purpose and classification as a REIT and may be forced to face the music when it comes to that. In these situations, investors normally come out as the losers - not just the company.

The Second Problem: Competing with Customers

UNIT bills itself as unique in that it is convincing public, like WIN, and private, like Pacific Telecom or TPx, to complete sale-leaseback transactions of their fiber assets and allow those companies to focus on customer service and product offerings while simultaneously reducing their debt burden.

WIN is an excellent example of this: WIN is heavily investing and focusing on its Wholesale and Enterprise divisions as drivers of its future growth. But what exactly do those division offer? They offer VoIP, Network Security, LAN, and WAN solutions. Essentially, everything that UNIT now can offer via ITS, WIN is selling itself and depending upon to see financial strength moving forward. WIN's enterprise division is seeing solid growth and is primarily focused on its product offerings to produce large profit margins and support its legacy services. ITS allows UNIT to essentially compete with its former parent company in the market that WIN needs, desperately so, to succeed it to continue its company turnaround. Kicking the leg out of its largest customer and over 50% of its revenue doesn't seem like a wise choice, and UNIT may seek to narrowly focus on education centers for its ITS sales. But other potential sale-leaseback customers will be keenly aware that UNIT will not simply own their fiber assets, but offer over the internet (think, non-infrastructure dependent) products that will compete with their own enterprise offerings. This may deter potential customers from completing sale-leaseback transactions to avoid potentially giving UNIT an upper-hand in competing against them within this area.

Investor Takeaway

When it comes to the ITS acquisition, UNIT made a choice with a near-term focus. It provides additional "sticky" products that will hopefully reduce churn rate amongst its enterprise customers. However, looking out to the long term, this same acquisition may deter potential future sale-leaseback customers from being willing to complete these deals and generates additional non-REIT revenue, causing additional tax burden to UNIT as a whole.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.