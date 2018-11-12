Why Volkswagen's Model 3 'Rival' Is Good For Tesla

If big manufacturers like VW produce EVs on large scales, the general public will be more open to EVs. And if a Tesla is still a far superior vehicle consumers will still pay more to own a Tesla.

Introduction

There are two types of car manufacturers. Those that make zero emissions vehicles because they want to, and those that make zero emissions vehicles because they’re forced to.

According to a Reuters report, in a shift to safeguard some 436,000 auto industrial jobs in the wake of cities banning diesel-powered vehicles, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) has committed to sell electric cars at a starting price of under $23,000. Production volume for the car known as the MEB Entry is reported to be 200,000 vehicles, and other models will be made in volume for a broader approach. On November 16th, VW will hold a board meeting on how it will sell battery electric vehicles (BEV) in an effort to meet government regulations so it can sell more internal combustion engine (NYSE:ICE) powered vehicles. In an article by Anton Wahlman, the author made it clear that VW will sell its BEVs at a price as low as necessary in order to meet government regulations to focus on selling profitable ICE cars.

If this announcement came two years ago and if Volkswagen flooded the market with these vehicles today, Tesla (TSLA) would have likely gone bankrupt trying to produce its $49,000 Model 3 earlier this year. At $23,000 it will be 50% cheaper than Model 3’s promised $35,000 price tag and several times cheaper under a lease. While this sounds threatening to Tesla, it may do the opposite and help Tesla. No manufacturer has taken sales of electric vehicles very seriously. Every EV on the market is intentionally held back to avoid cannibalization of ICE sales. The more serious that major manufacturers like Volkswagen become, the more interested in EVs the general public becomes. As a top producer of cars, Volkswagen can’t afford to make an EV far better than its ICE-powered cars because battery supply constraints limit its ability to fulfill the demand of its large customer base. What we have is Volkswagen’s attempt at the Chevrolet (GM) Bolt, but on a far cheaper scale, and last quarter Bolt sales were down over 40% year-over-year. This didn’t affect Tesla from improving sales by 100% quarter-over-quarter.

Price is not everything

While Tesla is a car manufacturer, its strong emphasis on technology makes its cars adaptable to the rapid change that the auto industry is going through. For example, every Honda (NYSE:HMC) car sold today comes standard with automatic cruise control, braking, and lane-keeping assist. But despite the intricate hardware and software used in these systems, these cars sold will never receive software or hardware updates to improve these features (minus a recall). On the other hand, Tesla has been producing cars since October 2016 that have been equipped with the hardware necessary (minus a chip that will need to be installed next year) to one day be fully autonomous. If you purchased a Tesla in October 2016, your Model S/X was merely a car with automatic cruise control and lane-keeping assist like a Honda today. However, as of an update this month that same car can automatically change lanes, overtake vehicles, and interchange highways without driver input. When Tesla’s systems are ready, that same car will be able to fully drive itself.

All of the sudden, buying a cheap Honda Civic in 2016 vs. a premium Model S looks like a waste of money, especially if the Model S can be put on a ride-sharing network that makes money for the driver when not in use. Anton argues that as long as automakers are forced to sell EVs below market price and cost, they will bring costs so low that Tesla will not be able to compete and face margin constraints. It’s important to remind investors that consumers don’t choose to own a Tesla because it’s electric. Consumers choose to own a Tesla because they’re superior vehicles. Just like how Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) makes sought-after smartphones at a premium price, Tesla’s sought-after electric cars will still sell even at a premium to the market’s offerings.

Why this move will help Tesla

If this move by Volkswagen came two years ago and was already in place, Tesla would have had a difficult time selling as many Model 3s as it did last quarter because of its $49,000 starting price and probably would have gone bankrupt. However, by the time VW starts producing its electric vehicles late next year Tesla will be producing the $35,000 Model 3s in volume, and as Tesla claims, with profits.

Volkswagen’s rapid move into electric vehicles improves the general public's perception of electric vehicles because no manufacturer is taking volume sales seriously. Today, automotive giants like Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), GM, Toyota (TM), Honda, and Ford (F) have no EVs superior to any of their ICE cars, and Toyota still advertises its Fuel Cell Vehicles here in California, further confusing the general public on zero emissions vehicles. Coming from Toyota, this is a statement that battery electric vehicles are still “new” or “may not be the future.” However, after VW, a top car manufacturer, brings to market its electric vehicles on the order of 200,000 units per year, consumers will explore BEVs more so than ever before. If a Tesla is a far superior product, it may be worth the money for the public to buy one instead, especially if it could one day drive itself and earn the owner money while not in use.

Forcing Manufacturers hasn't worked historically

Several years ago, California mandated that car manufacturers build a certain number of electric vehicles in order to sell their gasoline-powered cars in the state. Among these cars included the Chevy Spark EV, Ford Focus Electric, Fiat 500E, Honda Fit EV, and Toyota Rav4 EV, among others. The manufacturers were not interested in selling EVs other than to fulfill this requirement and sell gasoline cars to the tens of millions of California residents. None of those vehicles had an EPA range of even 90 miles.

Efficiency is important

Rather than converting cars, VW intends on producing ground-up vehicles like the Chevy Bolt or BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) i3 but with battery sizes ranging from 40-80kWh. For electric vehicles outside of Tesla, a 40kWh battery gets 160 miles of range from the Nissan LEAF, and Jaguar’s 90kWh gets 234 miles of range. Tesla’s 75kWh Model 3 manages 310 miles, which is roughly 53% more efficient than I-Pace. When it comes to an electric car, the drag coefficient, vehicle weight, drivetrain, inverter and efficiency of other components such as HVAC play a strong role in improving a vehicle’s range. As stated in Tesla’s shareholder letter, the Model 3’s AWD system managed 4.1 miles per kWh vs. the 3.1 from Model X, a 35% improvement. Despite weighing 500lbs more and being vastly larger (more drag), the Model X 75D is still 8% more efficient than the Jaguar I-Pace.

As Tesla continues to find ways to improve its vehicle’s efficiency and as battery costs fall, they will require less battery and incur lower costs. Tesla is double dipping and I would not be surprised if it made cars with shorter ranges to further lower the cost of its vehicles. In states like Hawaii where there are thousands of Teslas, or in condensed cities, there is no need for a car with even 200 miles of range.

Conclusion

If VW announced this two years ago and theses vehicles were on the market today, Tesla may have gone bankrupt trying to produce its $49,000 Model 3s earlier this year. At $23,000 VW’s BEV will be 50% cheaper than Model 3’s $35,000 starting price, and after government incentives, manufacturer discounts, and dealer discounts it could be several times cheaper to lease than Model 3 when it becomes leaseable. While this sounds like a threat to Tesla, the quality of VW’s EVs are by far the most important metric. In an effort to meet California regulations, we’ve seen carmakers create BEVs and utilize desperate pricing like $0 down $49 per month leasesto get rid of them. Nissan, Chevy and BMW have taken electric cars a little more seriously than other competitors, but none of these cars are better than the comparably priced gas cars they sell.

I don’t see VW’s attempts to meet government regulations as a threat to Tesla. At such volumes and from such a big producer of cars, the general public's perception of electric vehicles improves. Upon doing research, if a Tesla remains the superior car even at a premium price, demand will remain strong. Even with a premium, it's reassuring to customers knowing that their purchase will receive future updates that could lead to a fully self-driving car that generates money for them while they sleep. Tesla owners aren’t buying their cars because they’re electric, they buy them because they’re great cars. Until a manufacturer can make a better and more affordable car than a Tesla, demand will likely remain strong and unthreatened.

On a side note, another factor with selling electric vehicles alongside gas-powered cars is that by selling the advantages of an electric car, a salesperson must undermine its gas-powered cars. This means that a salesperson would be shooting their chances of a sale from a new prospect in doing so, which is why many people experience a "it's OK" attitude when asking about the Chevy Bolt or Nissan LEAF even though they're decent cars. Tesla benefits strongly from its direct-to-consumer model by avoiding this situation. Here is a video I made explaining other advantages of this vertical integration.

