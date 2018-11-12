Telenav's (TNAV) CEO HP Jin on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2018 5:30 PM ET

Mike Bishop

Good afternoon, and welcome to Telenav’s conference call to discuss the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 financial results. Joining me today are HP Jin, President and CEO; Mike Strambi, CFO; and Hassan Wahla, Co-President, Automotive.

After the market closed today, Telenav issued a press release and published a letter to stockholders on the Investor Relations section of its website.

During the course of today’s presentation, our executives will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding, among others, the company’s expected financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, anticipated sources and mixes of revenue, expected profitability, product and business strategies and strategic relationships. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and that actual events and results may differ materially.

We refer you to documents we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, and other periodic filings. These documents identify important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. We assume no duty to confirm, update or revise the financial forecast for the quarter or any other forward-looking information on this call as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Today, we will be discussing our results on a non-GAAP as well as GAAP basis. We will use these additional non-GAAP measures as we believe they are – provide useful – operating information in addition to the GAAP results. There are number of limitations related to the use of billings versus revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding GAAP revenue and evaluating billings together with revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as well as considering whether we are likely to satisfy the criteria required to recognize revenue to convert deferred revenue into revenue and the cost that we will incur over time to provide the services related to that deferred revenue. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial statements is available in our press release and on our Investor Relations web page.

As a reminder, the comparative financial results being reported have been prepared in accordance with ASC 606, revenue from contracts with customers and are not subject to audit until the end of our fiscal year.

Josh Nichols

Yes. Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to ask, any update – I know Strambi, you’ve been staying with the company guiding to this ASC 606 transition, but any progress report you could provide on the update CFO search?

HP Jin

Yes, so we have been – we have engaged with the recruiter to do a search. We’re making good progress. We also – during meantime, we have interim CFO active right now working with Michael to do a smooth transition. And Michael, as you know, will stay pretty long after – even after this meeting.

Josh Nichols

And then, I was going to ask, so profitability looks like it’s moving in the right direction based on the results and the guide. But I wanted to ask, it looks like revenue and billing’s a little bit light relative to the original guidance. Just want to ask, what the cause for the variance there was?

Mike Strambi

So we have a couple transactions in our automotive business that did not get tapered in the quarter. Almost a couple million dollars we expect that will get recognized in the December quarter. So it wasn’t due to a loss of revenues. It’s just through a move-out as we deploy in some of the additional regions in which we have customers today. Oftentimes, there’ll be paperwork that’s necessary to simply contract that revenue for us.

Josh Nichols

Yes. And then, good to see GM becoming the material customer here, 13% of revenue, 17% of billings. Roughly, do you have any high-level targets for what you’re expecting to achieve this fiscal year for GM as they continue to scale up? Do you think that there’s opportunity for them to get materially above the 20% or 30% level by year-end? Or how are things looking on the rollout?

Mike Strambi

Yes, so as we indicated on the call, there are six models that launched in the quarter. They didn’t all launch on July 1, as you might expect. So we’ll continue to see momentum from those launches and additional models later in the year. If you pick apart my guidance, if you will, you’ll see that royalty revenue for the quarter is going to be increasing. That’s being contributed primarily, of course, by Ford and GM. And as respect to GM for the full year, we expect to see expansion in a number of units deployed each quarter. And that really is a driver for us as we look for being able to commit to our target of being cash flow positive on – in adjusted cash flow from operations metric.

And I just want to comment on the labeling of that metric, that’s the same former metric, adjusted EBITDA on billings metric. We just relabeled it, given that we’ve adopted new accounting that we didn’t feel that EBITDA, given that the earnings cycle is not complete, was appropriate. So we have relabeled the metric upon which we plan to be positive for the year. And so we still stand by that guidance that we started providing as of last December.

Josh Nichols

Right. Good to see the company sticking by that guidance. And then the last question for me. The one thing, ad revenue has been down a few quarters in a row now, and I know the company’s continue to reiterate that it’s important to its longer-term strategic vision. But is that something that is – company’s unwavering in its believe and going to stick to? And how much is that segment costing the company in cash flow per quarter at the current rate?

HP Jin

We don’t disclose specific how much we are losing in terms of cash flow from this field. However, we still believe, okay, this is a very strategic for us, for the future of connected cars. So leveraging the connected car scale and the monetize in the share back to OEMs will be a very important factor and differentiation for us. Now that’s the reason we’re not going to do it. However, as you know, we were – two years ago, we did a significant, actually, reduction in the size of the team to make sure we don’t lose a lot of money on that. And then reached some scale to make them close to cash flow breakeven. So that’s a – we’re trying to manage that right now. But we are trying to also grow a little scale to make that more self-sustainable.

Josh Nichols

Thanks.

HP Jin

Thanks, Josh.

Operator

And our next question comes from Steve Dyer with Craig-Hallum Capital Group.

Ryan Sigdahl

Hi, guys, Ryan Sigdahl on for Steve.

As it relates to billings, so guidance for fiscal Q2 implies approximately flat sequentially versus Q1 despite, I think, you said a few million dollars of pickup that got pushed off from Q1 to Q2, GM’s ramping, better take rates at Ford. What are the offsets for these?

Mike Strambi

So just to clarify, are you talking on the consolidated basis? Or are you talking about automotive in particular? Our guidance was $58 million to $62 million on billings for the quarter, and we wound up the previous quarter at $59 million. So we’re actually growing.

Ryan Sigdahl

So maybe to clarify. Based on the guidance, it looks like the mobile ad business will be similar quarter-over-quarter and not much change there. Actually up a little bit, I think – actually up a little bit so that should help billings. You had a pushout from Q1 to Q2 of a couple millions, so that $59 million in Q1 to the midpoint of the Q2 guidance of $60 million, that already gets you past that. And then, you have GM ramping, better take rates at Ford. Just curious what the offset is here? It seems like...

Mike Strambi

Okay. So I think – yes, sure. I think your price is really around automotive billings. And despite be – the good times explaining some of the impact of the way we’re recognizing MapCare. So we have a fairly robust billings coming from MapCare, which is a driver as we penetrate with more unit volume.

HP Jin

The MapCare revenue was about a billing.

Mike Strambi

So – what? Excuse me?

HP Jin

Go ahead.

Mike Strambi

Yes. So we have a little less NRE revenue in the prospective quarter. And then we have ongoing growth in unit volume, and MapCare is a driver of that as well as the penetration across more GM unit volume. So maybe I – we can speak specifically to some numbers if that would be helpful, or we can take it off-line.

Ryan Sigdahl

Yes, that would otherwise – we can take it off-line too. We can leave it there. A couple questions as it relates to cost reallocations. First, how much software maintenance service cost was allocated to cost of sales this quarter? And then second, how much development costs were capitalized in the quarter?

Mike Strambi

Yes, so it’s a great question, and will be disclosed in our 10-Q more specifically. But in the September quarter, we capitalized for the first time $700,000, of what we call, engineering maintenance cost, which traditionally would’ve been recorded as an OpEx. So that’s going up to the cost of revenue line, which puts pressure on the gross profit line. And then in the quarter, we capitalized $1.1 million that came out of OpEx into the gross profit line as well.

Ryan Sigdahl

And the – just to clarify, that $1.1 million of development cost, that was capitalized or that went into cost of sales up in the gross profit?

Mike Strambi

Oh, sorry. I believe it was $600,000 that went into cost of revenue, and I’ll confirm that. But definitely $700,000 went to cost of revenue for maintenance.

Ryan Sigdahl

Okay. I’ll follow up on that one offline as well. Thanks guys.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Mike Latimore with Northland Securities.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [indiscernible] for Mike. I just have a question around attachment rates. How have they changed so far for General Motors versus Ford?

Mike Strambi

It’s a little early to tell, frankly, because we need to have a little more history. If we’re deploying on new models in a quarter, we’re not measuring that really against production unit volume. We’re actually – because we’re not privy to that information, so we can only make inferences. But as cars as the automakers are reporting auto sales by model, we’re able to calculate more specifically what a give-and-take rate might be, if we’re able to follow that. Because our title transferred recognition of revenue is occurring at the time, in the case of General Motors, when an SD card is manufactured.

And if you’re going to measure a take rate, you want to measure that unit volume against the number of cars produced or number of cars sold. And so we’re starting to get the critical volumes at fiscal 2019. It’s too early to make a formative inference, other than to say that we’re encouraged by what we’re seeing, and the unit volumes that we’re seeing are consistent three months in at the level we had anticipated and developing our fiscal 2019 plan.

HP Jin

And also to give you a little more insight on [indiscernible]. Actually, they do vary model by model. Some high-end car models, the tax rate is much higher whereas bundle that much more.

Mike Strambi

Yes, so much of the unit volume we had the last two years is with Cadillac, and it’s been very high as you might expect. Obviously, the higher unit volume is going to be on the low to mid in cars, and that’s where we’re cautiously optimistic that we’ll see healthy take rate.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Sounds good. And then just one follow-up. Is there any change to the percent of bookings that you expect to recognize upfront?

Mike Strambi

No. As we’ve indicated on the calls in the past, our preference certainly is to have a lot of the customization work that we do fund it upfront. That has often been the case with G – with Ford rather and Toyota. That revenue stream can be very lumpy. Our experience with GM is much of that customized development work is compensated to us in a royalty stream. And so the challenge there is, the cash flow is not aligned. When it’s in the royalty stream on the other hand, there is upside force if we see healthy unit volume. And so again, we are optimistic that we’re going to see that unit volume. And obviously, that’s all reflective in our cash flow and ROI analysis than all of our pricing arrangements.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks guys. That’s it from me.

