Alibaba's Diversification Provides Significant Upside

Currently, there are talks between Paytm and Bigbasket to merge their operations, which would create a strong challenge to Amazon India and Walmart's Flipkart.

Alibaba (BABA) has backed a wide range of companies in South Asia and Southeast Asia. It has gained market leadership in digital payments ecosystem in most of the countries in these regions. SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), which has close to 30% stake in Alibaba, has also made complimentary investments in a number of startups in this region. In the past few quarters, Amazon (AMZN) has been increasing its investments in India. At the same time, Walmart (WMT) has invested $16 billion in buying Flipkart at a valuation of $22 billion. In order to meet this challenge, two of the biggest startups backed by Alibaba are in talks to merge their operations.

Paytm Mall is an e-commerce company in India which is a subsidiary of Paytm and is backed by investments from Alibaba/SoftBank. Recently, Buffett also invested close to $400 million in this company at a valuation of $10 billion. Bigbasket is the leading online grocery player in this region. Merging the operations of Bigbasket in Paytm Mall will provide the company with a significant market base of customers which can help in increasing its market share in other segments. We could also see merging of operations by several other startups backed by Alibaba in order to gain market share from Amazon and Walmart. Alibaba's diversification initiative will gain a big boost if Paytm Mall ends up as a market leader in a three-way race in an important market in South Asia.

Meeting the challenge

Amazon has been investing heavily in India for the past five years to build its operations from ground-up. Walmart has also shown the importance of this region by investing a staggering $16 billion to gain a significant stake in e-commerce leader Flipkart. At the same time, Alibaba has been investing in a wide range of promising startups. The biggest investment has been in Paytm which has created a market leadership position in digital payments. Paytm is expanding into e-commerce through its subsidiary, Paytm Mall.

Paytm Mall is a latecomer in this market, but it has some key advantages which will allow it to gain market share rapidly. First, Paytm Mall can rely on Paytm's massive ecosystem to build a better online-to-offline or O2O model. Second, it can count on continuous investments by Alibaba/SoftBank. Earlier this year, Alibaba/SoftBank invested $445 million in this company which took Alibaba's stake to 30 percent and SoftBank's stake to 21.1 percent. Third, Paytm Mall will gain a huge tailwind if it can merge operations with other smaller e-commerce players like Bigbasket and Grofers.

Alibaba/SoftBank has a significant stake in Bigbasket and Grofers. These two startups have cornered a significant share of the online grocery market in India. Online grocery market is itself becoming a very important segment. Flipkart is planning to invest $264 million to build its grocery segment while Amazon has announced an investment of close to $500 million. Amazon India's Country Head, Amit Agarwal told Reuters, "Probably in the next five years groceries and consumables would be more than half of our business".

In this scenario, it is highly likely that Paytm Mall will merge the operations of Bigbasket as well as Grofers to counter the expansion of Amazon and Walmart in this category. Bigbasket is trying to raise funds at a valuation of $1.5-2 billion.

Alibaba's Diversification

Alibaba has seen close to 30% dip due to the escalation of trade war between U.S. and China. The company has already been investing heavily in South Asia and Southeast Asia for the past few quarters to diversify away from its home market. In India, Alibaba has taken a hands-off approach by backing local startups who have a better understanding of the business environment. Along with SoftBank, it has investment in a wide range of industries from digital payments, e-commerce, delivery, ride-hailing, and even hotel industry. SoftBank has recently invested $1 billion in Oyo at a valuation of $5 billion. Oyo is a leading hotel aggregator in India and China. It has operations in 350 cities with 211,000 rooms.

SoftBank and Alibaba have made complimentary investments in most of the industries. Alibaba itself is not far behind SoftBank in the investment pace. Recently, Alibaba's Alipay invested $210 million in Zomato which is a restaurant guide and food-ordering service. Earlier this year, it had invested another $200 million. We could end up seeing a consolidation similar to China in this market. In China, Alibaba has taken greater control of the logistics arm Cainiao. It has also seen increased synergy in operations with Ele.me which is a one-stop platform for a wide range of services and delivery options.

Alibaba could replicate the same business model with Paytm. Different startups backed by Alibaba/SoftBank will increase operational partnership with Paytm to create a strong ecosystem of services. The strength of Paytm in this region can be gauged by the recent multi-million dollar investment by Buffett which valued the company at $10 billion. We know that Buffett never pays a premium and likes to keep a healthy margin of safety. Hence, an ideal valuation of Paytm could certainly be higher, especially when other startups merge with Paytm or create a stronger partnership.

At the same time, Walmart has paid a premium for Flipkart which was valued at $22 billion. SoftBank was a major investor in Flipkart and did not want to surrender its stake. This is one of the reasons which pushed the final valuation higher than previous estimates.

Alibaba's diversification by investments in South Asia and Southeast Asia is going at full throttle. By 2020, we could see a significant portion of its revenue base and overall valuation come from these regions.

Valuation

Wall Street has not priced in the growing ecosystem of Alibaba or companies backed by it in South Asia and Southeast Asia. This can be seen by the ridiculously cheap valuation multiple of Alibaba. It is currently trading at less than 20 times its forward earnings. Its core commerce is still growing at a healthy pace. Alibaba's strong presence in international markets should certainly help in expanding its valuation multiple.

Most of the analysts believe that we have a two-horse race in India between Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart. Despite being a latecomer, Paytm Mall can not only break the duopoly but show some surprisingly strong performance in this region. Alibaba already has market leadership in other regions of Southeast Asia with Lazada and Tokopedia. Paytm Mall's merger with Bigbasket and other Alibaba backed companies can create a strong challenger for Amazon and Walmart in India.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba/SoftBank has a significant stake in a number of promising startups in India including Paytm, Paytm Mall, Bigbasket, Grofers, Zomato, Ola, Oyo, and more. Paytm Mall is looking to merge its operations with Bigbasket which will create a better e-commerce ecosystem for the combined entity. We should see similar mergers or stronger partnerships with other Alibaba backed companies to create a single platform which can effectively challenge Amazon and Walmart in India.

Improvement in Paytm Mall's market share in the e-commerce market of India will improve the bullish sentiment for Alibaba. It will provide the company with greater diversification and provide it with a long runway for growth. Current valuation of Alibaba does not reflect the long-term potential of companies backed by Alibaba in international regions. We should see a better bullish sentiment towards Alibaba in the next few quarters as companies like Paytm Mall, Lazada, and Tokopedia gain market share.

