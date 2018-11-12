Altair: Time To Drop This Stock

Altair's 33% YTD rise has eclipsed many of its software peers, despite its legacy status and lack of growth.

Top-line growth slowed dramatically to 11% y/y, marking eight points of sequential deceleration and a disappointment after Altair raised its full-year growth outlook to 14% y/y.

While Altair Engineering (ALTR) had duped investors for a while into thinking that it could become a growth stock again - or at least, produce revenue growth in the ~20% range - it became the victim of heightened expectations this quarter when Altair returned to posting weak 11% y/y growth. The company's image as a legacy provider of computer-aided engineering (CAE) software has returned with this quarter's results, sending shares down 5%:

It's unclear, in my view, where Altair is headed. Its products are already deeply rooted into its addressable market (thanks to being in this market for more than 40 years), and its most recent move was to acquire an unrelated software company in Datawatch (DWCH) for about $176 million, which would essentially deplete the majority of Altair's cash balances.

A quick valuation check on Altair - even after the recent pullback, Altair's stock is still up 33% on the year, which is far better than many other technology stocks whose corrections in the month of October have left them down for the year. At present, Altair has a market cap of $2.25 billion. After netting out $197.4 million of cash and $1 million of debt, we are left with an enterprise value of $2.05 billion.

For the current year, Altair has guided to $287-$289 million in revenues, representing approximately 14% y/y growth. Note that this guidance range has been revised down by $1 million relative to last quarter, in which the company had guided to $288-$290 million:

Figure 1. Altair 4Q18 and FY18 guidance Source: Altair investor relations

Let's assume that next year, Altair achieves 12% y/y growth to $322.5 million in revenues. Considering that this quarter's growth slowed down to just 11% y/y growth, this is already optimistic. This assumption gives Altair a valuation of 6.4x EV/FY19 revenues - certainly not expensive, but probably not worth paying for a company with both limited top-line growth and unimpressive earnings.

In my view, Altair has been the beneficiary of unjustified enthusiasm this year. With many other faster-growing SaaS stocks sliding into bargain territory, Altair's relative appeal as a value stock will fade. This is a stock to avoid.

Datawatch will consume most of Altair's resources

After forty years of being pinned to the same business, it's understandable why Altair made a play for Datawatch, which is a provider of data prep and analytics software that competes directly against the much better-known Alteryx (AYX).

There are limited complementary links between the two platforms, however. Altair's press release announcing the acquisition (released just a few days before its third-quarter earnings) notes that "there is strong opportunity to cross-sell Datawatch products into Altair’s primarily manufacturing customer base," but in my view, buying a second-rate platform like Datawatch doesn't exactly make it easy to sell.

Datawatch, like Altair, is a low-growth stock. Revenue growth has trailed in the low teens and single digits this year, despite being at a very small scale - the company produces just over $10 million in quarterly revenues. Is it worth the 35% premium that Altair paid to acquire it? Altair offered $13.10 per share, or about $176 million in total cash consideration.

An acquisition of this magnitude essentially consumes the remainder of Altair's cash balances. Here's a glance at the company's Q3 ending balance sheet, with just $197.4 million of cash:

Figure 2. Altair 3Q18 balance sheet Source: Altair investor relations

Altair intends to finance the acquisition using a combination of cash and debt on its revolving line of credit, which carries a spread over LIBOR of 125 to 200bps, per management's remarks on a conference call highlighting the acquisition. The fact that Altair is depleting its net cash balance to essentially zero to acquire a second-rate software platform, in my view, greatly increases its risk.

Q3 download

Here's a look at Altair's third quarter results:

Figure 3. Altair 3Q18 results Source: Altair investor relations

Revenues trailed sluggishly this quarter, growing just 10.5% y/y to $93.9 million. Over the past two quarters, Altair had grown at 19% and 21% y/y in Q2 and Q1, respectively. It now seems that those two quarters were outliers, and Altair has returned to its pattern of low growth. Wall Street was looking for revenues of $72.9 million, or 12.5% y/y growth - marking a significant two-point miss this quarter.

Perhaps even more disappointing than the total revenue deceleration, however, is that most of it is concentrated in software. Software product revenues grew just 13% y/y this quarter, decelerating nine points versus 21% y/y last quarter.

The Datawatch acquisition will, of course, help with Altair's optical growth rates once it closes in the fourth quarter. Datawatch generated $11 million in revenues last quarter, so it can tack on about 12-13 points of growth alone. Altair investors should take care to strip out organic growth from total revenue growth going forward.

On the bright side, Altair made some strides on the profitability front this quarter. Despite the slowdown in software product revenues, a greater mix of software versus services helped Altair improve its gross margins to 71%, up two points from 69% in the year-ago quarter.

The company also showed impressive cost discipline in the quarter, reducing sales and marketing expenses by -14% y/y to $19.3 million, and general and administrative expenses by -41% y/y to $17.2 million. Overall operating income hit $9.0 million this quarter, representing a GAAP operating margin of 9.6% - a huge improvement over a loss of -24.6% in the year-ago quarter.

The company's free cash flow, meanwhile, hit just under $1 million, a major improvement over cash burn of -$10.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Year-to-date, Altair has generated impressive FCF growth of nearly 3x, though the ~12% FCF margin still leaves a lot to be desired for a low-growth, older technology company that should be producing richer profits:

Figure 4. Altair FCF Source: Altair investor relations

How should investors react?

In my view, Altair's stock price has reached a near-term plateau. The company has hit a wall on growth, and its answer is to consume the remainder of its net cash to acquire another low-growth software stock that plays second or third fiddle in its field.

Amid a 6.4x forward revenue multiple, it's unclear why investors would opt to buy Altair when faster-growing technology leaders like Box (BOX) are trading at the same or cheaper valuations. The chart below showcases several SaaS stocks that are trading at cheaper valuations than Altair, yet growing substantially more:

BOX EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Investors should stay on the sidelines on Altair and opt for higher-quality names.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.