November Update On My DGI Portfolio

What did I think at my last portfolio review?

So that it is very clear what the starting value of my portfolio was, I have included below a screenshot of my broker’s year-end report for 2014, which shows the starting value of my portfolio in 2015 which is also the ending value from the last day of 2014. Adding all of the separate parts together, the starting value of the portfolio is $397,597.

All data presented in this article comes either from my broker or from this tool. It is free to use, so you can run your own comparisons if you wish. My old broker sold all of the investment accounts to E*Trade which went active November 5. All broker screen shots below are from E*Trade.

What has happened during October?

So here is what the account looks like as of market close on Friday November 9. I changed to heading of the column that used to be called “Gain/Loss” to “Unrealized Gain” because that is what the column actually depicts, unrealized gains (or losses if the number is negative). It does not contain any realized gains or losses. For those who are interested, the current total market value is an all-time high. I first breached $550K on Thursday and was up on Friday as well (a few hundred dollars) to the all-time high of $551,703.

The screenshot above shows the trades I have made since the last article. I bought 40 more shares of Main Street (MAIN) on October 17 with accumulated cash. This was the last transaction with Sharebuilder. I wanted more shares of MAIN and the price was a good one.

My account with E*Trade became active on November 5, and I did a couple of trades that day. Of late the share price of Vector Group (VGR) has dropped below its usual trading range, primarily on concerns over real estate. While I think the dividend is safe, the big price drop does indicate that the risk of a dividend cut is higher than it used to be. 800 shares seem like more than enough, so I trimmed the position back to that level by selling 146 shares for a total of around $1940 in cash. Apparently that invoked my super power as shares are up about a $1 since then.

My second trade at E*Trade was also executed on November 5. I have several CEFs (Closed End Funds) in my portfolio to boost current income and am always on the look out to find other funds that trade under NAV to diversify this component of my portfolio. I recently started working with Rida Morwa as a contributor to his High Dividend Opportunities Market Place Service (a link to it is at the bottom of this article). He recently published an article on Adams Diversified (ADX) that is both producing a good yield and is trading at a significant discount to NAV. This article was first available to Rida’s subscribers but he rolled it out to the free site several days later. I decided I liked it and opened a starter position with the cash I had on hand from start of the month dividends and the trimming of the VGR shares.

In the portfolio, I have a full position, about 3% of the portfolio, dedicated to hotel REITs. I do this because while I like the income they are currently generating, hotels (and the REITs that own the properties) tend to be very dependent on the business cycle. Until now, I have split this allocation between Apple Hospitality (APLE) and Chatham Lodging (CLDT). After reading an article about RLJ Lodging(RLJ) by Rita and checking out information he had on it with his market place service, I decided that RLJ was another hotel REIT I wanted to own. I had previously had a 60/40 split between APLE and CLDT so I will shift that balance to include RLJ. In the first step of that rebalancing, based on prices and current yields, on November 7 I sold 100 shares of CLDT and bought 103 shares of RLJ. Since CLDT pays $0.10 a month in dividends and RLJ pays $0.33 a quarter, I also increased my dividend income slightly. Once the relative prices of APLE and RLJ get better, I will swap out around the same proportion of APLE for more RLJ shares.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) has had a good run up in price since earlier in the year when it was very cheap (and I bought more shares). The bears continue to be down on its prospects. While I think their concerns are for the most part over-blown, the tight dividend coverage does concern me some. While I think a dividend cut is unlikely, I also have stocks on my watch list at a good value that have safer dividends. As such I decided to trim some of my OHI shares and deploy the cash elsewhere to de-risk my portfolio a bit. On November 9 I sold 75 (and kept 400) of my OHI shares for $35.0635. I used a feature of my E*Trade account to designate specific stock lots to sell the shares I paid the most to buy. It doesn’t really make any difference in my IRA account, but in a taxable account this can help reduce taxes.

One of my largest positions, and the largest by price paid for the shares I own, is AT&T (T). The bears have been beating it up very badly of late despite pretty good performance by the company. As such, it has been near the top of my watch list to add shares. Trimming back on OHI gave me a nice bit of cash, so on November 9, I bought 87 shares of T for $30.725 each. While this purchase didn’t entirely replace the dividends paid by the OHI shares I sold, I see no possibility of a dividend cut, instead I expect a dividend increase at the usual time from AT&T.

October was a very good month for dividends. I collected a total of $2,142.91. That was an increase of about $575 from October last year (or a ~36%) increase. So far this year, total dividends collected are 20.9% more than collected at this point last year. Of my goal dividend collections of $27,046, I have collected $23,426 with two months to go in the month.

A nice feature that I now have at E*Trade is an income estimator display. I can select various time periods and it will show me an estimation of how much I will collect in dividends over that time period. It also identifies whether those dividends are announced (so the dollar figure is based on a dividend payment that has been announced for that date) or estimated (where the dividend payment is calculated based on the last declared dividend payment which could change when the announcement is made).

In the display, each bar in the chart represents a period of time, in the display above each bar represents a week in time. So for instance, the bar labeled as 11/11/2018 actually covers the dates of November 11 through November 17. And as it turns out all of those dividend will be paid on November 15. This is a nice display that I had had to assemble all by hand before. On November 15 I will get a reading on how accurate this display is.

Above are the dividends I have already collected since the end of October. That leaves me just short of $24K in dividends so far this year.

Let’s look at the benchmark data

My target growth rate is 12% more dividend income each year than the year before. By that standard, my DGI portfolio here is doing very well. I have beaten my goal each year so far. While that is only just coming up on 4 years (with 2 years and 10 months of fully tracked and documented performance), other earlier portfolios have also beaten that goal. I have every reason to believe that will be able to continue to meet my goal. So far for the first 10 months of the year, I am 20.9% ahead of the dividend payments I received last year at this time.

For a while now when I present updates to my DGI Portfolio, a real portfolio owned by me and held in an IRA, I have also included data on what I call benchmark portfolios. The two benchmark portfolios each consist of 1 ETF and are models. I hold no shares of either of them. Using the Portfolio Visualizer tool, it wasn’t very hard to model two benchmark portfolios, one using the ETF SCHD (SCHD) and the other using the ETF (SPHD). Both ETFs do a reasonably good job of modeling DGI behavior. SCHD was chosen because it is a larger fund and SPHD because it has a higher yield. The primary point of comparison is how the three portfolios meet my income goal. I include information on the total return for each model portfolio in the interests of transparency and because I have to scroll past those results to get to the income data in the results of the Portfolio Analyzer tool.

Each month I total the dividend payments I have received during the month and put that value in my spreadsheet. I also pull data from the Portfolio Analyzer tool and add that to the spreadsheets that generate the graphs below.

Figure 9 Source Author Records and Portfolio Visualizer

The 2018 results are as of October 31. I think it’s clear that my DGI portfolio performed better than either of the two ETFs in producing income. SCHD produced significantly less dividend income and isn’t growing it as fast. SPHD did better on both yield and growth, but the payments declined in 2017. Part of that was caused by the share price going up so much (as you will see below with the total return chart), but it is also disappointing in that it cut the annual dividend per share payments.

My DGI portfolio is also well ahead this year. It so far has collected 20.9% more dividends than this time last year. Because ETFs don’t have consistent quarter to quarter payments of dividends, it’s hard to tell how much better I am doing than the ETFs, but it’s looking good.

Figure 10 Source Author Records and Portfolio Visualizer

The total return numbers do not come out so clearly in my favor. Starting in right away with SPHD and by the end of 2017 for SCHD, the ETF based portfolios have a larger market value than my DGI portfolio. Keep in mind that I am not really paying much attention to capital gains while the ETFs are. Also dividend growth investing works best over longer periods of time. So while eventually share price and dividend growth will roughly match each other, over the short haul things can diverge. So it’s not unexpected that the ETFs pulled ahead some this early. Also keep in mind that the purpose here is to provide income. Right now, with all the dividends being reinvested that doesn’t make as big a difference as it would if the income needed to be used for living expenses. When that time comes, rather than increasing the share count, the ETFs will be reducing it while my DGI portfolio sees no such reduction (or a lesser one given its higher income production).

During October my DGI portfolio made up a lot of ground in market value. Here is the data for YTD performance for SPHD. Here is the data for YTD performance for SCHD. By the end of October both ETFs were down in market value around 2% from where they started the year. My portfolio actually increased its market value by ~$20K. That is not an entirely fair comparison as the market value of my DGI portfolio is based on closing prices of November 9, while the tool I use for simulating the performance of the ETF based portfolios ends on October 31.

The YChart® above shows the price performance of the two ETFs during the first week of November (thus covering the dates their data above is missing). Given that increase in share price of each is just over 2%, that likely leaves to SPHD flat for the year and SCHD up around 1.5%.

Conclusion

I am well on target to meet my goal of growing my income this year by 12% over what I got last year. Right now I am just under 21% ahead of where I was last year at this time. While I still have 2 months to add shares, the window is narrowing where those new shares will add to dividend payments this year.

Dividend growth investing does work provided your goals include income from dividends. Sure, it’s not fast at first, but it does build up speed. Right now I am on track, and even a little bit ahead, of producing $100,000 a year in income in just 11 more years. And unlike share prices, most dividends go up each year (or at least you can identify companies where that will be the case) and they very rarely go down.

