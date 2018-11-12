British American Tobacco: Bottom Is Close

Shares of British American Tobacco (BTI) have had a horrible 2018. In fact, the $22+ down-move in the share price has taken the stock to momentum lows that we have not seen since 2009. Obviously, one does not want to catch a falling knife here but one would feel that shares at this price should offer distinct value over the long term. As stated in previous articles, we place more importance on the book and sales multiples when evaluating a potential value play. Earnings can be easily doctored (which consequently affect cash flow) but a company's book value and sales numbers are usually much more difficult to alter.

At present, British American Tobacco trades with a book multiple of 1.2 and a sales multiple of 3.1. These numbers look really attractive compared to the industry averages of 7.4 and 4.3 respectively. In saying this, stocks which are perceived to be cheap can remain that way for a significant period of time. This is why we monitor trends to see when a reversal may possibly occur. The 10-year financials and the dividend are good places to start. Also, the technicals can inform us of what type of pattern is being currently played out. Let's dig in.

In relation to the long-term financials, there is very little here to be perturbed about. Revenues have increased from 12.12 billion GBP in 2008 to a current 24.51 billion. Margins have followed suit with gross margins having increased from 72.6% to a current 78.1% over a trailing twelve-month average. The dividend payout has increased threefold and free cash flow has reached 6.5 billion GBP.

The company's balance sheet has never been as strong with British American Tobacco's net debt to equity ratio coming in at 0.69 in its latest quarter. Rising sales, margins and earnings trends definitely appear favorable at present especially considering the company's present valuation.

The decline in the share price has spiked the dividend yield to 6.24%. As alluded to, the dividend has grown over the past decade from 0.66 GBP per share to currently 2.01 GBP. Over the past four quarters, 3.4 billion GBP has been paid out in dividends from a free cash flow kitty of 6.57 billion (GBP). This gives us a payout ratio of just under 60% which is attractive considering where the yield is at present. We have already touched on BTI's balance sheet strength and its income statement seems to be operating in the same vein.

Pre-tax income is well over 20 times the firm's interest expense which again demonstrates dividend strength. Furthermore, analysts who follow this company expect BTI to grow its bottom line by around 8% annually on average over the next five years. These type of numbers and trends demonstrate to us dividend strength. Obviously, with this type of yield, any hint of a dividend cut would in all probability adversely affect the share price. Present trends though should actually attract income investors which over time should end up being a nice tailwind for the share price.

From a technical standpoint, a reversal pattern such as a double or triple bottom or even an inverse head and shoulders pattern would be what we would be looking for here. Volume is still very much supporting the selling side so we may have fresh lows on the horizon which would support the head and shoulders setup. We are though now getting some divergences between the momentum oscillators and price which is encouraging. The 50-day moving average looks to be a good entry price at present as this would also break the down-cycle trend line. If we could get this break on strong volume, all the better.

To sum up, British American Tobacco trading at the lower end of its range should attract value investors before long. The stock's implied volatility has now spiked over 40% which brings opportunity to a potential long trade by means of selling option premium. Fear though is usually overstated despite the perceived crack-down that governments are undergoing in the tobacco industry at present. We will decide how we will play British American Tobacco shortly.

