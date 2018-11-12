Protalix: BRIDGE-ing To BALANCE

Introduction

It’s been a while since I last wrote about Protalix (PLX), and the Company itself has had an eventful few months. In this article, I present my thoughts on the preliminary PRX-102 BRIDGE trial results and identify additional supportive trends from earlier Phase II results. I then briefly discuss pivotal Phase III BALANCE trial design in light of preliminary BRIDGE and earlier Phase II results, aiming to illustrate that the three taken together warrant an optimistic view of the likelihood of BALANCE trial success.

For those new to the Protalix story, I recommend reading the article I wrote in May, as I will be skipping preliminary information in favor of focusing on PRX-102 data and what it means for the ongoing BALANCE trial. Nevertheless, to bring everyone up to speed, I start with a recap of current events by way of summarizing the recent 3Q18 conference call.

Protalix 3Q18 Conference Call Summary

Worldwide sales rights (US+ROW) for PRX-102 (Fabry) have been out-licensed to Chiesi. Protalix will receive tiered royalty rates from 15-40%, up to $1 billion in potential milestone payments and $20mm total additional R&D support ($7.5mm per year cap).

Protalix is discussing accelerated approval for PRX-102 with the FDA (assuming BALANCE trial success)

BALANCE trial is pivotal, but FDA will be considering all PRX-102 data, including what Protalix has to-date

All non-PRX-102 trials are on hold until PRX-102 trials are complete

Once PRX-102 trials are over, the company is considering a self-funded Phase IIb trial for OPRX-106 (Ulcerative Colitis)

OPRX-106 continues to receive great interest, but management cites concerns with out-licensing now due to valuation

No licensing activity expected for the remainder of 2018

No ELELYSO revenue from Brazil in 3Q; one shipment slated to go out in 4Q

~$42mm cash as of Sep 30, 2018 is sufficient to complete PRX-102 trials, but may go through to potential accelerated FDA approval (if such approval is given)

Other relevant items not discussed:

Protalix will hold a special meeting to take a shareholder vote on increasing issuable share count on December 13, 2018. Proxy here.

The Company has nearly hit its upper limit on issuable shares. While this means the Company is at risk of eventually running out of cash, it also means that there is very little dilution risk until the cap is raised.

In August, Protalix added David Granot, a well-connected banker, to the board of directors. This should be viewed as an incremental positive in terms of Protalix’s ability to secure alternative financing and/or evaluate strategic opportunities.

With that, let’s move on to discussing PRX-102.

PRX-102 Trial Map – Setting the Stage

There is really just one question investors should be asking in regards to all non-BALANCE PRX-102 trial data: what does the data imply for the pivotal BALANCE trial?

To help answer this question, I created the following PRX-102 trial map. It is intended to provide a summary overview of the various PRX-102 trials and illustrate how the trials fit together to inform subsequent trial design and ultimately the regulators (FDA and EMA). For investors, having a big-picture understanding of how the trials relate to one another provides important context for how to evaluate the available data, particularly as they relate to the pivotal BALANCE trial. Regarding sources, the map is based on public information available on Protalix’s website – namely its September 2018 Investor Presentation and November 2017 Phase II Schiffman presentation – and my own observations.

From the map, I highlight the following relationships:

Purpose – Moving from Phase II to BALANCE, the purposes of the trials move from Investigative (i.e. dose-ranging) to Supportive (efficacy as a secondary endpoint; not a concurrent-controlled format) to Pivotal (efficacy as a primary endpoint; concurrent-controlled trial format). For PRX-102, BALANCE is the pivotal trial; the other trials inform or support BALANCE design and outcome.

Trial Type – The Phase II trial enrolled enzyme replacement therapy-naïve Fabry patients, those who had never been on enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) before. BRIDGE and BRIGHT trials are Switch-over trials, in which patients on ERT (Replagal for BRIDGE, Replagal or Fabrazyme for BRIGHT) are “switched over” to Protalix for the trial horizon. Finally, the BALANCE trial is a randomized, double-blinded concurrent controlled trial, in which one cohort is switched over from Fabrazyme to PRX-102 while the other cohort continues on Fabrazyme (placebo).

Comparator Data Source – This row is intended to describe the data against which trial results are compared. Phase II trial data, being taken from an ERT-naïve Fabry population, is necessarily benchmarked against historical non-patient data (i.e. from published papers); Phase II trial patients had no prior ERT history, and there was no comparator arm (i.e. Replagal or Fabrazyme) since the trial was primarily a dose-ranging study. Nevertheless, while the use of published data as a comparator is fine for dose-ranging studies, historical non-patient data is not preferred as a comparator in effectiveness and safety trials. This is because there are too many mismatched variables between trial patients and published data, whether it be patient selection criteria, dose, regimen compliance and others.

In contrast, BRIDGE and BRIGHT studies are switch-over studies that utilize historical patient data, that is historical data but from the actual patient switching over to the investigative drug (i.e. PRX-102). Again, the use of historical data suffers from potential mismatching with trial data as it relates to dose, regimen compliance and environmental factors (i.e. the conditions under which the patient was treated with ERT prior to the trial may differ than the trial treatment conditions). Nevertheless, because the historical data is taken from the actual patient, the control and treatment populations match perfectly – they’re taken from the same people. As such, switch-over studies provide helpful information for how an investigative drug performs relative to the control drug, eliminating the effect of varying patient phenotypes.

Finally, the BALANCE study is a concurrent controlled study in which the investigative drug arm is a switch-over arm from Fabrazyme to PRX-102, and the control arm (placebo) continues on Fabrazyme. As it relates to predicting BALANCE results, elements of both Phase II and BRIDGE data analysis come into play. For example, since the BALANCE PRX-102 arm is a switch-over arm, BRIDGE data is a reasonable proxy for the response one might expect from the BALANCE PRX-102 arm. True, we can’t firmly predict the magnitude of difference between PRX-102 and historical patient Fabrazyme efficacy from BRIDGE trial data. BRIDGE has a different patient set than BALANCE and compares PRX-102 to historical patient Replagal (rather than Fabrazyme for BALANCE). Nonetheless, BRIDGE study data should be viewed as a strong indicator of efficacy directionality and as a reasonable proxy for efficacy magnitude of PRX-102 versus Fabrazyme, insofar as Replagal is a faithful biosimilar to Fabrazyme. With respect to predicting the BALANCE control arm (Fabrazyme) outcome, historical non-patient data – the comparator for the Phase II trial – is likely a decent proxy. BALANCE PRX-102 arm patient data will be compared to data of other patients (i.e. from the Fabrazyme control arm), for which the best available proxy is published data.

To wrap, below are several quotes from the July 2018 FDA draft guidelines entitled “Human Gene Therapy for Rare Diseases” which corroborate the view I’ve laid out (bold and [brackets] mine):

The randomized, concurrent-controlled trial is generally considered the ideal standard for establishing effectiveness and providing treatment-related safety data. [i.e. BALANCE] A single-arm trial using historical controls, sometimes including an initial observation period, may be considered if there are feasibility issues with conducting a randomized, controlled trial. [i.e. BRIDGE] If use of a type of single-arm trial design with a historical control is necessary, then knowledge of the natural history of disease is critical. Natural history data may provide the basis of a historical control, but only if the control and treatment populations are adequately matched, in terms of demographics, concurrent treatment, disease state, and other relevant factors. [i.e. BRIDGE]

Now that we have considered how the trial data relate to one another, let’s continue.

PRX-102 Preliminary BRIDGE Data Analysis – Difference in Means Testing

The EMA has published guidelines for gauging non-inferiority and superiority in comparative drug trials. The determining factor is the outcome of a difference in means test. Per the EMA document entitled, “Points to Consider on Switching Between Superiority and Non-inferiority,” superiority is statistically described when:

The two-sided 95% confidence interval for the difference between the means excludes zero. The two means are statistically significantly different at the 5% level (p<0.05) two-sided.

For a superiority trial, the EMA includes a helpful diagram to illustrate the point:

Meanwhile, for a non-inferiority trial being interpreted as a superiority trial (an option for BALANCE in the EU), the EMA provides a similar diagram and guidance:

If the 95% confidence interval for the treatment effect not only lies entirely above -Δ but also above zero then there is evidence of superiority in terms of statistical significance at the 5% level (p<0.05). See Figure 4. In this case it is acceptable to calculate the p-value associated with a test of superiority and to evaluate whether this is sufficiently small to reject convincingly the hypothesis of no difference.

So, the question:

Per the preliminary BRIDGE data, does PRX-102 demonstrate superiority vs Replagal using a difference in means test?

The answer: Yes.

In the next section, I provide the output for four separate difference in means calculations between BRIDGE PRX-102 data and historical patient Replagal data, demonstrating and sensitizing the magnitude of superiority that PRX-102 shows over Replagal according to preliminary BRIDGE results. In all cases, I apply a required difference (d) of 30% of the comparator (Replagal) mean to mirror the FDA requirement for superiority. (FYI, it is unclear whether the EMA also requires a 30% difference for superiority.)

The four calculations are described as follows:

Calculation 1: Difference between aggregate PRX-102 eGFR slope mean and Replagal slope mean. Measured by p-value.

Calculation 2: Maximum Replagal slope mean allowable given aggregate PRX-102 eGFR slope mean. The purpose is to quantify the “margin of safety” PRX-102 efficacy has over Replagal efficacy for superiority. Measured by implied Replagal mean, setting two-tailed p-value to 0.05.

Calculation 3: Difference between male-only PRX-102 eGFR slope mean (holding aggregate sample size, variance and degrees of freedom constant) and Replagal slope mean. The purpose is to eliminate the impact of elevated female response rates. Measured by p-value.

Calculation 4: Maximum Replagal slope mean allowable given male-only PRX-102 eGFR slope mean. The purpose is to quantify a male-only, handicapped “margin of safety” PRX-102 efficacy has over Replagal efficacy for superiority. Measured by implied Replagal mean, setting two-tailed p-value to 0.05.

Regarding input data sources, I back-calculate PRX-102 sample statistics from the given BRIDGE PRX-102 p-value and cohort data shown below (Slide 11 & 15, October 2018 West Presentation).

All calculations are done based on guidance from the following webpages:

Hypothesis Test for Mean

Hypothesis Test: Difference in Means

t Distribution Calculator

Quick P Value from T Score Calculator

PRX-102 Preliminary BRIDGE Data Analysis – Difference in Means Test Results

The first image contains my raw calculations, while the second is a summary output table. Focusing on the summary table, we see in Row 1 that the preliminary BRIDGE PRX-102 data shows superiority over historical patient Replagal with flying colors, taking into account a 30% required difference in means, registering a p-value of 0.0010 (0.05 being the cut-off).

Row 2 tells us that the Replagal mean could have been as high as -1.48 and PRX-102 would have still been superior while requiring a 30% difference in means.

Row 3 tells us that if one took the (handicapped) male-only PRX-102 eGFR slope mean, eliminating the effect of elevated female response, PRX-102 would have still been superior to Replagal by a significant margin while requiring a 30% difference in means (p-value of 0.0132 vs 0.05 cut-off).

Row 4 tells us that if one took the (handicapped) male-only PRX-102 eGFR slope mean, the Replagal mean could have been as high as -4.87 and PRX-102 would have still been superior while requiring a 30% difference in means.

The conclusion then is clear: preliminary BRIDGE data shows that PRX-102 performed wonderfully in a switch-over population, demonstrating a significant margin of safety over Replagal with respect to efficacy. A 30% required difference in means is applied in all cases, and PRX-102 efficacy continues to show a meaningful margin of safety over Replagal even after one strips out the effect of elevated female response rates. Furthermore, as explained previously, BRIDGE is a switch-over study, making its data a compelling proxy for the BALANCE PRX-102 arm. Differences between Replagal and Fabrazyme notwithstanding, BRIDGE results are thus a strongly positive read-through to anticipated BALANCE PRX-102 arm results.

PRX-102 Phase II Data: Correcting the Record

Lest we forget, looking back at Phase II data also reveals some important trends that inform BALANCE trial success. But first, I believe a correction to a Protalix figure is in order:

Still true in its September 2018 investor presentation, Protalix continues to report the mean PRX-102 eGFR slope as -2.2. As indicated in the footnote, this slope is purportedly taken from n=7 classic Fabry patients who completed 24 months of Phase II extension. Unfortunately, I believe this figure is an error, and I intend to supply what I believe is the correct number.

In order to get to the correct number, we begin with the Phase II Extension Study patient table from Schiffman’s November 2017 presentation. The table shows eleven patients that completed 24 total months on PRX-102, seven of which are classic Fabry patients (as indicated above in the September 2018 presentation).

Below is Schiffman’s table reproduced in Excel, which also includes my calculations of 12M and 24M eGFR slopes and their corresponding means.

First, what one finds is that -2.2 cannot be 24M, n=7 classic Fabry slope mean. I arrive at this conclusion by taking the mean of the worst seven 24M eGFR slopes, which was higher than -2.2 (-1.68):

Being that this is the case, from where then could the -2.2 slope have come?

If your instinct is to probe the 12M slopes, I would agree.

The problem is: Which seven patients are the classic Fabry patients?

At this point, one must recall that the BALANCE trial enrolls classic Fabry patients. Along that line of thinking, I crossed my fingers and went to clinicaltrials.gov in hopes that BALANCE trial patient selection criteria would to help deduce which Phase II patients are the classic Fabry patients. Fortunately, on the BALANCE trial page, we find this Exclusion Criterion (bold mine):

Patient with a screening eGFR value between 91-120 mL/min/1.73 m², having an historical eGFR value higher than 120 mL/min/1.73 m² (during 9 to 18 months before screening)

Fantastic. Eliminate patients with eGFR baseline values higher than 120. Three patients were eliminated according to this criteria, which I highlight in yellow below:

Now we are left with eight patients. How do we eliminate the last one?

Here, we have to assume that the -2.2 mean eGFR slope indeed belongs to the 12M slope column. Based on this assumption, we calculate the sum of slopes of the eight and then hopefully eliminate one slope such that the mean of the remaining seven gives us -2.2.

Did this work? Yep.

By eliminating patient 10 (the pink highlighted row), we arrive at the following guess for the Phase II n=7 classic Fabry cohort:

As anticipated, the 12M eGFR slope mean is -2.16 (-2.2 when rounded), which accords with the (incorrect) figure shown in Protalix’s September 2018 presentation. In my opinion, the correct figure for the Phase II 24M eGFR slope should be -0.08.

Now with that out of the way, let’s look at the positive aspects of the Phase II data.

PRX-102 Phase II Data: 24M Figures Show Vast Improvement Over 12M Figures

The most striking trend from Phase II data is the improvement one sees in both eGFR slope mean and standard deviation going from 12 months to 24 months. Note, the improvement is there whether one takes the full n=11 cohort or the n=7 classic Fabry cohort.

The improvement in standard deviation (smaller is better) makes sense because the longer time horizon has a way of “stabilizing” the individual eGFR slopes. As an aside, reducing PRX-102 eGFR slope standard deviation is just as critical as having high eGFR slope means because of the direct impact standard deviation has on the difference in means test. Lower standard deviation translates to lower standard error, higher t values and lower p-values, which is what we want.

But what about the drastic improvement in slope mean? Why does a longer time horizon (24 months vs 12 months) produce better PRX-102 efficacy as measured by eGFR slope mean? I believe the answer to this lies at least in part to the immunogenicity profile of PRX-102.

To illustrate, above are slides from the Schiffman presentation that show immunogenicity data from three of sixteen Phase II trial patients that generated an anti-drug antibody (ADA) response to PRX-102. As indicated in the top row of graphs on slide 20, notice that the ADAs took roughly 15 months to clear in the first two patients. Keep in mind that the fact that ADAs eventually cleared in the presence of PRX-102 is a big deal – we shall see that it is unclear whether ADAs clear in the presence of Fabrazyme. Nonetheless, the point here is that PRX-102 activity in the first 12 months in the presence of ADAs would not logically be expected to be as high as they would once ADAs clear, which seems to occur beyond the 15-month mark for at least some patients.

The Schiffman ADA graphs relate to ERT-naïve patients from the Phase II trial; what about patients previously on Fabrazyme? The above page taken from the Protalix September 2018 investor presentation shows initial immunogenicity results from the BALANCE trial in which all patients were previously on Fabrazyme for at least 12 months. Of the 27 Fabrazyme males they had screened, 55% of them generated ADAs. When they exposed these ADAs to Fabrazyme and PRX-102 via blood samples, the Fabrazyme-generated ADAs reacted with less with PRX-102 than with Fabrazyme, which is the punch line of this slide. But if we combine these findings with what we learn from the Schiffman ADA graphs, it is possible that patients who switch over from Fabrazyme to PRX-102 will see the ADAs clear entirely. Would they have cleared in the presence of Fabrazyme? It’s not clear, but what we know is that 55% of 27 Fabrazyme patients generated ADAs, while 3 of 16 PRX-102 Phase II patients generated ADAs, all of which cleared by month 15.

In conclusion, elongating the time on PRX-102 from 12 months to 24 months has the dual benefit of reducing standard deviation by stabilizing individual eGFR slopes and producing higher eGFR slope values, possibly by way of PRX-102’s favorable immunogenicity profile which shows ADAs clearing after the 15-month mark.

BALANCE Trial is Designed for Favorable Outcomes

In light of the foregoing analysis of BRIDGE and Phase II trial results, I will now show that the BALANCE trial is designed in such a way to generate favorable results.

Over and above the BRIDGE and Phase II trials, the BALANCE trial features:

Increased sample size, leading to lower p-values . Greater patient count by definition reduces the standard error (SE), since SE is inversely related to the square root of sample size n. This in turn lowers the p-value, which incidentally is why clinical trials need to enroll large numbers. The BALANCE trial will feature 52 PRX-102 patients and 26 Fabrazyme patients (78 patients total; 2:1 PRX-102 to Fabrazyme ratio) and thus should result in even lower standard error than BRIDGE and Phase II trials, all things equal.

. Greater patient count by definition reduces the standard error (SE), since SE is inversely related to the square root of sample size n. This in turn lowers the p-value, which incidentally is why clinical trials need to enroll large numbers. The BALANCE trial will feature 52 PRX-102 patients and 26 Fabrazyme patients (78 patients total; 2:1 PRX-102 to Fabrazyme ratio) and thus should result in even lower standard error than BRIDGE and Phase II trials, all things equal. Longer time on drug, leading to lower eGFR slope standard deviation and higher eGFR slope mean . Longer time horizon stabilizes individual eGFR slope values, and PRX-102 Phase II trial results indicates that longer time on drug has a positive effect on eGFR slope (i.e. comparing 12-month to 24-month slope data), possibly due to PRX-102’s favorable immunogenicity profile. According to graphs shown in the October 2018 West Presentation, preliminary PRX-102 BRIDGE results appear to be based upon just six months of PRX-102 exposure and yet PRX-102 generated an outsized improvement in eGFR slope versus historical patient Replagal. BALANCE on the other hand is a 24-month trial, which should produce even better results if the immunogenicity trend observed in the Phase II trial holds.

. Longer time horizon stabilizes individual eGFR slope values, and PRX-102 Phase II trial results indicates that longer time on drug has a positive effect on eGFR slope (i.e. comparing 12-month to 24-month slope data), possibly due to PRX-102’s favorable immunogenicity profile. According to graphs shown in the October 2018 West Presentation, preliminary PRX-102 BRIDGE results appear to be based upon just six months of PRX-102 exposure and yet PRX-102 generated an outsized improvement in eGFR slope versus historical patient Replagal. BALANCE on the other hand is a 24-month trial, which should produce even better results if the immunogenicity trend observed in the Phase II trial holds. Higher allowable cohort of women, leading to higher mean eGFR slope. Phase II and BRIDGE data show that women on average report higher eGFR slopes while on PRX-102. The BALANCE trial design states that up to 50% of patients can be women, although I suspect Protalix will recruit ~40% women for comparability purposes against published data (i.e. Arends et al). The flexibility to recruit more women should bode well for the BALANCE trial.

In summary, the BALANCE trial is designed for success relative to Phase II and BRIDGE trials. Aspects of the trial design lead to lower standard deviations and higher mean eGFR slope, both of which are supportive of lower p-values. This is exactly what investors should want to see.

Projected BALANCE Results Show Promise

At long last, I extrapolate BALANCE trial results with sensitivity analysis below. BRIDGE trial results (eGFR slope mean and standard deviation) function as a proxy for the BALANCE PRX-102 investigative arm, and published data (Arends et al) is used as a proxy for the BALANCE Fabrazyme control arm. Arends et al stratifies their data according to classic and non-classic Fabry as well as by gender, making it a useful proxy for the BALANCE Fabrazyme arm since one is able to isolate classic Fabry data. Sample sizes for the BALANCE arms mirror Protalix’s trial design, (52 and 26 for PRX-102 and Fabrazyme, respectively), and the Male/Female split is assumed to be 60/40 in accordance with Arends et al data. Lastly, a difference d of 30% of the comparator (Arends et al) mean is required for superiority across all tests.

The top section shows the result of a difference in means test under hypothetical BALANCE trial conditions assuming preliminary BRIDGE trial data for PRX-102 results. Once again, PRX-102 passes with high significance, whether in the aggregate or across like gender, p-values registering well below the 0.05 cut-off (green highlights).

The second section illustrates how low the PRX-102 mean eGFR slopes can go assuming the same standard deviation as the BRIDGE trial and yet demonstrate superiority (i.e. p<0.05). In aggregate, if PRX-102 shows a flat eGFR slope, it will pass the superiority test with a 30% mean difference hurdle.

The bottom section illustrates how low the PRX-102 eGFR slopes can go assuming a modest reduction in standard deviation. Preliminary BRIDGE trial data was based on 6-month results, and BALANCE trial results by comparison will be based on 24-month results. We have already seen how the 24-month horizon drastically reduces standard deviation over 12-month data, and investors should expect the same here. Meanwhile, the “reduced” standard deviation of 3.0 is still meaningfully higher than that of published data (Arends et al shows SDs of ~2.00), reflecting a measure of conservativeness in this sensitivity case. Under these assumptions, PRX-102 shows superiority even with a modestly negative mean eGFR slope of -0.46, noting that actual BRIDGE results shows a markedly positive mean eGFR slope of 3.66.

Conclusion

Preliminary BRIDGE trial data demonstrates the strength of PRX-102 efficacy in switch-over patients. Phase II trial data demonstrates the benefit of longer time-on-drug from both a statistical and physiological (immunogenicity) perspective. Importantly, the BALANCE trial, featuring increased sample size, 24-month trial horizon and a higher allowable cohort of women (up to 50% per the trial description) is designed to exploit and improve upon the trends observed in both Phase II and BRIDGE trials, leading to lower relative p-values. Supporting this view, projected BALANCE results indicate that PRX-102, based on BRIDGE-observed performance, looks likely to pass the FDA’s 30% mean difference superiority hurdle with margin to spare. Biotech investing is always risky, but odds seem favorable for BALANCE trial success.

In terms of catalysts, Protalix investors can look forward to the release of final BRIDGE results early next year and initial read-out of BALANCE results in mid-2019.

Happy investing.

