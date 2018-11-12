Breaking Down Synergy's Earnings, Is There Hope On The Horizon?

Shareholders in Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) have had a rough few months. To go along with Trulance failing to live up to the sales targets set by the company, shareholders have had to deal with the associated fallout based on Synergy's loan agreement with CRG. Synergy's recent quarterly results provide some insight into the company's continued operations and are valuable for assessing whether or not it will ultimately be able to reach an agreement in order to be able to continue operating. In my previous article, I pointed out some of the overhang regarding the stock, and specifically pointed out that right now it seems as though Synergy's entire fate rests in the hands of CRG.

What Is Happening with CRG?

As many shareholders understand, the current problem is that Synergy is unable to meet a covenant within its loan agreement with CRG, specifically regarding the sales of Trulance for 2018. Synergy committed to achieving at least $61 million in sales for the 2018 calendar year, and will come in well short. Based on the projections provided in the quarterly filings, the company projects that full-year revenue will come in between $42 million and $47 million. In addition, Synergy is currently not meeting the market cap requirement of the agreement, and is surviving based on a series of short-term waivers that are being granted by CRG. Currently, Synergy has the market cap requirement waived through November 12. After November 12, the company will need another waiver in order to avoid defaulting on the loan agreement.

Quarterly Results

The quarterly results do not appear to be enough to really incentivize CRG to make a deal. While Trulance sales are indeed up, Synergy is still burning through very large amounts of cash, and has demonstrated a history of not being able to hit its sales projections. With $42 million to $47 million in projected sales for the year, Synergy is not well positioned to be able to break even anytime soon.

For the third quarter, the company reported net sales of $11.1 million. This represents a substantial increase when compared to the third quarter of last year. The inconvenient fact that the company failed to mention in its press release is that net sales for the second quarter of 2018 were $12.3 million. This means that net sales actually decreased.

Out of curiosity, I built a table to analyze what Synergy is projecting for the fourth quarter to see if that gives us any insight into the direction that revenue is trending.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total $ 8,586,000.00 $ 12,254,000.00 $ 11,105,000.00 $ 10,055,000.00 $ 42,000,000.00 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 $ 8,586,000.00 $ 12,254,000.00 $ 11,105,000.00 $ 15,055,000.00 $ 47,000,000.00

As you can see, depending on which sales target Synergy ends up hitting, Q4 sales could actually decreased even further. With decreasing net sales and a very high cash run rate, CRG has little incentive to continue to provide financing for Synergy.

Synergy's net loss actually went up when compared to the second quarter. For the third quarter, net loss was $34.5 million compared to $29.7 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Inexplicably, even though revenue dropped rather substantially, for the third quarter, "adjusted operating expenses" which are non-GAAP were $33.8 million compared to $34 million in the second quarter of 2018. Synergy will continue to have problems if it is unable to substantially drive down its operating costs, especially if it is going to hit the $42 million scenario and continue to see a decrease in net revenue from Trulance sales. This is despite the recent formulary wins for Trulance and the expanded label that it received earlier this year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Synergy is also running out of cash. For the end of the third quarter, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $45.6 million. This is compared to the $61.2 million in cash for the end of the second quarter. At this burn rate of $15.6 million, Synergy will be out of cash in three quarters. The company has also announced that it will not draw down any more of the money available under the CRG loan agreement. It actually used $89.1 million in cash to fund its operations for the first three quarters of the year, so I believe that the $15.6 million number is actually low. It is likely being buoyed up by the receipt of a $10.1 million upfront payment from Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group, which Synergy received in association with an agreement to license the rights to sell Trulance in China. I believe that the true cash needed to continue funding operations is somewhere in the $25 million ballpark (which would be much more in line with its net cash used to fund operating activities). This would suggest that Synergy could have a two quarter cash runway instead of a three quarter cash runway. With Synergy not having the ability to draw anymore cash from the CRG agreement, it is unclear how it plans to fund continuing operations of the company.

Synergy's only real shot to continue operations at this point is to reach an agreement with CRG in order to allow for CRG to continue funding operations of the company. I fail to see a compelling reason as to why another lender would want to step into the void with favorable financing terms for Synergy at this point, and I do not have any reason to believe that management will be able to turn a profit anytime soon. Especially if net sales of Trulance are decreasing, not increasing.

Will Synergy Reach a Deal?

Whether Synergy will be able to reach a deal is the major question for shareholders. At this point, if sales of Trulance are decreasing, I fail to see why CRG would have any incentive to reach a deal. CRG could just bite the bullet and pull the plug on the company if Trulance sales continue to decrease. Even if Synergy is somehow able to pull off getting up to $15 million in net sales for the fourth quarter, it is unclear if that will be enough to satisfy CRG that there is still hope that the company will be able to turn things around. Even if Synergy is able to reach some sort of deal with CRG to waive the $61 million sales covenant and is able to receive a cash infusion to continue to fund operations, it would likely come at a substantial cost on the backend either in terms of interest rate or potentially ownership of the company in order to compensate CRG for the risk that it would be taking.

Synergy needed a good quarter; this was not the quarter that it needed

Synergy needed a good quarter in order to help show investors that there was still some hope of being able to reach an agreement with CRG. The third quarter does not appear to be it, and based on the sales projections, it is unlikely that the fourth quarter will be much better. I would expect at this point for Synergy to be unable to reach a deal with CRG.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.