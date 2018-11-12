Adient: Falling Out Of My Seat

I like the potential value being created, but the company and long thesis has lost some credibility.

Adient (ADNT) has been a name which I have covered since it was spun off from Johnson Controls (JCI) about two years ago. Shares quickly doubled to levels in the eighties as recent as a year ago after the company delivered good results since being spun off. From that moment on it was a painful ride lower with shares actually down about 75% in the time frame of less than a year amidst many headwinds intensifying, which have been weighing heavily on the shares.

About Adient

The company is one of the leading automotive seating producers of the world, being similar in size than peer Lear (LEA) while it is bigger than Faurecia and Magna (MGA), among others (in seating). Supplying roughly 25 million seats each year, it is truly a global business, having about equally large size of activities in all the major regions of the world.

The company has been plagued by operational issues, costs related to the spin-off, but also by underappreciated Chinese operations (many joint ventures are not consolidated), and perhaps most important very challenged cash flow generation. This is mainly due to elevated capital expenditures and occurrence of many ¨one-time¨ charges.

While the company claimed some success in addressing its challenges earlier this year, this was not really seen in the actual results, as the company dropped another bombshell as it suspended the dividend.

The Base Case

For the year ending on September 2017, the company reported a 3.5% fall in sales to $16.2 billion, with that being consolidated revenues. While margins are low, the company sees significant benefits from equity earnings in non-consolidated joint ventures. A low tax rate furthermore allowed the company to report net earnings of $877 million in 2017, equal to $9.34 per share.

That marked pretty solid earnings power, yet there were two issues with that observation. Net debt totalled nearly $2.7 billion that year, which was actually very reasonable with adjusted EBITDA totalling $1.6 billion, for a reasonable 1.7 times leverage ratio. The problem is that cash flow conversion if very poor with depreciation charges running at just $332 million while capital spending totalled $577 million.

Note that the company guided for 2018 revenues to grow to $17.0-$17.2 billion, while adjusted EBITDA was initially seen at $1.28-$1.33 billion and EBITDA was seen at $1.70-$1.75 billion.

Bad News Continues

As soon as the first quarter results were released at the start of the year, Adient had to reveal some disappointments. The company reported a first quarter loss of $216 million, as it reported an adjusted profit of $99 million. The company maintained the sales guidance but cut the EBITDA guidance by $300 million to $1.40-$1.45 billion, with adjusted EBIT seen between $975 million and $1.025 billion.

The company identified headwinds in the SS&M business, but acted with confidence that it would be able to mitigate these headwinds. Again, the company reported a net loss, but reported adjusted profits of $1.85 per share. Most of the reconciliation is the result of restructuring costs which often involve cash outflows. Nonetheless, the company maintained the lowered guidance of the year.

For the third quarter, adjusted profits totalled $1.45 per share as the company actually was able to post a modest GAAP profit of $0.58 per share. The full year revenue guidance was hiked to $17.5 billion, yet the adjusted EBITDA guidance was again cut to $1.25 billion, while the adjusted EBIT guidance was cut to $810 million.

The bombshell was the fourth quarter results. The company reported a $1.33 billion fourth quarter loss as it truly had a kitchen sink quarter, throwing out all the bad news at once. For what it is worth, Adient reported adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share.

How Bad Is It?

Even if we exclude all the bad ¨one-time¨ charges, which resulted in the bad results, adjusted earnings fell from $9.33 per share to $5.62 per share. The issue is that adjusted EBITDA fell to just $1.2 billion, but that the net debt load of the company has risen from nearly $2.7 billion to nearly $2.8 billion. With adjusted EBITDA having fallen to $1.2 billion, leverage stands at roughly 2.3 times. While this looks relatively low, the issue is that the adjusted EBITDA number is still very much adjusted.

The issue is that modernising the plants does not only involve large restructuring costs, but that capital spending is quite elevated as well. While depreciation now runs at $400 million a year, capital spending still totalled $536 million, although the net capital investment number is pretty modest in comparison to last year, and hence is no longer the biggest worry for investors.

That worry is now the leverage position, and while leverage ratios are not that high at this moment, the company has decided to suspend the dividend for now. That dividend ran at ¨just¨ $100 million a year so the decision to suspend the dividend is quite a move. The company furthermore agreed to more flexibility with its bank loans as it is looking for a sale-and-lease-back for its headquarters and is selling corporate planes.

One of the reasons for the urgency is that fourth quarter EBITDA totalled just $250 million on an adjusted basis, as the annual run rate of a billion works down to a 2.7 times leverage ratio. Important is that there is a difference between the bank leverage ratios and those metrics calculated by the company itself. Bank leverage stands at 3 times while own calculations come in at 2.3 times. Given this observation and the current lower run rate, it is quite clear that leverage comes in at 3-4 times based on the annualised number, using the definition of the bank.

Incoming CEO Doug DelGrosso is thus not sitting still being just 40 days on the job. He furthermore indicated that the sale of planes and other assets should bring in $35 million in the coming quarters.

What Now?

Having traded in and out of the stock following the spin-off, I have been buying and averaging down in Adient to levels around $30, with the stock now trading at just $21 per share.

Reality is that this was a name posting real earnings of roughly $8 per share just about a year ago. While the current challenges are real, the company is taking real measures to improve the business and its performance. At the same time, a great deal of reputation and confidence has been lost, but I still feel that the current valuation offers a solid risk-reward proposition, although it becomes ever more risky.

